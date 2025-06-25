Being a Southerner is more than just what you eat and how you speak — it's about the shared cultures and conservative values they share within different regions. Southern traditions blend in with people from so many different backgrounds, which helped influence the language, food, and even the South's controversial history.

When people visit the South, they almost immediately discover that no matter the situation, community is essential in times of need. Along with all the other morals they are taught, there are certain things people raised by Southern parents do that everyone else thinks is weird. Southerners may be stereotyped by outsiders, but their parents taught them how to live by Southern hospitality.

Here are 11 things people raised by Southern parents do that everyone else thinks is weird

1. Use some form of 'holy trinity' in their cooking

The "holy trinity" in cooking is usually made up of three ingredients: onion, celery, and green bell peepers, which are often used in Southern cooking. According to LSU College of Agriculture, this trio is "at the heart of Louisiana cuisine," and is used in dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and étouffée. The "holy trinity" has a rich history in Cajun and Creole cooking that was adapted from their European, African, and Native American ancestors.

These ingredients vary from state to state, with other cultures enveloping their own trinities into the melting pot of the South. Spanish sofrito, a mixture of vegetables blended together to season meat, is often used in Caribbean cuisines near Florida; in Texas, onion, garlic and chili peppers rule Tex-Mex dishes.

If you ever find yourself eating in a Southern home and notice these ingredients in the food, just know you're about to taste something truly delicious.

2. Say 'yes, ma'am' and 'no, sir' to everyone

Southern parents taught their kids to be respectful and always address others by "ma'am" and "sir," no matter their age. While, in general, the terms are used by a majority of people throughout the United States, Southerners are more likely than others to call adults "sir" and "ma'am."

This manner of speaking is a staple in the Southern tradition that evokes hospitality and warmth. But it can feel a little strange when addressing people who are young or using it in a negative way. A polite "sir" or "ma'am" can be nice, while saying it in a negative way can cause conflicts.

While some may find it old-fashioned, it's a meaningful way for Southerners to preserve dignity and respect for elders. This also transfers into households from different cultures that grew up with the Southern experience.

3. Use home remedies

People raised in the South grow up with unique habits and traditions that might seem unusual to others. And home remedies are one of the things people raised by Southern parents do that everyone else thinks is weird.

Southern parents might swear by a good old-fashioned hot tea with honey and lemon for a sore throat, ginger ale, or warm compresses as home remedies when you're ill. And, in fact, according to Pew Research Center, two in 10 adults report using alternative medicine instead of conventional traditional treatment.

These alternative remedies get passed down through generations, which makes it more about family tradition than just a simple health tip. Natural remedies heal you differently than the standard medicine bought from stores because so much love goes into cultivating these remedies.

4. Refer to dinner as 'supper'

Many Southerners prefer to use the informal "supper" rather than the formal "dinner" when eating in the evening. For many raised by Southern parents, supper is the more cozy, end-of-day meal shared with family around the table. To outsiders, calling it supper might sound old-fashioned, but for Southerners, it's a comforting part of their day.

What seems weird to some is actually a cherished tradition to others. It's a small linguistic detail that opens a window into Southern culture, where food and family go hand in hand and every supper is a chance to make life a little sweeter. Eating supper is less about the meal itself and more about the connection it grows.

5. Say grace before every meal

One of the major things people raised by Southern parents do that everyone else thinks is weird is praying before eating a meal. In fact, teens from Evangelical families in the South are more likely to practice saying grace.

Saying grace is the Southern way of staying connected to their religion and expressing gratitude for the things they have. While some may say it's an old-fashioned ritual, for Southerners it's a natural part of their lives.

It's a time when the youngest members learn to appreciate not only the food but also the effort and love that went into preparing it. Even at restaurants, Southerners take the time to respect these religious values. It's more than just prayer, it's a moment of familial connection and heritage that makes the meal feel special.

6. Bring food to every event

Bringing food to an event can be seen as strange to some, but for Southerners who live by hospitality, bringing food to every event is a way of uplifting moods. They bring food to parties, weddings, funerals, and even boat gatherings if they have to. This habit might seem unusual to outsiders who don't come from a culture where large amounts of food are cooked for gatherings.

What makes this tradition especially unique is the pride Southern parents take in their recipes and the joy they get from sharing them. Even if you're attending an event where food is already being provided, there's an unspoken rule to add your own special addition to the party. In the South, they connect with others through their food more than anything else.

7. Use expressions that make no sense, but somehow say everything

People raised by Southern parents have a unique way of speaking that often leaves outsiders scratching their heads. They use expressions like "bless your heart" when referring to someone they feel sorry for. It's a kind of language all its own, full of charm and humor with an old touch of their European origins.

In linguistics, Southern accents were adapted when early settlers from urban regions of London blended their English accents with that of various dialects from Native Americans and enslaved Africans. Phrases such as "fixing it" were shortened to "fixin it" due to the Southern vowel shift. To an outsider, the Southern accent is a quirky one, but it's actually a rare piece of Anglo-Saxon culture that is still on American soil to this day.

8. Go outside to work, not to stroll around

You don't just go outside in the South and not expect to work that day. Known as the Agricultural Mecca, Southern states are known for their vast farmlands and wildlife preservations. Cattle ranchers and farmers work the fields to bring fresh produce to local and sometimes to out-of-state grocery stores. Even if you never grew up on a farm, you knew the experience of it.

Fishing is also a Southern staple and many would rather go catch fish at a lake than go to a grocery store to buy it. This is because Southerners take pride in their survival skills and having the freedom to go out, foraging for their own food. People who go outside just for a stroll may find this weird, but Southerners find satisfaction in being useful to their communities.

9. Understand that church is a lifestyle, not a Sunday event

Church service in the South is a family event that no one gets out of — ever. Sunday morning services are a chance for the whole community to get together to listen, chat, and, in some cases, gossip about each other.

Everyone dresses up in their Sunday best to listen to sermons and then eat a family meal together afterwards. However, it doesn't end when those doors close, because it's a lifestyle that's lived every single day. From praying at night before bed to saying grace at the dinner table, religion is an important part of Southern life.

10. Give everyone a nickname

If you live in the South, your family members were given some strange nicknames. Rarely anyone in the South is called by their actual government name. As a study from Preply found, across all states, 69% of people believe nicknames strengthen relationships. For many, a nickname comes from your physical appearance or something that you did as a child.

There's also a continuity in the South, so expect Tommy Jr. to be called TJ for short so he isn't confused with Big Tommy or Tommy Sr. It gets even more fascinating in Southern families with different cultural backgrounds. Latin-Americans calling their chubby nephew "gordo," which is Spanish for "fat," may seem insulting, but in the Latin community it's considered endearing to insult members in your family.

11. Honor their ancestors

Across the Southern United States, people from many diverse cultural backgrounds share a profound respect for their ancestors and the legacy they've inherited. While it's one of the things people raised by Southern parents do that everyone else thinks is weird, this reverence is a meaningful part of Southern identity and heritage.

At the same time, the history of the Civil War remains a deeply significant and often controversial topic that reflects the region's complex past. With European intervention, Southerners were given ships for their own navy through private companies like The Laird Brothers, which ruined British and American relations further.

Both the French and the Spanish also had a vested interest in the war, as did civilians from other countries.

Santos Benavides, a Mexican-American, served as a Confederate general and was the highest-ranking Tejano soldier in the Confederate military. Cuban-Americans, like Loreta Janeta Velazquez, also joined in on the war front by disguising herself as a Confederate soldier under the alias of Henry T. Buford.

The pride that Southerners have in their ancestors, who participated and shaped this country's controversial history, can seem weird for some. Yet, history reminds us that none of our ancestors come from completely innocent beginnings. Our pasts, whether oppressed or oppressor, are entangled forever, and that complexity is part of grappling with who we are today.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.