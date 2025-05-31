While many of the practices, endeavors, and mindsets that intelligent people thoughtfully craft in their daily lives have profound impacts on their lives — like helping them achieve more success at work or even living longer, as a study from the journal Nature suggests — the small, subtle decisions they make are equally important. How do they spend their free time? What kinds of things do they keep in their homes? What meals do they make? They're all important to cultivating a healthier lifestyle, attitude, and intention.

Many of the things the most intelligent people always keep in their purse are also subtle choices that can have a big impact on their daily lives. From focus, to mindfulness, connection, and general well-being, the things intelligent people choose to carry around with them in public have an intentional purpose.

Here are 11 things the most intelligent people always keep in their purse

1. A small notebook

Intelligence is inherently linked to curious traits, according to a study from the Journal of Individual Differences, which is why having a notebook accessible at all times is a necessity when intelligent people leave the house. It's not just a reminder of their conversations and experiences, but a way to flesh out their curious thoughts as they arise.

For some people, the Notes app on their phones does the job, but for others, physically writing out their thoughts takes a creative spin. They jot down their notes, unpack their thoughts, and even use the ritual of journaling in public to regulate their emotions and mindfully connect with themselves.

2. A book

According to a study from Scientific American, reading is not only a habit of highly intelligent people in their daily lives, but a way to practice emotional intelligence. You not only gain different perspectives and develop empathy by reading books, you also practice emotional regulation, self-discovery, and self-awareness.

When they have a moment of free time on the go, whether it's sitting at a random coffee shop or waiting in line at the DMV, intelligent people will always have a book to keep them entertained, rather than relying on their cell phones for a bit of mindless doomscrolling.

3. Quality snacks

Eating nutritious foods, having a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy relationship with food is incredibly important for protecting and maintaining cognitive abilities and physical well-being, two things that many of the hobbies highly intelligent people adopt also safeguard.

According to experts from Harvard Health, having snacks like walnuts, fresh fruits, and even tuna packets or other protein-centric foods on hand can be the perfect option for promoting better brain power.

It's not just about pure nutrition for all intelligent people, sometimes having a snack in their purse or bag is simply a means of preparation. They plan ahead, know they'll be hungry, and always want to be prepared.

4. A reusable water bottle

If they have the space for it, reusable water bottles are one of the things the most intelligent people always keep in their purse. Like psychology expert Nir Eyal suggests, being prepared and planning ahead — like filling a water bottle before leaving the house or even packing a couple of snacks — is the key to living a more spontaneous life, which is perfect for innately curious and socially driven intelligent people.

On top of resourcefulness and convenience, reusable water bottles are also incredibly sustainable and environmentally friendly, which is why they've grown so popular with younger generations who are incredibly committed to addressing and advocating for climate change solutions.

5. Headphones

For many intelligent people who are equally curious, mindful, and creative, having access to music out in the world is important, which is why headphones are one of the things the most intelligent people always keep in their purse. However, outside of listening for enjoyment, having headphones also gives these people a chance to be productive and focus on a task.

Considering highly intelligent people tend to inherently have motivation when it comes to their own success, academic achievement, or other creative endeavors, they tend to perform better, be more productive, and have better tangible outcomes in life than their peers.

Even in moments where motivation could be struggling, they have self-discipline and a mindset that helps them to focus on whatever they're trying to accomplish, even if it means turning music on and bringing out their noise-cancelling headphones.

6. A compact mirror

There's no denying that people who look good and feel good — not just related to physical appearance, but also internal confidence and self-esteem — tend to be happier and more present during their day-to-day lives. So, they're not only getting ready for the day, usually everyday, to show up as their best selves at home and work, they're maximizing their productivity and general mood by doing so.

Having a compact mirror can have many benefits on the go, but for intelligent people, it's a way to stay present and mindful about what they look and feel like. It may seem superficial to some, and for many people it may be, but for intelligent people, feeling and looking good is key to being present, productive, and engaged.

7. Post-it notes

Intelligent people love to stay ahead of the game and be prepared so they can live in the present moment. If something catches their attention, they need to give out their phone number, or even doodle when they're on the go, using a sticky note is the perfect way to do it — and then they're back to whatever interaction, conversation, or situation they were in.

They're prepared, not just for their own curiosities and notes, but for other people as well. So if you're ever in need of something random, check in with your most intelligent friend because chances are they have what you need and more in their bag.

8. Fidget tools

Whether it's in the classroom or working on something in a coffee shop, having a fidget tool within reach can be incredibly helpful for focus and concentration for highly intelligent people. While studies, like one from Behavior Analysis In Practice, show that they're effective for helping people with ADHD to stay on tasks, focus, and be more productive, they can be tools for anyone to utilize.

Even if it's just a crystal or a random object floating around, these tools are one of the things the most intelligent people always keep in their purse.

9. Creative supplies

Creative supplies will always be lingering somewhere in the bottom of a highly intelligent person's bag. Whether it's their favorite pen, watercolor pencils, or some other kind of creative tool, they make the most of their free time — even if it's waiting in a coffee shop — by practicing their creativity.

You never know when something will spark your creative juices, and considering intelligent people also tend to be innately more creative in their daily lives, according to a study from the journal Intelligence, they always need to be prepared when they're out in public.

10. A planner

Being organized and planning ahead can generally reduce stress in your daily life, which is why planners, notebooks, and little notes are some of the things the most intelligent people always keep in their purse.

When something comes up, they can immediately write it on their planner. If they meet a friend and plan a dinner while they're out in public, they don't have to clutter their brain or worry about remembering the date, they just grab their planner.

While it might seem obvious that de-cluttering your brain is the key to being more present and less stressed, having the tools to make it easier is something that many people forget to prioritize.

11. A symbolic object

Sometimes, having something personal or symbolic in your bag can help to remind you to stay grounded amid the chaos of everyday life. Even if it's a piece of jewelry that means a lot to you or a photo that helps you to stay present, highly intelligent people always have something in their purse that grounds them and de-stresses their routine when they're out and about.

Many of the things the most intelligent people always keep in their purse are tools for productivity, creativity, or focus, but a symbolic item is personal — helping people to remember their purpose, express simple gratitude in passing moments, and stay present in their lives without indulging an entire practice like journaling.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.