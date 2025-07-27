11 Little Things People From The South Always Have In Their Homes, No Matter Their Income

People from the South have a way of making a house feel like home — no matter how much money they have. Walk into any Southern household, and you're bound to be greeted by a sense of familiarity and comfort. Blame it on the endless sentimental items they have or their tendency always to have their pantries stacked full, but there are certain little things people from the South always have in their homes, no matter what.

Whether someone's scraping by or living comfortably, there are just certain things Southerners always seem to have around. These aren't luxury items — they're traditions and cultural staples passed down through generations. Here are the little things people from the South always have in their homes, no matter their income.

11 little things people from the south always have in their homes, no matter what:

1. A pitcher of sweet tea (always iced and always too sweet)

Charles Brutlag | Shutterstock

No matter the season, there's probably a jug of sweet tea chilling in the fridge. It's not just a drink — it's part of the family.

Love it or hate it, one thing's for certain: those from the South can't get enough of sweet tea. Sure, the sweet tea might not be the healthiest for them — it’s packed with more sugar than liquid. People who aren't from the South can't help but be bewildered by it, but Southerners just can't help themselves. Arguably, it's simply one of those things that is inextricably tied to their identity. From their grandma making it to enjoying that cool beverage during the summer heat, sweet tea is deeply ingrained in Southern culture.

According to the Coastal Review, this isn't all that surprising given that America is a country built on tea and sugar. They noted that Christopher Columbus introduced sugar cane cultivation to the Caribbean, and by the mid-1700s, it became a cash crop, especially in Louisiana. However, despite this history, sweet tea didn't really become popular until the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis on a hot summer day. So, whether people blame it on the heat or the spread of sugar, there's no denying that sweet tea has become a staple, at least in the South.

2. A bible and at least one cross on the wall

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

If someone grew up in a Southern household, they already know the Southern requirements. Prayers before eating and reciting the Lord's prayers before bed were a must. It's no surprise that Southern people are so religious — their homes tend to wear their faith proudly, with scripture on display and a Bible somewhere nearby (even if it's mostly decorative).

According to Pew Research Center, 68% of adults in the South identify as Christians. As a result, it's no surprise that a small item people from the South always keep in their homes, regardless of income, is a Bible and a cross.

For most people who didn't grow up in the South, religion isn't as connected to their daily life as it is for Southern folks, which is why it might be surprising to see so many Bible quotes and crosses lying around. People who grew up in the South probably went to church every Sunday, attended Bible study every Wednesday, and spent summers volunteering. Was it a lot? Sure, but there's no denying that because of all this, their religion is deeply connected to them, even in their homes.

3. A rocking chair, usually on the porch

antonioodiaz | Shutterstock

Most southern people remember those hot summer days as kids like it was yesterday. Whether it’s used or not, a rocking chair is a front-porch essential. It’s more about the feeling it brings — slow evenings, fresh air, and time to sit a while. With this in mind, a little thing people from the south always have in their homes, no matter their income, is a rocking chair.

It should go without saying, but rocking chairs bring a sense of calm. Just hearing the sound of one can transport people back to a simpler time. Whether they realize it or not, the rocking chair symbolizes a period when people were encouraged to sit back and relax. Even better, it promotes getting some fresh air, which many seem to lack these days. According to the Nature of Americans, Americans spend five or fewer hours outside.

So, if someone is truly from the South, nine times out of ten, they have a rocking chair somewhere nearby.

4. A cast iron skillet that never leaves the oven

samray | Shutterstock

Another thing people from the South always have in their homes, no matter their income, is a cast-iron skillet. If it’s a Southern kitchen, there's a cast iron pan inside the oven — probably seasoned with decades of cornbread, bacon, and family stories.

Nobody knows where the obsession with cast iron skillets came from, but there's no denying that they've become a staple in a Southern household. Whether it was passed down to them or they brought it, cast-iron skillets truly are amazing and versatile. As a matter of fact, according to Michigan State University, "With proper care, cast iron cookware can withstand a lifetime of use. Actually, several lifetimes, as these cast iron pans and Dutch ovens are often passed down from generation to generation."

It's no wonder that Southern people have cast iron for days. Not only is it useful and durable, but when it comes to making things like biscuits, it's truly unbeatable.

5. A china set passed down from someone's grandma

Chonlawut | Shutterstock

Speaking of things being passed down, there's no denying that Southern people love their sentimental treasures. From their grandma's cookware to their mother's necklace, a little thing people from the South always have in their homes, no matter their income, is a china set they get from a family member. Even if it only comes out on holidays (or never), that hand-me-down china is a cherished piece of family history.

There's something truly special about having something that was passed down from generation to generation. Sure, it might be hectic to find space for a huge china set, but during those special occasions when someone wants to feel closer to their deceased loved ones, taking out that tea set and fancy plates hits different.

As the Journal of Design Studies said, heirlooms aren't just there for decoration; rather, they're there to reflect and illuminate the past, present, and future. So, while some people might not understand the point in 'hoarding' all that fine china, there is something truly special about keeping a piece of history in the comfort of their home.

6. Farmhouse decor, whether it matches the rest of the house or not

Bogdan Sonjachjnyj | Shutterstock

Another little thing people from the South always have in their homes, no matter their income, is farmhouse decor. Think shiplap signs, mason jars, and barn door vibes. It doesn’t matter if it’s trendy — it just feels Southern. Nobody knows why, but the takeoff of cute egg designs and barn doors has truly had a chokehold on Southern people.

Love it or hate it, if someone doesn't have at least one farmhouse decor item in their house, are they even Southern? From Pinterest to Facebook, people who grew up in the South can't seem to look through decoration ideas without first checking out the farmhouse decor.

Many people outside the South may see farmhouse decor as 'outdated,' but whether you love it or hate it, decorating in a way that reflects your personal style is great. According to a study in 2024, integrating that creative side, whether through decorating or painting, leads to better mental health. So, southern people, don't be afraid to check out those cute inspo posts. If farmhouse decor speaks to them, then by all means, continue.

7. A stack of cookbooks, most with notes in the margins

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

If there’s one thing people from the South know how to do, it’s cook — especially when it comes to the low-and-slow method. Think casseroles, cornbread, smoked meats, BBQ, and Sunday spreads that could feed a football team. It’s not just about food — it’s about tradition. From church potlucks to holiday feasts, recipes get passed down like family heirlooms. Most Southern homes have at least a few cookbooks stacked somewhere, usually filled with bookmarks, stains, and handwritten notes in the margins.

As someone from the South, I can say that Southern people truly excel at cooking. Whether it's neighbors making pies, BBQ, or soul food, creating hearty comfort dishes is a well-known and respected skill among Southerners. According to author and lawyer Rebecca Sharpless, Southern cuisine is a rich blend of cultures — Native American, African, and European — and that deep history still shows up on dinner tables today. So, whether it’s a neighbor's famous banana pudding or a generations-old biscuit recipe, Southern cooking isn't just alive — it's sacred.

8. A handmade quilt tucked on the couch or end of the bed

fizkes | Shutterstock

Believe it or not, Southern people are quite crafty. From knowing how to bake to knowing how to garden, a little thing people from the South always have in their homes, no matter their income, is a homemade quilt lying around. There's almost always a quilt made by someone's mom, aunt, or grandma. Even if it’s falling apart, it’s not going anywhere.

Whether it was when they were a kid or when they decided to move out, Southern people keep this quilt with them and adamantly refuse to throw it away, no matter how old it may seem. Blame it on their attachment to sentimental things, but there's no denying that having a piece of home brings a sense of calm.

However, this isn't surprising since most attachment is normal. According to Scientific American, "Our belongings fill many emotional needs. They comfort us amid loneliness and boost our confidence about our abilities." So, even if that blanket is very old, keep it. During times of need, having a piece of home is the best feeling in the world.

9. Grits in the pantry (and strong opinions about how to eat them)

New Africa | Shutterstock

There are two types of people in this world: those who hate grits and those who love them. For many people outside the South, sorry to say, but they can't taste grits. With complaints ranging from texture to flavor, liking the controversial food grits is truly something only people from the South can do.

Grits are practically a personality trait in the South. Whether it’s cheese, butter, or sugar — everyone has their preferred version. As a result, a little thing people from the South always have in their homes, no matter their income, is grits. Grits are much more than just plain porridge. From sweet grits to cheesy grits, Southern people are always finding a way to spice up this dish.

Now, is this for everyone? Of course not. However, no matter how much someone makes, there's no denying that people from the south always have grits, no matter if they're poor or a millionaire.

10. Some kind of hunting gear — or a mounted deer head

Hryshachyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

From camo jackets to full-on taxidermy, Southern homes often have a little nod to hunting life tucked somewhere in plain sight. When someone enters someone's house in the South, they might gasp in horror when they see a deer head displayed right in the living room. It might be surprising, but one thing about Southern folks, especially men, is that they love to hunt. That's why something people from the South always have in their homes, no matter their income, is hunting gear.

Sure, it's not the best idea to leave a gun lying around; however, that's how it goes in the South. From having their fishing gear in the kitchen to their gun(s) proudly displayed, Southern people take pride in their hunting skills. Yet, for those not born in the South, this can be a bit surprising. That's why people should prepare themselves before visiting. While their homes are charming, seeing an animal mounted on the wall and a gun hung above the door might be shocking, to say the least.

11. Mason jars filled with homemade canned goods

Tatevosian Yana | Shutterstock

There's a decent chance someone's pantry is stocked like the end times are near — and most of it's in mason jars. From canned vegetables to homemade jams, Southern people love to keep their pantries filled with Mason jars for days.

Some might call it an obsession, but there's no denying that Southern people love making things from scratch. Even more, Southern people are over-preparers. Oftentimes, this means that while everyone else is scrambling for toilet paper, Southern people are already three steps ahead. Whether it's canned food or homemade laundry detergent, if there's one thing Southern people know how to do, it's survive.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.