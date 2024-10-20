10 Old-Fashioned Gen X Values That People In Younger Generations Seem To Have Lost

Most people in younger generations seem to have lost most of Gen X's values. They don't read maps like they used to because why would they? They don't go to the library as much because their phone is readily available and who wants to get ready to go out somewhere when they don't have to, right?

That's not entirely bad per se, but isn't always great. Embracing some of Gen X's "old-fashioned" values (even though they'd collectively cringe over you calling them that) might just benefit the newer generations like Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha in more ways than one.

From self-reliance to staying frugal, there is plenty to learn by taking a look at the all-too-often overlooked middle child of generations.

Here are 10 old-fashioned Gen X values people in younger generations seem to have lost

1. Not taking everything so seriously

One of the old-fashioned Gen X values people in younger generation seem to have lost is not taking everything so seriously.

Understandably, life is stressful with rent, groceries, and college debt on the rise. Many people can't afford to live on their own, and if they do, they're living paycheck to paycheck.

However, stressing over every little thing is bound to leave people in younger generations feeling overwhelmed.

Embracing this old-fashioned Gen X value might come in handy. Learning to let more things go and take life in stride is the greatest way to manage stress.

2. Being skeptical and doing their own research

Younger generations seem to have lost the Gen X value of skepticism. Raised on the internet and the instantaneous information it, offers the younger generations have forgotten that skepticism and research are the best way to stay well-informed.

Gen X grew up in an era where they were challenged to question authority and think for themselves. If they wanted to stay on top of politics they had to read the daily newspaper or put on their heavy jackets before heading to the library on their bike or on foot.

In the younger generations' eyes, this might seem like too much work. However, this level of research and reading benefited Gen X as reading increases vocabulary, world knowledge, and abstract reasoning skills.

3. Having a business mindset

If there's one thing the younger generations seem to have lost for sure it’s the old-fashioned Gen X value of having a business mindset.

As they graduate college, people in younger generations may feel like they're passively swept away to work for some random company. They think that for the next twenty years, they'll be expected to sit behind a desk typing away on their laptop.

This is unfortunate, as having a business mindset can lead to better avenues, including more opportunity, fulfillment, enjoyment, and financial success.

A survey from Enterprise Research Centre found that entrepreneurial households earn significantly more money than other households. Additionally, they found that self-employed people with employees earned the most revenue compared to self-employed people with no employees.

This is why having a business mindset should be embraced by the younger generations. It benefits their pockets and overall well-being.

4. Maintaining good work-life balance

Work-life balance is a Gen X value that people in younger generations seem to have lost. Yet, this isn't necessarily their fault.

In 2023, ADP Research revealed that Gen Z workers between the ages 18 through 24 worked eight-and-a-half hours of unpaid overtime every week including the weekends.

Additionally, Cigna found that the younger generations are stressed about finances, with 39% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials expressing that money is their leading cause of stress, compared to 29% of 50 through 64-year-olds and 21% of those older than 65.

Younger generations must take a page out of Gen X's book and put their foot down. Refusing to answer emails or messages after hours is a great place to start.

5. Being self-reliant

Picking yourself up by the bootstraps and not depending on others is essential to becoming independent and self-reliant.

Unfortunately, the old-fashioned Gen X value of staying self-reliant is something people in younger generations seem to have lost.

Many people in the younger generations don't have as much independence, as they firmly depend on their parents for financial support.

Though it’s understandable they'd be financially dependent when they're still young, not driving or doing basic tasks like setting up appointments isn't due to increased expenses, it's due to a lack of self-reliance.

This is a stark contrast to Generation Xer's, showcasing the large gap between generations that could do with a little closing.

6. Being financially frugal

Being financially frugal is an old-fashioned Gen X value that most people in the younger generations seem to have lost.

In the past, Gen X were the Kings and Queens of thrifting. They adored the vintage look and loved getting clothes at discounted prices. Back then, the shoes people wore or the brand of clothes people had on didn't matter as much. As long as it was presentable and looked good who cared if it was worth pennies or hundreds of dollars?

The era of being frugal has long been forgotten. People want the new Jordans or need the over-hyped Stanley Cup. They need the new iPhone to fit in because "all of their friends have it."

This type of thought process leads to overspending and can quickly put someone in financial debt if they're not careful. This is why the younger generations should take a leaf out of Gen X's playbook and skip on the over-priced items they don't necessarily need.

7. Using face-to-face communication instead of depending on your phone

When the younger generations need to get a hold of their friends what do they do? Typically, they might send a quick text message and wait for a reply. And though texting is efficient, it isn't always great for your health.

Gen X understands this, which is why they might decide to pay a visit or ask to hang out. The younger generation seems to have lost this quality altogether, which is pretty unfortunate.

Research published in Scientific Reports found that face-to-face communication is more impactful to mental health compared than digital communication. This doesn't mean that digital communication is completely useless. The same study found that digital communication was also great for mental health. But compared to in-person communication it unfortunately didn't measure up.

This is why the younger generations should make more of an effort to hang out with their loved ones. If not for them, then for their own mental health.

8. Embracing criticism

Gen X is used to harsh criticism from their parents, bosses, and teachers, all of whom pressure them to be better. This old-fashioned Gen X value is lost on people in younger generations who can't handle harsh criticism as well.

If their boss says they did a terrible job on a project, the younger generations take those comments to heart. They'll spend way too much time obsessing about how rude their boss was and how "unhelpful" their critics are.

Not realizing that embracing criticism can be a great tool for self-improvement. Learning from past mistakes fuels people to improve and find ways to make a change.

This, in turn, leads to an increase in self-confidence as they find pride in how far they've come.

9. Getting outdoors to get grounded

When people are feeling drained in life, it's good to take a step back and explore the world around them. Unfortunately, this Gen X value is lost on people in the younger generations.

Unlike the younger generations, Gen X understands that an old-fashioned BBQ or hiking with friends is often the best way to unwind after a tough work week. It doesn't just help ground people, it also helps ease their worries and anxieties.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, there is an association between nature and improved cognitive function, brain activity, blood pressure, mental health, physical activity, and sleep.

10. Giving back to your community by volunteering

The community people live in is there to support them in the good times and bad times. This is why the Gen X value of volunteering is a great one that the younger generations seem to have lost.

When people volunteer, they make bonds that last a lifetime. They also gain a greater perspective in life which motivates them to do better.

Besides benefiting the community, a research paper published in VOLUNTAS: International Journal of Voluntary and Nonprofit Organizations states that volunteering benefits people's overall health by reducing mortality, increasing quality of life, motivation, social support, and providing a sense of community.

All of which is important to live a long and happy life and all of which can benefit the younger generations for the better.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.