When life throws them for a loop, there are small things happy women do to make their lives a little more magical. But the magic doesn't come from enduring a long day of work or household chores; rather, that magic stems from self-care and kindness. When the world can feel overwhelming, a spark of joy can carry women through to the other side.

Joy is all around us, in the smallest parts of life. By making time for themselves, treating themselves with care and compassion, and focusing on what makes them smile, women can put their happiness first. And, in the end, they will find their mood and life improving each day.

Here are 11 small things happy women do to make their lives a little more magical

1. Wear expensive perfume

Most women have a bottle of an expensive perfume they barely wear. They likely feel as if these designer perfumes should only be worn for special occasions and, as a result, they'll use no scents and actively choose to walk around scentless.

But according to research published in the Undergraduate Psychology Research Methods Journal, scent can make people more attractive. This can be an ego boost, as feeling complimented and admired can make a person's life feel a little more magical.

Ladies, if you haven't worn a certain perfume in a while, don't be afraid to spritz some on. Believe it or not, wearing a delicious-smelling scent can improve the way you feel and change how others view you.

2. Get dressed up

It's all too easy to come home from work, throw off clothes, and change into a comfy sweatpants and t-shirt combo with a messy bun. But one of the small things happy women do to make their lives a little more magical is get dressed up, just because.

It might sound simple, but putting on a lovely outfit can do wonders for a woman's self-esteem. According to a research paper from 2011, how someone dresses can impact their self-esteem by either increasing it or making it worse. While having the energy to try on different outfits can be difficult when women are on the go and have very little time, picking something out ahead of time can help.

Picking out an outfit on the fly sounds exhausting, but putting on a beautiful outfit that's already in front of your eyes is a lot easier. If women can, take those few minutes and try to make this into a habit. Not only will it be an ego boost, it will also save time.

3. Speak kindly to themselves

Self-deprecating jokes are easy to use on yourself, but speaking unkindly about yourself is bound to have drastic consequences on their self-esteem. According to a 2023 study, negative self-talk can lead to an increase in depressive symptoms, which is why women can make their lives magical by speaking kindly to and about themselves.

Women need to uplift themselves, even if it's for just a few minutes each day. The power of words and the impact they can have on self-esteem is drastic, so expressing words of affirmation towards themselves or just cheering for an accomplishment is important.

Will there be moments in which they find it impossible to feel good about themselves? Absolutely! However, words that are spoken often impact people's moods, making them feel better about themselves in the process.

4. Put flowers in places they work

Work can get boring. After staring at a laptop for hours on end, it's stifling to do it again the next day and the next day after that, repeating the process for months. But women can put flowers in places they work to boost their mood. It might seem irrelevant, but flowers can truly brighten up an area and add a little more magic.

Research, including a study from Rutgers University, has shown that flowers boost a person's happiness, improves their energy levels, and encourages feelings of empathy and compassion. Another study from the Journal of Physiological Anthropology suggests that the scent of flowers has a relaxing effect on people that reduces stress and anxiety.

5. Write in a gratitude journal

It can be difficult to feel grateful sometimes. From the increasingly expensive cost of living to daily ups and downs, some women begin to feel hopeless as their ideal life slowly slips further and further away from them. But there's still so much to be grateful for, and writing in a gratitude journal can help.

It only takes a few minutes each day. Just grab a notebook and pen, make a list of three things you're grateful for, and write a quick reflection of why you're grateful for it. Even if it's a pain, doing this will lead to greater happiness.

After all, according to experts from Harvard Health, "Gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships."

6. Perform small acts of kindness

Small acts of kindness should not go against any person's comfort zone. In a world that's becoming increasingly more dangerous for women, it might not be wise to randomly pull over to help a stranger in the middle of the night. That being said, acts of kindness are another of the small things happy women do to make their lives a little more magical.

If they notice their co-worker looks tired, they can get them a cup of coffee. If their parents are older, they can cook them a meal and bring it over. These are all small acts of kindness, and they have huge benefits as, according to a study published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass, kindness boosts psychological well-being.

7. Eat and drink slowly

It might sound bizarre, but not eating or drinking fast is incredibly beneficial for happy women. That's because it's not necessarily the action, but the intention that makes the magic happen. Women often find themselves running around, not giving themselves a moment to breathe.

From throwing on their clothes hastily to rushing their showers, this can make anyone stress out. And it's not a great thing as, according to a study from 2020, stress can lead to depression. Women can do themselves a favor and take things slow. Even if it's something as simple as eating and drinking, don't rush. It will free them of stress and add just a bit of magic to their lives.

8. Take a walk outside

Unfortunately, women often don't make enough time to destress and connect with nature. Filled with worry and deadlines, they don't carve out a fraction of time to truly take care of their physical and mental health. But a nice walk outside is one of the small things happy women do to make their lives a little more magical.

Taking a walk outside is the greatest way to take care of mental health. According to the American Psychological Association, "Exposure to nature has been linked to a host of benefits, including improved attention, lower stress, better mood, reduced risk of psychiatric disorders and even upticks in empathy and cooperation."

9. Light candles in the evening

Most women can admit to being a bit obsessed with their homes smelling good, which is probably why they aren't afraid to drop $30 on a candle while their partner looks at them in disbelief. But whether they realize it or not, there's something truly relaxing about lying down and staring at a flame.

Whether they're scrolling on TikTok, eating dinner, reading, or staring at the ceiling, lighting a candle is the perfect way to romanticize life as it sets the mood. Not only does it give cozy vibes, it encourages women to engage in self-care. From cleaning their room beforehand to taking a relaxing bath, there's no greater feeling than lighting a candle after doing everything in their power to get comfortable.

10. Read for 15 minutes each day

While there are plenty of women who grew up reading, others haven't touched a book in years. With so much change going on in life, it's easy to forget to do the simple things they once enjoyed. But reading for a few minutes each day inspires creativity, which fuels that magical energy a lot of women crave.

Women can create that energy by engaging their minds. While most people would rather take a quick nap than open a book, making this into a habit and scheduling it means all women can find a little joy and relief just by reading.

11. Dance spontaneously

It sounds a bit silly, but music and dancing are the greatest ways to improve a person's mood. Whether they're feeling angry or sad, music has the potential to make anyone feel happier. But sometimes, it's not enough just to play music; the real energy comes from dancing, too.

Women might feel a bit ridiculous doing it, but getting into that energy and living in the moment releases plenty of endorphins and feel-good chemicals in the body. And even if these women aren't the best dancers, it just doesn't matter. A quick salsa across the living room floor when nobody's watching is an incredible mood booster.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.