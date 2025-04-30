"Stop feeling sorry for yourself," we are often told. And while it can be hard to avoid self-pity entirely, mentally strong people choose to exchange self-pity for gratitude. Whether you decide to write a few sentences in a gratitude list or take a moment to silently be grateful for all that you have, giving thanks can transform your life.

Here are 7 wildly underrated benefits of practicing gratitude, according to science:

1. Gratitude opens the door to more relationships

Not only does saying “thank you” constitute good manners, but showing appreciation can help you win new friends, according to a 2014 study published in Emotion. The study found that thanking a new acquaintance makes them more likely to seek an ongoing relationship.

So whether you thank a stranger for holding the door or send a thank-you note to that colleague who helped you with a project, acknowledging other people’s contributions can lead to new opportunities.

2. Gratitude improves physical health

Grateful people experience fewer aches and pains and report feeling healthier than other people, according to a 2012 study published in Personality and Individual Differences.

Not surprisingly, grateful people are also more likely to take care of their health. They exercise more often and are more likely to attend regular check-ups, which is likely to contribute to further longevity.

3. Gratitude improves psychological health

Gratitude reduces a multitude of toxic emotions, including envy, resentment, frustration, and regret. Robert Emmons, a leading researcher on gratitude, has conducted numerous studies on the relationship between gratitude and well-being. His research confirms that gratitude has a positive impact on happiness and reduces the likelihood of depression.

4. Gratitude enhances empathy and reduces aggression

Grateful people are more likely to behave in a prosocial manner, even when others behave less kindly, according to a 2012 study by the University of Kentucky.

Study participants who ranked higher on gratitude scales were less likely to retaliate against others, even when given negative feedback. They exhibited greater sensitivity and empathy toward others and a reduced desire to seek revenge.

5. Grateful people sleep better

Writing in a gratitude journal improves sleep, according to a 2011 study published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being. Spend just 15 minutes jotting down a few grateful sentiments before bed, and you may sleep better and longer.

6. Gratitude improves self-esteem

A 2014 study published in the Journal of Applied Sport Psychology found that gratitude increased athletes’ self-esteem, a crucial component of optimal performance.

Other studies have shown that gratitude reduces social comparisons. Rather than becoming resentful toward people who have more money or better jobs — a significant factor in reduced self-esteem — grateful people can appreciate other people’s accomplishments.

7. Gratitude increases mental strength

For years, research has shown that gratitude not only reduces stress but also plays a significant role in overcoming trauma.

A 2006 study published in Behavior Research and Therapy found that Vietnam War veterans with higher levels of gratitude experienced lower rates of post-traumatic stress disorder. A 2003 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that gratitude was a major contributor to resilience following the terrorist attacks on September 11.

Recognizing all that you have to be thankful for — even during the worst times — fosters resilience. We all have the ability and opportunity to cultivate gratitude. Rather than complaining about the things you think you deserve, take a few moments to focus on all that you have. Developing an attitude of gratitude is one of the simplest ways to enhance your overall satisfaction with life.

Amy Morin is a psychotherapist and the author of 13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do.

