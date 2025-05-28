Women listen for cues that show that their partner truly gets them. When a man compliments a woman on her personality or quirks, it feels like a treasured moment to her. The only way people know how someone truly feels is by hearing them say it, and there are a number of things women secretly want to hear but will never ask you to say.

Women want to hear how you value and desire them in ways that go beyond just physical attachment. You can do this by letting them know you see them at both their best and worst moments and appreciate them for all they do and are. And as much as they need that kind of supportive validation, they will likely never ask you outright to give it to them, because they want to feel like it just happened naturally.

Here are 11 things women secretly want to hear, but will never ask you to say

1. 'I love how your mind works'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

We sometimes carry hope that people will see beyond our appearances and understand us on a deeper level. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so what one person finds unattractive in you, another person will absolutely love. This is why it's important to attract a partner who doesn't put much stock into looks and loves you for being you.

Complimenting a person's personality over their physical appearance proved to be useful. A study published by PR Newswire found that 92% of Americans prefer a partner with a great personality over a great body. Most people aren't shallow about appearances and will be with someone who brings them peace or makes them laugh.

Advertisement

2. 'You make me want to be a better man'

Goksi | Shutterstock

It's hard for men to openly admit their feelings, so when a man says this to you, it's really special. We want to feel like we bring out the best in our partners by simply being ourselves and offering them support when they need it. When we hear a man say this, we feel elated because our ability to see his potential and motivate him to be better has worked.

We are notorious for wanting to fix a man who is broken, so when that happens, we tend to get an ego boost from it. It's an archaic mindset to be in, but there are women out there who still try to build a man to make him better, only for him to share that version of himself with another woman who didn't put in half the time we did. It may sound selfish, but it's a deeply humbling experience that we learn lessons from. The big one being that we should always focus on ourselves just a little bit more.

Advertisement

3. 'I'm proud of you'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

We melt when a man tells us that he is proud of us. It shows that he acknowledges the hard work that it took us to get there and how strong we had to be. As women, we carry heavy burdens that others can't see, so when someone praises us for staying strong, it gives us encouragement and a little beacon of hope that we are on the right path.

Receiving these compliments can improve our perception of ourselves. A study published by the Inquiries Journal found that both men and women reported higher self-perception on their attractiveness after receiving a compliment. This positive reinforcement can enhance our self-esteem and make us even more well-rounded. When someone who we deeply respect as much as our partners tells us how proud they are of us, then that is the greatest compliment we could ever receive.

Advertisement

4. 'You don't have to do it all, I've got you'

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

Sometimes we just want someone else to take care of us. Someone who tells us that they've got this and that we can take a long rest now. To hear that someone has your back takes a load off your back, especially when you have been doing everything alone for so long. There are things that a man would never allow a woman to do by herself.

According to a report by the Pew Research Center, approximately 74% of U.S. adults say they would turn to their spouse or partner for emotional support. Women are also more likely than men to seek support from their spouse or partner. We will go to you for help, but we would love it even more if you were the ones who brought it up first.

Advertisement

5. 'Tell me how you really feel, I want to understand'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

When a man opens the door for honest communication by asking you to tell him how you really feel, then that's his way of telling you that he wants to know more about you. He wants to know what your fears are and how he can calm them. We appreciate it when a man asks us this because it can be hard to find someone who wants to understand what you're all about and who you are.

Women need this type of emotional encouragement to boost their self-confidence. According to a study in Psychology and Aging, women who received emotional support from their partners reported higher levels of relationship satisfaction and self-esteem. The benefits of this type of emotional validation from your man will make the two of you closer and make your relationship more intimate.

Advertisement

6. 'You're enough, just as you are'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Making your partner feel more comfortable will make the relationship more stable and fulfilling. A study published in Psychological Science found that expressing gratitude to a partner leads to more relationship maintenance behaviors, such as increased comfort in voicing concerns and a more positive perception of the partner.

Being comfortable with your partner doesn't mean that your relationship is on the rocks. It's actually the opposite. Men who make women comfortable by uplifting them and easing their negative self-talk show that they really care about them. What we want more than anything is for a man to tell us that we are enough and that we are perfect just the way we are.

Advertisement

7. 'I notice the little things you do'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

We love it when you notice the little things we do for you, like packing your lunch or buying you clothes when we think of you. So, when you do little things for us, like knowing our favorite snacks or noticing our new outfits, we appreciate it. As Aaron Ben-Zeév, Ph.D., states, small everyday acts of kindness and affection accumulate over time, which then creates a stronger emotional bond.

Helping each other in times of need is what makes a relationship strong. When both sides recognize each other's efforts, then they become stronger as a couple. No one feels left unseen or unheard in the relationship. Noticing the little things just as much as the big things is the perfect way to make your partner happy.

Advertisement

8. 'I respect you'

fizkes | Shutterstock

A man who says he respects us shows that he sees something in us that others don't. We love this because it shows that he values our thoughts, our boundaries, and our individuality. Women are often seen for their role rather than as their own person, so when a man says that he respects a woman, then it is a huge compliment.

Respect also means he doesn't try to control or change you, but instead supports your growth and encourages your independence. The way you can tell that he respects you is by how he listens to you and honors your time. When a man is strong enough not to feel intimidated by your presence, then that's how you know that he respects you and is safe to be with. So, we want to hear this even if it sounds too emasculating to some men.

Advertisement

9. 'I trust your judgment'

StockPhotoDirectors | Shutterstock

Women secretly want to hear that men trust their judgment when it comes to situations, because we are often criticized for the decisions that we make. When we tell people that we want to be more independent, we are told we should be the opposite and depend on a man. Sometimes there is no winning, and we are often the blame for everything that goes wrong, even if it wasn't our fault.

This is significant considering that women tend to trust more than men. A study published by the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that women are less likely to lose trust and more likely to restore trust in a transgressor than men. This means that a man expressing his trust in a woman's judgment can positively influence their relationship.

Advertisement

10. 'You're my favorite person to talk to'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

We love it when a man says this to us because it means he's comfortable enough to feel vulnerable around us. He values what we have to say and sees us as fun to be around. It's always nice when someone finds you comforting. Neither of you has to pretend and can just be yourselves in each other's presence.

This also shows that the two of you have connected beyond surface-level conversations. You now share deep, sometimes even philosophical beliefs with each other. Being a man's favorite person to talk to means that you are the first person he wants to tell good news to and the first person that gets the bad news as well.

Advertisement

11. 'Even on your worst days, I still think you're amazing'

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

We all have our bad days where we think we're too much for the general population to handle, but a man who accepts your flaws and tells you that he still likes you after everything you put people through is a man worth keeping. This is true unconditional love when everyone stays through the messy parts and doesn't bow out of the connection so easily. We tend to overlook our behaviors, so when someone who is close to you makes you aware of it, then they are a blessing.

They're not doing it to shame you, but reminding you that you can be better and that at one point, you were better than that. It takes a real man to put up with just anything, and you can take solace in the fact that even on your worst days, he still thinks you are amazing. Who wouldn't want to hear that from a man?

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.