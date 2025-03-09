In the face of more traditional rigid thinkers and older generations who have built their identities, personal values, and a sense of comfort around an old social contract, it's not surprising that Gen Z's collective rejection and challenge toward these social norms has encouraged hostility. However, despite being misguidedly labeled as "lazy" or "coddled," like a report from Stanford suggests, Gen Zers are still leading with their values in mind — fueled by flexibility, diversity and inclusion, and pragmatism in addressing their concerns.

While there are many values Gen Z thinks are important that seem to mean very little to older generations, they're not afraid to make their voice heard. From the workplace to activism in the social sphere and in their personal lives, Gen Z is committing to making change, even if it encourages a sentiment of distaste and frustration with their entire generation.

Here are 11 values Gen Z thinks are important that seem to mean very little to older generations

1. Work-life balance

According to a SurveyMonkey survey on employment, Gen Zers are more likely to value work-life balance in their professional lives compared to older generations of millennials and baby boomers.

Despite facing economic instability and struggles around job stability, work-life balance consistently ranks higher than money-focused mindsets for most young people — committed to uplifting their boundaries with work and investing into their personal lives, growth, and time.

While it's possible that work-life balance and maintaining a healthy relationship with work responsibilities is on older generations' radars, and is even something they prioritize, Gen Z has made their concerns incredibly well-known.

From advocating for more hybrid and remote work schedules, to prioritizing taking vacation and sick time, and even avoiding close relationships with peers in the workplace, they're willing to take steps to protect their time.

Of course, as these discussions, specifically around PTO, vacation, and sick time become more widespread, many older generations are feeling regretful for not having taken a similar stance to Gen Z — having sacrificed decades of youth, physical health, and emotional wellness for the sake of a job that's no longer setting them up for a comfortable retirement or giving them job stability into their old age.

2. Curating their social media pages

Considering many Gen Z social media platforms like TikTok have become discussion boards for their distaste with older generations like baby boomers, platforming the resentment that's largely divided the two age demographics, as research from the Gerontologist found, it's not surprising that their commitment to curation and creativity on social media is one of the values Gen Z thinks are important that seem to mean very little to older generations.

Not only is it an avenue for Gen Zers to express themselves and spotlight their creativity, it serves as a facet of their identity, especially as they find community and a sense of belonging with others on social media.

3. Overcoming mental health stigma

An American Psychological Association report titled "Stress in America: Gen Z" argues that Gen Z is more likely to seek out professional help, treatment, or therapy for mental illness compared to older generations like Gen X and baby boomers.

Largely because of heightened accessibility and awareness around mental health for Gen Zers as a result of decreased stigma and the internet, Gen Zers feel more comfortable talking about, bonding over, and seeking help for their emotional struggles, according to psychologist Ann-Louise T. Lockhart.

While baby boomers and other older generations might have been forced to adopt a "head down" approach to productivity and success in their early adulthood, ignoring personal struggles and mental health concerns, that doesn't mean that they're not deserving of finding and seeking out this help, as well.

However, many still harbor uncomfortable feelings around the accessibility of mental health discussions, struggling to unlearn social stigma and misguided stereotypes around what it means to seek help.

4. Fighting against climate change

According to a study from Pew Research Center, Gen Zers are at the forefront of climate change activism — not only speaking more about the climate crisis and sustainability in their personal lives, but also posting more online, attending more activist events, and campaigning more on these issues than older generations.

While the study suggests that voting around these issues — on a local and national level — are more common for older generations like baby boomers, Gen Zers are more likely to engage in small acts of activism like making donations, contacting elected officials, attending rallies, or volunteering.

Even in the workplace and their personal lives, many Gen Zers make an effort to prioritize sustainability — shopping secondhand for their clothing, committing to organic groceries with sustainable production standards, and even adopting alternative energy sources for transportation and their living spaces, when feasible.

5. Going no-contact with toxic family members

With more accessibility on the internet to information about the link between childhood trauma, toxic parents, and adult child struggles later in life, it's not surprising that there's tension between Gen Zers and their parents, especially opening up conversations about past experiences with parents who likely have differing perspectives.

According to a study from the American Psychological Association, many young adults are struggling to gain clarity and support from their parents amid these conversations, feeling unheard and misunderstood by older generations that already struggle to acknowledge their mental health concerns and voice their emotions in a supportive manner.

As a result, there's been a trend of Gen Z adult children going "no contact" with their parents and toxic family members, essentially cutting off communication to prioritize themselves and avoid consistently putting themselves at risk for being disrespected and dismissed.

Of course, this is one of the values Gen Z thinks are important that seem to mean very little to older generations — ideas like "protecting your peace" and "setting boundaries" — although it can be incredibly healthy for everyone involved, depending on the situation.

6. Finding a job that aligns with their beliefs

Many Gen Zers don't leave their values and identity at the door when they go to work; in fact, many are actively looking for and prioritizing finding a job that mirrors their basic beliefs — whether it be diversity and inclusion, sustainability, or a shared commitment to work-life balance.

While older generations might have been more comfortable sacrificing their personal integrity or beliefs for the sake of "hustle culture" — that engrained in them a sense of productivity and drive towards praise, money, and security — the majority of Gen Zers argue values are more important than money in their roles.

For this same reason, many Gen Zers are also self-proclaimed "job hoppers," leaving and starting new roles in hopes of finding something better suited to their demands, values, and goals.

7. Calling out ignorant behavior

From feeding into "cancel culture," to calling out brands and businesses for their investments, and even voicing complaints and demands to their leadership teams at work, Gen Zers aren't afraid to call out ignorant misbehavior and language; in fact, it's one of the values Gen Z thinks are important that seem to mean very little to older generations.

Not only does this kind of pragmatic personal activism feed into Gen Z's sociopolitical and professional lives, it also influences their consumption and spending habits. According to a Gen Z CSR study, over 90% of Gen Zers believe that corporations and companies have a responsibility to take action against critical societal issues — like climate change or social injustice — even if it doesn't align with their daily business operations.

If they don't believe in a chain restaurant's vision — think: Chick-fil-A — a company's investments, or the worker's rights their employers uphold, they'll say something, and usually act on their distaste, whether that means quitting their job, posting on social media, or advocating in a host of others ways.

8. Being child-free

According to the Institute for Family Studies, many Gen Zers have largely dismissed traditional expectations around marriage and family, instead reimagining The American Dream as one that exists outside of parenthood, as "DINKs" or "double-income no-kid" couples.

Especially coupled with the economic insecurity that many young people are facing crafting their adult lives, it's not surprising that remaining childfree isn't simply a choice, but a requirement for many Gen Zers to live comfortable and fulfilling lives.

This shift in values is clearly present in studies on the U.S.'s fertility rates, which are now the lowest they've ever been on record, according to data from the CDC.

9. Adopting labels

Considering Gen Z is largely the most diverse generation, according to Pew Research Center, it's not surprising that they're more committed to adopting labels and finding niche communities where they can feel belonging with people who share similar identities and experiences.

While older generations like baby boomers might be prone to the sentiment that labels spark division, some argue it's simply a virtue of their ingrained entitlement and need for security and control, wanting to have a space and input in all communities and people, even without the self-proclaimed label and identity they adopt.

For Gen Z, identity is what they make it — feeding into the labels they choose to create and adopt, especially in niche communities, both online and in-person.

10. Rejecting expectations to climb the corporate ladder

Not only is Gen Z less interested in climbing the traditional corporate ladder in the workplace, many are even hoping to "descend" it, more concerned with harboring a healthy work-life balance than overworking themselves for an employer that doesn't appropriately compensate them or their needs.

According to a Deloitte report, nearly 80% of Gen Z corporate workers are battling burnout that's negatively affecting their emotional and physical well-being, encouraging them to reduce their working hours and shift their workplace obligations.

Unwilling to consistently put companies and work over their well-being, even for the sake of compensation, this rejection of the corporate ladder is one of the values Gen Z thinks are important that seem to mean very little to older generations.

Similar to many of the other traditional expectations older generations like baby boomers or Gen Xers might have vehemently followed, like the college education track or starting a family early in life, Gen Zers aren't afraid to follow their own needs and values, rather than suppressing them for the sake of comfort or conformity.

11. Prioritizing comfort at work

Outside of self-expression in their personal lives that's become a reflection of their identities, interests, and even their communities, Gen Zers have also redefined what appropriate clothing looks like in the workplace.

While traditional standards of business casual that baby boomers and Gen Xers adopted for success in Corporate America are largely uncomfortable, misguidedly gendered, and stale, Gen Z's priority is comfort, color, and expression.

With roots in sustainable fashion, comfort, adaptability, gender-inclusive styles, and self-expression, the clothes that Gen Z chooses to wear — in their personal lives and at work — are a reflection of them. In a perfect world, everything that Gen Z collectively adopts in their life — from their relationships, to their jobs, and the clothes they wear — are a reflection of them, their values, and the identity they prioritize feeding into.

