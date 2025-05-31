6 Evening Habits That Help You Live A Happier Life Than 99% Of People, According To Experts

Doomscrolling your evening away while streaming a drama series and overthinking every little thing you might have done wrong with your day, week, year, and life. This is not the recipe for a restful night's sleep nor a life lived happily and content. Not everyone is living this way, and they tend to be a lot happier.

A 2023 study in Frontiers in Sleep investigated sleep duration in a sample of 52 countries and showed a strong intercorrelation between the national average of sleep duration and national happiness, or subjective well-being." It was uncertain whether "people in countries with longer sleep duration are happier or that in happy countries people sleep longer. Whatever the direction of the relationship is, sleep and happiness are strongly related to each other."

Here are 6 evening habits of people who live a happier life than everyone else, according to experts:

1. They end the day by writing down three good things

Psychologist T.J. Price recommends using this well-known exercise, which is based in Positive Psychology, to help train your brain for happiness. A study in The Journal of Clinical Psychology showed "Brief, positive psychology interventions may boost happiness through a common factor involving the activation of positive, self-relevant information rather than through other specific mechanisms."

2. They fall asleep with intention, not anxiety

Before going to sleep, life coach Ellen Kamaras advises to articulate three things you are grateful for, listen to calming music, avoid watching the news, and don’t go to sleep angry. A 2012 study from the Personality and Individual Differences Journal demonstrated how mindset, in particular, induced stress from uncontrollable personal problems is a leading factor for insomnia.

3. They create a gratitude ritual that includes reflection

When you express your gratitude towards the universe and nature, says life coach Sidhharrth S Kumaar, it enhances happiness and personal growth. Part of the ritual can be to curate a reflection journal, which helps you in reviewing your day with a vision of learning and growing.

In the journal, you can keep track of:

What went well

What felt draining

What were you grateful for

How are you grateful for yourself and for nature

4. They sleep alone

Life coach Mitzi Bockmann goes counter-intuitive to suggest that the people who live the happiest lives make a habit of sleeping alone a few nights a week. As a couple, sleeping together is lovely, but sleep is of higher quality when alone in a bed, and also one gets to do their bedtime routine in a leisurely way.

5. They wind down on purpose, not on autopilot

People who live the happiest lives tend to end their days with intention, not autopilot, observes Dr. Rachel Needle. One powerful habit I see is unplugging from external noise like emails, social media, all the constant stimulation, and turning inward instead. That might look like reading something uplifting, setting intentions for the next day, or sitting in silence with a cup of tea.

This kind of presence helps calm the mind, reduce stress, and reinforce a sense of agency. Happiness often lives in the quiet, consistent moments we create for ourselves.

People who live the happiest lives have intentional wind-down time — not just scrolling or zoning out, but a conscious ritual to transition from the demands of the day to a state of rest. That might be journaling, gentle movement like stretching, meaningful conversation with a loved one, or simply reflecting on one or two things they’re grateful for.

These small acts signal safety to the nervous system, reinforce a sense of purpose, and help people feel more grounded. Happiness isn’t just about the highs; it’s about having regular practices to support emotional balance and connection.

6. They keep a gratitude journal as a nightly reset

Dr. Gloria Brame recommends a simple 5-minute gratitude practice before bed, which can transform your evening and your life. Research from the Journal of Health Psychology has shown that gratitude practice improves sleep, mood, and even longevity. A person's overall mood changes for the better by spending a few minutes every day counting their blessings.

People can get even more benefits by keeping a gratitude journal. Journal all the things in life you are grateful for, along with small but meaningful memories, like eating a great meal or precious moments with loved ones. Keep it and read it whenever you get anxious or depressed.

This practice can help you become more upbeat and optimistic in general, allowing you to live your best life, even in the face of new health challenges. It's incredibly easy to do and so good for the soul, serving as a mood elevator.

