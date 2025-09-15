If there's one thing about smart people, it's that they have the patience of a saint. They can control their emotions without thinking twice, leading others to believe intelligent individuals are never bothered. That said, there are 11 things smart people find annoying that normal people love for some reason.

They aren't trying to be judgmental, but there are certain things that smart people dislike. From people lacking common sense to those engaging in strange behavior, smart folks have a low tolerance for nonsense. Although most people don't mind these random habits, smart people tend to get annoyed quickly, even if they never voice it.

11 things smart people find annoying that normal people love for some reason:

1. Small talk

The first thing smart people find annoying that normal people love for some reason is small talk. Whether it's waiting in line or sitting beside a coworker, people always feel the need to make small talk. Maybe it's because they can't handle silence; either way, the silence is often filled with awkward questions like, "So, how's the weather been lately?"

And while there's nothing wrong with these questions, most smart people find them mind-numbing and boring. This is why smart people prefer to either sit in silence or ask deep questions. As the founder of the Global Meaning Institute, Elaine Dundon explained, "Asking questions leads to strength, deeper understanding, and wisdom. The more questions we ask, the more we are able to learn, and the more creative we can become."

So, while it might make normal people roll their eyes, smart people just can't help themselves. Due to their curiosity and need to dive deep, they'd much rather ask questions about a three in the morning than the one you awkwardly mumble to a coworker.

2. Reality TV

Sure, people might say they hate reality TV. But when most are scrolling through TikTok, they're probably seeing memes and previews of shows like Love Island. And while there's nothing wrong with a little drama, it’s clear that one thing smart people find annoying — though normal people love it for some reason — is reality TV.

Sorry, they aren't about to spend hours listening to what celebrities wore to the VMAs or who Huda is dating. As much as most normal people might care, smart people have many other things on their plates. So, used to their minds wandering, they're likely thinking of random history facts instead of who Taylor Swift is dating.

3. Corporate Jargon

If there's one thing normal people love to use, it's corporate jargon. Like moths to a flame, people prefer to fill space with filler words rather than say what they really mean. However, this isn't necessarily unusual or even their fault. Blame it on their people-pleasing tendencies, but according to YouGov, 48% of people self-identify as people pleasers.

And while this might be the norm for half of the population, a thing that smart people find annoying but normal people love for some reason is corporate jargon. Everyone claims to dislike it, but like clockwork, they enjoy using it. Instead of saying, "I don't have the time to do this," they'll write a five-page explanation.

However, smart people can't tolerate corporate jargon. So, even if it's considered impolite, most will see that smart individuals are quick to be blunt, effectively getting their point across.

4. Celebrity worship

Everyone has a celebrity they secretly admire. Even if they won’t admit it, there’s almost always that one person who stirs a giddy feeling inside us all. From basketball players to singers, most people find it normal to fan girl over their favorite. However, a thing that smart people find annoying, which normal people love for some reason, is celebrity worship.

They may not call it that, but celebrity worship is at an all-time high. From band T-shirts to tattoos, people go wild over their favorite celebrities. And while there’s nothing wrong with this, smart people aren’t too fond of this behavior.

Not only do they see it as a waste of time, but in their eyes, celebrities aren’t interesting or special enough to pay close attention to.

5. Loud environments

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who enjoy loud environments and those who avoid them. While most people like to think they are introverts, the reality is that they are more social than they realize.

According to a study published in 2015, human beings are social creatures who need connection and socialization to thrive. So while most people don’t mind a loud party filled with friends and family, a thing smart people find annoying — something normal people love for some reason — is loud environments.

Smart people keep their brands running 24/7 nonstop. While they’re fine with one-on-one conversations in a coffee shop, they don’t like loud music. That’s probably why smart people stay in their rooms when family visits.

6. Conspiracy theories

Another thing smart people find annoying, which normal people strangely love, is conspiracy theories. From the moon landing supposedly never happening to the idea that the Earth is flat, smart people get totally frustrated with the chronically online conspiracy theorists.

Sorry to say it, but no matter how many videos conspiracy theorists show to smart people, unless it’s a fact, they won’t believe it. Does this frustrate those around them? Of course. But still, in their eyes, connecting a few pieces isn’t enough to believe that the Earth is actually flat.

7. Forced positivity

If there’s one thing smart people crave, it’s authenticity. It might sound cheesy, but intelligent individuals dislike those who live by the motto ‘fake it until you make it.’ Not only is it insincere, but it’s also harmful. After all, avoiding honest expression and keeping everything inside is bound to cause harm. As Katherine Cullen, MFA, LCSW, explained, "Suppressing our emotions can lead to physical and mental health problems."

That's why smart people get annoyed when regular people like something for no apparent reason: it's all just fake positivity. They might say they want authenticity, but whether it’s couples or bosses, no one wants to deal with the messiness of emotions. Even if it’s their true self, most people can’t handle it, unless they’re smart.

8. Overuse of emojis

Whenever someone says okay, there’s always that one person who responds with a thumbs-up emoji. Like clockwork, emojis have become the go-to way to express how someone feels without actually saying anything. And while there’s nothing wrong with this, smart people find it annoying that normal people love, for some reason, the overuse of emojis.

It’s nothing personal, but emojis aren’t very effective or clear. Depending on the situation, they might cause more confusion than they’re worth. So call them traditional, but most smart people aren’t using emojis all the time.

9. Headstrong personalities

Another thing that smart people find annoying, but normal people love for some reason, is headstrong people. Sorry, but there's nothing more frustrating than dealing with a headstrong person. Even though people often use this trait to describe themselves positively, headstrong individuals are often way too close-minded.

So caught up in their own opinions, headstrong people rarely listen to those around them. And while they might not see anything wrong with this, smart people aren't very fond of it due to their open-minded nature. As a study published in 2010 confirmed, openness is a personality trait that's been linked to intelligence and divergent thinking.

So, while most people are headstrong and overly stubborn, intelligent people are willing to meet others where they are, leading to better conflict resolution and discussions in the long run.

10. Coworker hangouts

Whether it's a meeting or a party, smart people prefer to avoid their coworkers at all costs. It's not that they hate them, but smart people tend to do only what is absolutely necessary. As a result, something smart people find annoying — something normal people love — is gathering with their coworkers.

Most coworkers aren't bothered by meetups. Whether it's lunch meet-ups with their favorite coworker or quick meetings to stay efficient, that type of socializing is exactly what people need daily. Even though many claim to be introverted, the truth is that many secretly crave connection.

Yet, for smart people, they don't particularly care. More introverted and to themselves, they can go longer periods without needing to seek connection.

11. Group projects

Finally, something that smart people find annoying but that normal people enjoy for some reason is working with groups of people. Believe it or not, most people don't mind working with others. Especially when it's with people they know, it can actually be a good thing.

As the University of Washington discovered, the more comfortable students are, the better results they achieve. However, this doesn't just apply to schoolwork. From family duties to their careers, building these connections helps in many ways, which is why most people value it.

Yet, for smart people, they have a specific way of approaching tasks. Maybe it's because of their genius minds, but smart people can't help but prefer working alone rather than wasting time on group efforts.

