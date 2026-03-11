We live in a time in history where we have constant access to the latest news on every single topic imaginable. While there are so many benefits to this, there are some negative consequences, too. For several years now, psychologists have grown concerned that this constant exposure to the news is seriously affecting people’s mental health, even coining terms like “headline anxiety.”

Still, some of us can’t stop ourselves from following the news cycle. Everyone who finds themselves in this situation will have their own personal reasons for doing so, but they also have certain characteristics. Whether it's their curiosity or hypervigilance, people who can’t stop themselves from watching all of the news usually have these distinct personality traits. Avid news watchers have reasons for keeping up with current events that go far beyond just wanting to know what’s going on in the world.

People who can’t stop themselves from watching all of the news usually have these 11 distinct personality traits

1. They're curious

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Perhaps the most easily identifiable personality trait of someone who always watches the news is a strong sense of curiosity. These people aren’t watching the news so much out of fear as they are out of a desire to learn as much as they can. Maybe they have a genuine interest in politics or the environment that leads them to watch.

Curiosity does make people think they seek out the news or are more interested in it than others, even if that’s not necessarily the case. A study published in Personality and Individual Differences concluded that people with a higher sense of openness sought out the news more frequently, even if those numbers didn’t always hold up in reality.

People who always watch the news are naturally curious. They want to know more about the world they live in, and they think watching the news is one of the best ways to do that.

Advertisement

2. They're a bit neurotic

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People who can’t stop themselves from watching all of the news usually tend to be a bit neurotic. Of course, it’s not really surprising that people who watch the news often would be uncomfortable, and even anxious, about the unknown. Fear of uncertainty can be a powerful motivator, as clinical psychologist Dr. Adam S. Anderson explained. He stated, “We’re kind of wired to seek information, and we often struggle with anxiety when we feel uncertainty about things.”

For some, an “out of sight, out of mind” mentality feels like the safest option, and neurotic people want to know what all of the potential dangers are. They think they can face what could happen more easily if they’re prepared ahead of time, and they can’t be prepared if they don’t know anything. The news may just reinforce their anxiety, but it still feels safer to them to know the facts.

Advertisement

3. They're conscientious

Andrii Zastrozhnov | Shutterstock

Someone who is conscientious has a desire to do the right thing, which means they also feel a sense of responsibility. Watching or not watching the news doesn’t really determine whether you’re doing the right or wrong thing, but it would be easy for these conscientious folks to equate their desire to be responsible with knowing the facts and staying informed.

One way a person might choose to approach watching the news out of a sense of conscientiousness is by seeking out the most reliable sources possible. A conscientious person wouldn’t lean into sensationalism, obviously.

Psychologist Logan Jones said that focusing on outlets that are known for only reporting the facts can be “a healthy way to approach the news cycle.” This lets someone hold up their sense of responsibility while also preserving their mental health.

Advertisement

4. They don't want to feel left out

AYO Production | Shutterstock

The fear of missing out has become a bit of a joke these days, but it’s still rooted in a very real concept. No one wants to feel like they are the odd one out when everyone else is talking about a certain newsworthy topic. Watching all of your co-workers or family members have a conversation about something that you didn’t even know happened can be extremely awkward.

Watching the news to avoid FOMO can feel like a very valid reason to do so. For a brief time, remaining updated can actually make you feel better about the state of the world and give you the sense that you have some kind of control. Unfortunately, it does tend to increase anxiety in the long run, so it’s important to be selective, even if you feel like you can’t help it.

Advertisement

5. They're vigilant

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Some people are more vigilant than others, and news watchers usually fall into this category. They feel the need to know what’s going on in the world because they want to be aware of any potential threats that could arise. There’s a chance that these people might not even really enjoy watching the news, but they still feel like they have a duty to do so.

There’s nothing wrong with being vigilant, but it is important to watch out for signs of hypervigilance. This is what occurs when someone is stuck in a fight-or-flight response and they feel like those potential dangers never let up. Some people just naturally have this kind of personality, but others may be dealing with a mental health condition if they find themselves being hypervigilant.

Advertisement

6. They're catastrophic thinkers

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Everyone engages in catastrophic thinking from time to time, which means that they think the worst thing imaginable will happen, no matter how improbable it is. However, people who have a pattern of this kind of thinking may find themselves more drawn to the news than others because they need to know how likely it is that that horrible thing will actually happen. They’re closely monitoring every potential crisis to make sure it doesn’t go too far.

Focusing too heavily on the bad things that could happen and ruminating on them isn’t uncommon. After living through a pandemic, we all know how devastating certain world events can be, and being afraid it will happen again isn’t crazy. It can cause your mental health to deteriorate, though, so it’s important to be careful if you’re headed down this path.

Advertisement

7. They're empathetic

fizkes | Shutterstock

People’s reasons for watching the news don’t have to be all doom and gloom. Sometimes, they simply can’t look away from others’ suffering. Whether it's because they feel it so deeply themselves or they want to find some way to help those in need, people who can’t stop themselves from watching all of the news usually have these distinct personality traits.

Just the act of watching the news rarely actually does something to help people, but it can give someone the feeling that they’re choosing not to abandon those who are hurting. This can lead to what psychologist Charles Figley termed “compassion fatigue.”

He defined this as “a state of exhaustion and dysfunction, biologically, physiologically, and emotionally, as a result of prolonged exposure to compassion stress.” If you’re always watching the news out of a sense of empathy, developing compassion fatigue and being truly emotionally exhausted by all of the bad things happening in the world would be very easy to do.

Advertisement

8. They're controlling

Billion Photos | Shutterstock

Obviously, no one can actually control anything by just watching the news. In fact, it may have the opposite effect and make you feel like you’re even less in control than you were before. But for some, the act of staying on top of current events and keeping up with the latest news can actually give them a modicum of control. They can’t actually change anything, but at least they know what’s happening.

Of course, there’s a very real chance that attempting to manage anxiety in this way could actually just create more. Maybe this is why a Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism survey found that news avoidance was pretty significant, at 40% globally. The top reason given for news avoidance was “a negative effect on their mood,” so some people might just be done with the worry it causes.

Advertisement

9. They're analytical

DukiPh | Shutterstock

When you think about someone who’s analytical, the image of them solving a math equation or doing a science experiment might come to mind. Analytical minds also love subjects like history and politics, and they enjoy seeing how they pop up repeatedly and create patterns in the news. For some people, the time they spend watching the news may be the only real time that they get to think deeply and strategically.

People who are analytical thinkers are known for having strong critical thinking skills, treasuring structure, and having a unique way of processing information. These people thrive off the challenge the news offers. While some who watch the news just do so to stay informed, people who are analytical understand that it’s also a chance to really consider world events and the impact they will have.

Advertisement

10. They're civic-minded

AYO Production | Shutterstock

The idea of civics can easily feel like a thing of the past in today’s world. It was something that you had to take a class on when you were younger, and you probably had the experience of vying for the “Good Citizen” award in elementary school. Being civic-minded is still important in any time in world history and in any era of life, though.

You don’t have to run for office to be civic-minded. At its most basic level, doing so can refer to striving to be knowledgeable about current events, and doing things as simple as voting and sharing your opinions. This is where watching the news comes in. Civic-minded people want to be informed, and it’s obviously a good idea to do so if you’re going to vote or speak up about a certain issue, so the news can be a helpful tool.

Advertisement

11. They want to feel like they're right

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

This may sound like a more selfish reason to watch the news all the time, but it’s no less realistic. Some people are very selective about the news they consume because they want to feel like they’re right. This could look like sticking to news sources that align with your personal beliefs and not really seeking those that challenge you. In this way, the news affirms you.

Professor Angus Fletcher found this to be true in his own research. He noted that most people really do tend to be more open to new ideas than we think, but they’re less willing to budge on political stances and other “long-held differences.”

At the end of the day, even if someone is willing to admit when they’re wrong, they are still naturally going to enjoy the feeling of being told they’re right, even if it’s by a news anchor.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.