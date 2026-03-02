Much like other places in the United States have their own customs, language quirks, and culture, Southern states are infamous for their lingo and charm. In fact, even when they’re annoyed and frustrated in a conversation, the “polite” phrases Southern people say when they don’t really like someone are still charming, to say the least.

Of course, the true culture of the language goes back to more nuanced roots and diverse demographics, formed and shifted by generations of people still living in the South. Even if you don’t live there, you’re still free to adopt a few of these polite phrases for the next time you’re in a disagreement or debate with someone you just can’t stand.

Here are 11 ‘polite’ phrases Southern people say when they really don’t like someone

1. ‘She’s real comfortable in places she’s not welcome’

MDV Edwards | Shutterstock

While Southern values tend to shift depending on the community and demographic, oftentimes, people in this region aren’t afraid to make their core beliefs known. While their value-driven lifestyles are often loud, their passive-aggressiveness toward people they don’t align with can be subtle.

For example, “she’s real comfortable in places she’s not welcome” is just one example of a polite phrase they use when they really don’t like someone. Essentially, it equates to “I don’t want her around me” or “she lives by a social contract that I don’t agree with.”

2. ‘She ain’t for me’

Lightfield Studios | Shutterstock

Instead of saying something like “I’d never spend time with her” or “she’s not my cup of tea,” Southern people often opt for classic phrases like “she ain’t for me.” With strong core values and intentions in their lives, they’re not afraid to make them known. They’re not afraid to live by them, even if it makes other people annoyed and uncomfortable.

While they live intentionally and loudly, their passive-aggressive phrases protect their energy and remind those around them of what they stand for.

3. ‘I wish them the best, just not near me’

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

If someone is creating space with someone they really don’t like, whether it’s physically or emotionally, they might use phrases like “let’s talk about this later” or “I’m not entertaining this behavior” after interacting. However, a Southern person might be more likely to use a politely charming phrase like “I wish them the best, just not near me.”

Their relationship and family values are strong, so it’s not surprising that they’re protective of their time and energy. If someone’s not worthy of their attention and space, this phrase is the most they’re willing to offer.

4. ‘Bless her heart, she doesn’t know any better’

zEdward_Indy | Shutterstock

A traditional, tried-and-true Southern saying, “bless her heart,” is often more emotionally loaded in conversations than it seems. While it seems polite and charming on the surface, it often shows others that they really don’t like someone. “She doesn’t know any better” attacks their intelligence and character, while “bless her heart” seals the deal on their annoyance.

Of course, there are Southern phrases that pack a punch stronger than this phrase, but it’s a classic for people who want to make their stance on someone or someone’s behavior clear.

5. ‘You gotta love them from way over here’

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

If someone needs to love their friend or family member from “way over here,” they’re creating space with their words. They’re protecting their energy in a charming, polite way, rather than directly calling out someone’s behavior and making their misbehavior the center of attention in a social interaction.

As a study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine explains, the people we surround ourselves with have a lot of power over our routines, well-being, and general mood. While this can sometimes be positive, with supportive friends and family, a person who’s chronically negative or arrogant can have the opposite effect. That’s why protecting energy with space is essential, regardless of how you phrase it.

6. ‘We get along fine, as long as we ain’t in the same room’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

“Polite” Southern phrases are often back-handed and passively aggressive, even if they’re not immediately noticeable for someone who’s not actively listening. For example, “we get along fine, as long as we ain’t in the same room” is just another way of saying something like “I don’t like them” or “I don’t want to be around them.”

They just have more Southern charm and flair in setting their boundaries and creating space.

7. ‘Well, that’s different’

Trzykropy | Shutterstock

Much like “that’s interesting” or “you’re making interesting choices,” a polite Southern phrase like “well, that’s different” is just as hurtful on a passive level. It’s clearly calling someone out for their misbehavior, without necessarily making a scene or making their annoyance the center of the conversation.

If they’re annoyed, they’re not giving that person the satisfaction of reminding someone that they’re affected by the misbehavior, but they’re not afraid to offer a subtly condescending phrase in response to it.

8. ‘Oh, honey...’

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

While “honey” can feel warm and embracing from a Southern person, especially a Southern woman, it can also be passive-aggressive in the hands of the right person. “Oh, honey...” is another way to say “you sound crazy” or “that’s not appropriate,” and in many ways, hearing this, in the tone of someone who’s clearly annoyed or embarrassed, does more damage.

While this isn’t a boundary on its own, as it’s not necessarily setting a standard for the behavior someone’s willing to tolerate, it clearly creates some space and reminds people how they feel.

9. ‘She’s somethin’

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Similar to “that’s an interesting choice,” the Southern phrase “she’s something” is a passive-aggressive way thing people say when they really don’t like someone. She’s arrogant, probably selfish, and condescending, but in Southern culture, she’s a polite “somethin’.”

While Southern lingo and language are known for being warm and charming, that doesn’t mean they also don’t carry the power to remind people of exactly how they feel.

10. ‘You’re getting too big for your britches’

Raushan_films | Shutterstock

When someone’s getting “too big for their britches,” they’re acting arrogantly and leading with selfishness. They believe that they’re more deserving than other people, often due to entitlement that skews their definition of “fairness,” and expect other people to meet their every need and make them the center of attention.

It comes across as more polite than something like “you’re so arrogant,” but still reminds people that you don’t like someone in a graceful way.

11. ‘He’s a little rough around the edges’

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

According to clinical psychologist Andrea Bonior, avoiding people you don’t like completely isn’t always practical, and can sometimes create more tension and polarization, depending on the situation. Sometimes, giving people grace and sending them good wishes can ease the irritation and anger that comes from not liking them, even if it takes some getting used to.

Of course, tolerating bad behavior and staying around negative people at the expense of your well-being is a different story, but sometimes, it’s okay to use a Southern phrase like “he’s a little rough around the edges” as the perfect way to create some distance. You’re offering grace for their struggles and annoyances, without taking on too much stress or burden for their actions around you.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.