It's impossible to ignore generational tensions and differences affecting age groups like Gen Z and baby boomers, often sparked by changing social norms, values, personal beliefs, and attitudes. According to research, these tensions not only affect productivity in the workplace, they also tend to spark personal resentment between adult children and their older family members.

While there's usually no "right or wrong" to the way people choose to live their lives, there are certain things Gen Z is right about, even if it makes boomers mad. From overcoming toxic social stigmas, to redefining workplace expectations, and even building routines and personal rituals that add value to their lives, sometimes wisdom comes from younger generations making a push toward change and newness.

Here are 11 things Gen Z is right about, even if it makes boomers mad

1. Protecting mental health is a ritual

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Many generations like baby boomers are still grappling with mental health stigmas from early in life that preclude them from seeking support, acknowledging their strugglers, and coping with internal emotional turmoil, at least according to a study from Geriatric Psychiatry.

For their younger peers, like Gen Zers, it's a priority to overcome this ingrained social stigma. They're working toward a collective belief that mental health isn't just something you need to acknowledge and protect to thrive, but that it takes daily rituals to safeguard.

From eating the right foods, to moving their bodies, engaging in healthy social interaction, and even having hard conversations, mental health isn't just about depression or being nervous — it's an overarching and interconnected web of feelings, emotions, and experiences.

Of course, everyone can benefit from this perspective and attitude. Their personal well-being not only grows when they make these rituals a priority, their work-life changes for the better, alongside their relationships, health, and well-being.

Advertisement

2. You should have an identity outside of work

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Growing up in a "hustle culture" where work, making money, and being productive were the priorities, it's not surprising that many baby boomers find themselves struggling to assert their identity outside of the workplace. Their jobs have become their entire personality and identity, especially alongside a loyalty to their employers that sometimes urges them to overwork, set their needs aside, and cut into personal time.

However, Gen Z is shunning the idea of hustle culture, according to University of London professor Oli Mould, and opting for a more balanced lifestyle and relationship with work that prioritizes work-life balance, humanity, and purpose.

They may be trying to find meaning and purpose in their jobs, sometimes to the point of sacrificing compensation, but never to the extent where their job becomes their whole life for the sake of appeasing an employer or being loyal to a company that doesn't appreciate their sacrifice.

Advertisement

3. Nobody is entitled to anything

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether it's attention at work, convenience to family members, or respect for your elders, nobody should feel entitled to take advantage of your kindness without offering up anything in return. It's not transactional, it's basic human decency — respect should be a two-way street.

Considering Gen Zers are willing to push at and change deep-rooted societal expectations — like "respecting elders" — it's not surprising that ideas like this are one of the things they're right about, even if it makes boomers mad to not immediately get respect for their age.

Of course, it's not necessarily a generational issue of respect or entitlement, as people can be rude, overstep boundaries, and be selfish at any age. But Gen Z is largely the first generation to push back against manners, etiquette, and societal expectations.

Advertisement

4. Rest is productive

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Despite baby boomers' "hustle culture" beliefs around constant productivity, work standards, and free time, Gen Zers believe that rest is productive — and they're not wrong. According to a study from Psychological Review, "deep rest" and relaxation routines are incredibly important for combating burnout, relieving stress, and protecting mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

While they may still be grappling with internalized shame and guilt around taking time to themselves, caring for their well-being, and truly resting when they need it, baby boomers can truly benefit from adopting a similar mentality around relaxation.

Advertisement

5. Setting boundaries isn't selfish

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Whether it's technological boundaries around screen time or reasserting expectations in a personal relationship, Gen Z isn't afraid to set boundaries to define what they're willing to tolerate from others and themselves. While many baby boomers might find that boundaries hold them accountable for behavior, healthy boundaries aren't intended to police anyone's actions, only create space when someone gets hurt or feels disrespected.

Especially for generations like baby boomers that didn't grow up overcoming mental health stigma and having information about boundaries, relationships, and self-care online, it's not surprising that they're somewhat uncertain about practices like setting boundaries, but the truth is, it's one of the things Gen Z is right about and everyone can benefit from adopting.

According to experts from UC Davis Health, setting boundaries is great for mental health, physical well-being, and your relationships, especially if everyone is on the same page and has the security to have open conversations about them.

Advertisement

6. Crying isn't a sign of weakness

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Many older generations who are uncomfortable with discussions of mental health and have an ingrained belief about emotions that urges them to suppress uncomfortable feelings are equally likely to believe crying is a sign of weakness. Whether they resort to isolation, avoidance, or anger is another discussion, but the truth is that crying and other emotional displays are a sign of strength, not weakness.

Whether it's a healthy mode of communication or a healthy way to cope with intense emotions or distress, being vulnerable with ourselves and others by embracing crying can lead to better mental health, physical well-being, and relationships.

Advertisement

7. Your childhood is connected to your adult life

Cristina RasoBoluda | Shutterstock

There's no denying that our childhood experiences — both the good and the bad — have an incredibly profound impact on our adult lives, well-being, and relationships, at least according to a study from BMC Public Health. When you overcome the discomfort of acknowledging this connection, start to open yourself up to healing energy, and have difficult conversations addressing childhood trauma, it's much easier to move forward in a healthy way.

However, especially for baby boomers who are often on the other end of these conversations with their Gen Z and millennial adult children, it's not surprising that this idea is uncomfortable and frustrating. Not only is it difficult to have the language and framework to support adult children and take accountability without being open to mental health and emotional expression, it can feel like an attack urging defensiveness and shame.

However, reparenting yourself, healing your inner child, going to therapy, having hard conversations with parents about childhood trauma, going no contact when it's needed, and addressing, rather than suppressing, emotions is key to well-being in every sense of the word. It's one of the things Gen Z is right about and tends to prioritize in their daily lives, even if it happens to make boomers occasionally mad.

Advertisement

8. Friendships are just as important as relationships

CarlosBarquero | Shutterstock

According to marriage counselor Shivani Misri Sadhoo, many Gen Zers are adapting a pragmatic approach to structuring their lives and, more specifically, their relationships. With economic uncertainty, shifting social norms around "settling down," and spending habits geared toward experiences, they're much more likely to prioritize their friendships than finding a long-term intimate partner.

However, believing that friendships are just as important as relationships, whether you're in a marriage or casually dating, isn't an entirely crazy idea; in fact, it's one of the things Gen Z is right about, even if it makes boomers mad.

They're less traditional than older generations when it comes to settling down, but research also shows that having a strong circle of friends is incredibly beneficial and important for life satisfaction, happiness, mental health, and physical well-being.

Advertisement

9. Not having kids is okay

VesnaArt | Shutterstock

According to a MassMutual study, nearly one-quarter of Gen Zers are opting out of having children, largely because of financial uncertainty and instability. However, it's not just a money issue when it comes to making this big decision — they're also collectively turning away from blindly following traditional expectations and social norms.

Most Gen Zers would prefer to focus on their own personal identity, fulfillment, and goals than to blindly settle down with someone, get married, and have children. While that doesn't mean one path — traditional or not — is inherently "right or wrong," there's truth to the belief that choosing not to have kids or get married is perfectly okay.

It's not only healthier, in many cases, to not have children, according to Pew Research Center studies, from a personal, mental, emotional, and financial perspective, it also gives people a chance to truly craft a life they're individually proud of before introducing a partner or other people into it.

Advertisement

10. Alone time is healthy

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Psychiatrist Steven Gans argues that alone time isn't just essential for people to build an identity, de-stress, and protect their mental health, it's also necessary to recharge and show up as the best version of yourself in social situations and relationships.

Even for generations born into "hustle culture," where productivity and a constantly busy schedule seems more acceptable than spending time alone and resting, alone time is necessary. It's one of the things Gen Z is right about prioritizing in their routines, even if it makes boomers mad.

Advertisement

11. Expressing pain doesn't make you ungrateful

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Even for adult children unpacking childhood trauma with their parents, expressing their emotions, and venting about their struggles, their vulnerability doesn't make them ungrateful.

Of course, expressing gratitude and giving thanks in a positive way is important for relationships and well-being, but that doesn't mean suppressing emotions and refusing to embrace discomfort with hard conversations is the toxic side of that same coin.

Gen Zers want to feel empowered to speak their mind, express their emotions, and set boundaries without being labeled "ungrateful" or "entitled." It's possible to both be grateful for what you have, what you've been given, and your life, while also setting healthy boundaries and expressing concerns that resolve conflict and help them heal.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.