It's not always easy to tell what you're really feeling. Life moves fast, responsibilities pile up, and before you know it, your emotions get buried under deadlines, obligations, and constant pressure. But when small things suddenly make you fly into a rage, that reaction is usually trying to tell you something important: you're a lot more stressed out than you realized.

Stress has a sneaky way of building quietly until it spills out in ways that don't seem to match the situation. If these common frustrations send you over the edge, it's probably a sign that your stress levels are much higher than you realized and that your nervous system is already running on fumes.

If these 11 things make you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realized:

1. Minor inconveniences

If minor inconveniences make you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realized. It isn't easy to keep your cool. From work stress to relationship stress, some people are already at their wits' end. However, those small inconveniences become the nail in the coffin as it sends you stress levels completely spiraling. As psychotherapist Ilene Strauss Cohen, Ph.D., explained, "Stress in our lives can create the conditions for us to overreact. But even though doing so might release tension in the moment, it doesn’t solve the true source of the stress."

In the moment, you might not know how to control it. With little support, you might find yourself allowing these minor inconveniences to take control over your everyday life. This is why it's crucial to seek professional help. While it's intimidating, some stress levels are so high that simple meditation and journaling won't do very much.

2. Being corrected

Sure, most people don't like being correct. No matter how innocent the correction might have been, the idea of being scolded like a child doesn't sit well with most of us. Still, many grit their teeth and smile through it to keep the peace. However, if being corrected makes you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realize. It isn't the action of being correct that sends you spiraling.

For those of you who are going through it, life feels like it's never on your side. From constant misfortunes happening, it slowly begins to feel like everyone is against you. This is why you're quick to fly into a rage. Due to your stress levels being so high, slight corrections begin to feel like disrespect, which, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, increases aggression.

3. Background noises

In the beginning, background noises might not disturb you so much. Sure, it isn't the most ideal place to work in; however, many of us grow used to it, as background noise can't always be helped. From workplaces to family visiting, most of us learn to navigate these frustrations without blinking an eye. That being said, if background noises make you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realized.

It isn't just noise that's disturbing your peace. Once stress and by extension anxiety set in, you slowly begin to feel on edge. Feeling unable to relax, your nerves only become worse when you can't quit focusing. This is why you're quick to snap. It isn't kind, but it isn't exactly your fault. Your nervous system is overwhelmed, and you're trying your best to cool it down in the only way you know how.

4. Small decisions

You might be indecisive, but life is all about making decisions. From what you want to eat all the way to where you want to move to, you can't progress through life by remaining stagnant. Even so, when someone is already at their wits' end, those small decisions become a huge stressor. So, if small decisions make you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realized.

It isn't a huge deal, looking at it from an outside perspective. However, every single time you have to make more and more decisions, your stress levels increase. And feeling as if you can never catch a break, you eventually snap at those around you, causing irreparable damage in the long run.

5. Last-minute changes

Let's face it, nobody likes last-minute changes. Unless it directly benefits them, we aren't too keen on scrambling. That being said, if last-minute changes make you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realize. Now, not enjoying it isn't exactly abnormal. As Professor Bryan E. Robinson, Ph.D., put it, "Uncertainty can cause tremendous anxiety. Your brain is constantly updating your world, making judgments about what's safe and what isn't. To the human mind, uncertainty equals danger."

However, how someone handles that anxiety varies. If someone is already at the edge, expect them to go off on others. But if someone isn't highly stressed, expect them to remain calm and collected. At the same time, it's annoying; only those at their wits' end truly 'over-react' to last-minute changes.

6. Different opinions

Not everyone is always going to agree with you. Despite what evidence you may show, everyone has their own way of viewing things. Of course, differences in opinions aren't exactly fun and can be difficult to navigate through. However, there's no denying that diversity in opinion often leads to the best results. As Scientific American put it, "It encourages the search for novel information and perspectives, leading to better decision-making and problem-solving."

That being said, if a difference in opinion makes you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realized. It isn't the fact that someone doesn't agree with you; rather, you're tired of things not being easy. From finances to relationships, you can't ever seem to catch a break. This is why you snap. Already stressed and in a bad mood, having someone say, "Well, actually," may just cause you to crash out.

7. Running late

Some people don't care much for time. Showing up an hour late, they'll coolly walk in as if nothing happened. On the flip side, some people are extremely considerate. Always showing up early, they'd mentally hit themselves if they ever disrespected someone's time. Yet, while most people fit into either category, if running slightly late makes you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realized.

No, you aren't just sheepish or feeling guilty. It sucks, but you're so consumed by how unfair life has been to you that this small inconvenience sends you into a rage. Research published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology shows that time pressure increases anger and emotional reactivity, especially in people who are already stressed. Will your friends or family care? Probably not. However, for some reason, you can't help but grow irrationally angry, making your stress levels spike even further.

8. Going to bed early

On the outside, going to bed early sounds like a dream, right? Feeling exhausted by your everyday stressors, you may find it strange to grow irrationally angry at something as simple as sleep. However, for those who are highly stressed, sleep isn't as peaceful as most people believe. Whether it's rowdy kids or hectic work schedules, those who are stressed barely have time to decompress.

This is why going to bed early genuinely sends you into a rage. Everyone needs time for themselves. As a positive psychologist, Itai Ivtzan, Ph.D., said, "Alone time allows you to explore your thoughts and feelings without the influence of others, helping you develop a more accurate understanding of who you are and what you want from life." However, because you can't get it, going to bed early is just another reminder that you aren't getting the proper self-care you need to decompress.

9. Being interrupted

You barely have enough time in the day to eat properly. Between school and work, some people don't even have enough hours in the day to get eight hours of sleep. So, whenever someone is catching a break at work or relaxing in their bed, if being interrupted makes you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realize. It isn't that person's intention to bother you.

However, since you rarely have time for yourself, their constant interruptions have probably sent you into a frenzy. Feeling frustrated and suffocated, you snap not because you're truly mad at them, but because you didn't get the proper rest you needed.

10. Unsolicited advice

On the surface, giving your loved one's advice sounds pretty nice. Likely because you care, it's normal to advise one another on those moments that matter most. That being said, if advice makes you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realized. It isn't all that easy dealing with stress. No matter what someone says, anxiety is one of those things that is extremely hard to control.

This is why 'helpful advice' isn't always appreciated. As much as people may care, unless they're living in that person's same shoes, simply showing support and being there is the best thing they can do.

11. Clutter

Finally, if minor clutter makes you fly into a rage, you're likely dealing with more stress than you realized. Minor clutter sucks, but it's pretty inevitable. When someone is extremely busy and distracted, they don't always have time to keep their home spotless. Even so, just because they don't have time doesn't mean clutter doesn't come with a price.

As the American Psychological Association cited, "In recent years, psychological research has begun to find that living and working in cluttered spaces causes stress and anxiety and can harm both our mental health and our productivity." So, for those who are already stressed, this becomes alleviated, which is why minor clutter is something they can't tolerate.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.