If You're Over 40 And Do These 7 Things Regularly, Experts Say You're Destined To Be Happy For Life

When you're young, you don't have to think much about how to live a great life. You have so much ahead of you, you just get to live, knowing you can reinvent later. The same isn't true of those of us who are older. It can feel a little less hopeful. Fortunately, there are ways to ensure a happy life when you're over 40.

For us, the over 40’s and the over 50’s, we have to avoid the trap of feeling like our time has passed. We have to ask ourselves, have we missed out on living the dream? Absolutely not! Your life is now and it's time to embrace it.

If you're over 40 and do these things seven things, you're destined to be happy for life

1. Look for success stories in celebrities (and everyday people, too)

Success stories are great. They are the inspirational food that lift us up and encourage us to dream (or reawaken our dreams). And with the techie world we live in, it’s no surprise we are seeing young talent flourishing on a daily basis. It’s amazing and a delight to see a new generation making waves.

But it's not just young people making waves and starting new dreams. Let me introduce you to just some of the amazing talent that ‘showed up & out’ in later life, making their dreams come true. Focusing on and learning from them can help you stay focused on continuing to grow and succeed throughout your life.

From the fantastic 40’s to the fabulous 50’s

Julia Child wrote her first cookbook at age 49 and launched her famous cooking show at age 51

Natalie Baszile revised her first book for many years before finally publishing it at age 47, Queen Sugar, which went on to become a best-seller

Stephen Covey, educator, author, businessman & speaker, published his first book in 1989, aged 57, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People and became a monumental leader in the world of personal and business development

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross may have started acting on a typical timeline, she didn't become a super star until her 40s, when she co-starred on Blackish. Now she is an icon who can pick and choose any role she wants.

You see, age is not the defining factor in success or making your dreams come true; it is having a dream and daring to dream the dream. Make a list of your own, keep it handy, and remind yourself that you have a lot of life ahead... and you're older and wiser than the new additions!

That leads us to the second point...

2. Have a dream

Gladskikh Tatiana via Shutterstock

In your quiet moments with self what do you wish you had done, been, seen? If you had three wishes given to you, what would you use them for? Having a dream that is yours is the essential starting block. So...

Create Your Dream Goals: The places you want to visit, the people you would like to meet, the relationship you're looking for, the business you want to run; anything and everything. Some people call this a bucket list, but that feels a bit too focused on "the end", so to speak. How about just a list of dreams?

Research has shown that setting too lofty of a goal or focusing on just one thing that is well out of your reach can actually set people back. So focus on a diversity of dreams rather than just one major life goal.

Just remember to dream boldly, from the smallest, easiest thing to the biggest, most audacious one!

3. Dare to dream the dream

Now you have discovered or reconnected with a dream, dare to dream it. Imagine being, having or doing those things. How do you feel, what does it look like, how has it impacted your life and how will it impact others?

Visualization: Start picturing yourself doing the things you want to do. Imagine actually ‘being’ at your specific destination, being with your ideal partner, driving that car, talking with those people.

According the website of Tony Robbins, the world-famous motivational speaker doesn't just wake up and pick up his phone. Instead he "engages in a 10-minute priming exercise to channel his energy and create the ideal conditions for a fulfilling day."

The site explains why: "By taking charge of his mindset and emotions, he cultivates a positive state, which greatly increases the odds that he will experience happiness, success and fulfillment throughout his day."

Love him or hate him, talk about someone who is still going strong after age 40! There's certainly plenty to learn from him.

4. Follow the dream

Fab, so you are picturing that dream, living it in the moment through your minds eye. The next step is to start ‘doing’ some things to help move you towards it. Who would be a good contact to help you? What one small action could you do today to make that first step towards the dream?

Goal-Setting: Time to plan how you are going to make those dreams come true! Focus on 1-3 at a time to avoid overwhelm and create a set of small steps to get you there!

Research has also shown that tying rewards for reacing these smaller goals to another outcome — perhaps giving yourself a little treat, taking a break, or doing something fun — can help motivate people to change old habits and move closer toward their dreams.

5. Share the dream

Don’t hog the dream! Share it with others. Let the people who are important to you know what you are working towards. Why? Sharing your dream means those who want you to have a joyful, successful and fulfilled life can support you; some with words, some with actions and others with resources.

But they can only do it if you speak about it! And what about those who don’t want to help, who want to tear your dreams apart? Choose to spend less (if any) time with them or simply refuse to mention your dreams to them again. If they can’t hack you wanting to be more, do more and have more, that’s their problem not yours!

Vision Board: Create a vision board or video to capture the dreams and share it with those you are close to or, if you’re feeling really bold, post it on your social media page.

Attract that which you desire by putting your dream out there and believing the universe will connect you to the right resources to make them come true!

6. Live like you've already won

Tint Media via Shutterstock

Put your focus on what you do want, not what you don’t. Get up each day thankful for all that is right now, knowing in faith that your dream is happening.

Manifestation: Live your life like it’s already here, surrounding yourself with the kind of people you want to spend time with, doing the things that enhance your happiness and are aligned with your dream and taking time to reflect on how far you’ve already come.

7. Show gratitude daily

Make time to give thanks. No matter how tough the situation is right now you are here, you have a life and you are capable of making changes to be more, have more & do more.

Everyone knows that pracitcing gratitude daily is good for you. Regardless of whether you take time to name what you're grateful for, journaling them or simply taking a quiet moment to reflect, research supports the profound benefits of a gratitude practice. So nurture the one that works for you!

The fact is, your dreams aren’t over until you say they are — your choice. Take control of your future now!

​Yvonne Bignall is a personal development coach living in the United Kingdom. She hosts Permission to Thrive online.