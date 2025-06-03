11 Signs The Universe Sends Right Before Your Hard Times Come To An End

Persistent bad luck, loss of relationships we thought would last much longer, and downright hard times can seem never-ending. Filled with struggle and inconvenience, we are left wondering why it happened in the first place. In such turmoil, it's hard to notice subtle shifts right before everything changes.

Through moments of turmoil and disappointment, we truly discover ourselves and how much we can handle. Paying attention to the moments right before a breakthrough reminds us that the storm never lasts forever. These moments are easily dismissed or overlooked, but recognizing them will leave you with hope and comfort. There is a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.

Here are 11 signs the universe sends you right before your hard times come to an end

1. You start to crave change

A clear sign that things in your life are about to turn around for the better is feeling a restless pull to change. It could be as simple as a new hairstyle, or it could be major, like a career shift or a big move. The craving doesn't come from boredom but from a want to evolve. You are stepping into a new life that feels more aligned with who you want to become.

Change always seems scary at first, but through growth and adaptation, you learn more about yourself. Wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe explained, "Seeking out transformation doesn’t always mean we are unhappy with who we are or that we are ungrateful for what we have; rather, it is an acknowledgment that life can feel stagnant without growth."

2. You start saying no without guilt

At one point, you struggled with putting your foot down and agreed to appease others. You may have thought saying no meant you would miss out on a fun experience, despite how much you didn't want to say "yes". However, once you start recognizing that your energy and time are precious, your mindset shifts as well.

You realize that not everyone should have access to you because it means there's less time for yourself. Pouring into your own cup is a sign you're pulling yourself up from the hard times. It's a powerful tool for discovering that you no longer have to be a people pleaser.

"To reduce feelings of guilt, it’s helpful to remember that saying no isn’t about rejecting others but prioritizing oneself. Setting boundaries is about acknowledging personal limits and honoring your need for self-care," insisted psychotherapist Sharon Martin.

3. You get annoyed with your own complaining

When things seem more difficult than usual, you realize your complaints only make things worse. Self-awareness is often a sign that your mindset is shifting, so other things in your life can shift. You can't keep living in negativity and then wonder why negative things seem to always happen.

"Encouraging a shift in focus toward gratitude and the positive aspects of work can help alleviate feelings of frustration and despair. It's important to recognize that while we may not always have control over external circumstances, we can choose where to direct our focus and energy," explained psychotherapist Ilene S. Cohen.

Getting annoyed with your complaining doesn't mean you are invalidating your struggles, but rather, you've outgrown the narrative that you have to let these struggles happen. You know that to heal and grow means putting action behind your words and focusing on solutions and, most importantly, accountability. Once you get over the constant complaining, you'll be surprised at the kinds of doors the universe can open for you.

4. Your intuition becomes sharper

As you near the end of a difficult chapter in life, your intuition becomes louder and clearer. You are more in tune with your gut because it's no longer clouded by stress and fear. When you're simply trying to survive, you brush off intuition because anxiety and ruminating thoughts are much louder.

"Your intuition is there to keep you safe. If the emotional gong sounds, you may be involved in an unhealthy predicament. Listen and act on the signal quickly. If you are wrong, everyone can have a good laugh about it in the future. If you are right, you are protecting yourself from abuse and manipulation," explained psychotherapist Erin Leonard.

However, once your energy shifts and you start listening and trusting your gut more, things start changing. You can make decisions and reconnect with your true self without worrying if you're not making the right choices. The more you're able to listen to your intuition, the more at peace you'll feel. And finally, the healing can start.

5. You start catching red flags quicker

As you move out of the hard times in life, the universe has a way of helping you spot the red flags quicker. You are fast to realize something doesn't feel right, and your tolerance for surrounding yourself with red flags is no longer as high. You notice the reason struggles happen is because you're not being wise about your energy and adamant about protecting your peace.

"By discovering your wants and needs, you gain clarity about what truly matters to you. It helps you make choices and decisions that align with your values and bring you closer to a fulfilling and meaningful life," licensed therapist John Kim wrote.

Instead of ignoring the early signs in the hope it won't work out that way, you look for an exit once you get the first early feelings that something is wrong. You recognize that you deserve better without having to go through situations. Instead of operating from a place of desperation for connection, you are coming from a place of self-respect.

6. You start laughing again

Laughter creeping back in is often a sign that healing is taking place. When you catch yourself giggling and smiling at small things, it feels as if the sun is finally shining after an overwhelming amount of rain. You realize it's been so long since you've even cracked a smile, much less laughed, and now it's finally returned.

Research has shown that laughter can have immense benefits on a person's overall health and well-being, including improving things like depression, anxiety, and even stress.

This shift may seem insignificant, but laughter is always a sign that your body feels safe again to feel joy. When you've been carrying the weight of stress for too long, laughter feels as if it doesn't come easily anymore. But when it returns, things slowly feel as if they're improving.

7. You stop replaying the past

It's always a good sign when you're no longer stuck in the past. Whether you're cycling through past mistakes, memories, or things you wonder would've turned out if it had gone a different way, it can be detrimental to always be thinking about the what-ifs instead of looking at how you to move forward.

Letting go of the past means you're no longer allowing it to control your narrative and how you live your life moving forward. It's a beautiful sign you're releasing regret and pain and choosing not to live in those memories anymore.

8. You're more forgiving of others and yourself

The universe often sends a sign that you're nearing the end of your hard times by helping you realize that nothing good comes from being difficult towards others and yourself. You start to notice your heart is softening, and you no longer hold onto anger and guilt because it's exhausting and never helps you move on.

You're not allowing others to mistreat you or refusing to take accountability for your actions, and you don't want to carry all of the weight anymore. The best thing you can do is forgive because it will help you move on. Forgiveness doesn't mean you're OK with what happened. You just don't let it define you anymore.

9. You're no longer afraid to ask for help

There may have been times you struggled to ask for support because it felt like weakness. However, the moment you allow a support system to alleviate stress and struggle, that's usually the moment where healing can begin.

You may have skirted around asking for help because you didn't want to burden others, or you were under the assumption you could handle it all on your own. But once you allow others to be there for you, you see there's nothing weak about vulnerability and giving yourself permission to be supported.

10. You feel OK with not knowing what's happening next

Once you stop obsessing over the things you can't control, surrender allows for peace and healing. It's not because you've given up, but because you simply cannot foresee every step of your journey.

The unknown can feel scary and daunting, but clinging to plans and trying to overthink all possible outcomes will make things harder. Even if you don't have the full picture in the moment, becoming open to the possibilities instead of panicking can make all the difference.

11. You laugh at your past self with kindness, not shame

It can be hard to look back on the difficult moments of your past with compassion instead of judgment and shame. But the switch to getting out of hard times is realizing your past self was trying their best, and being able to laugh at that version of yourself means you see and accept how far you've come.

You no longer see your past self as someone you resent but as someone you understand. You appreciate your growth and the fact that you're still here, wiser and more stable.

