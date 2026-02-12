While neuroscience experts like psychologist Dr. Elisha Goldstein suggest that self-trust is often cultivated when we have memories or evidence of resilience to draw on, intuition can play a tangible role. There’s plenty of science behind gut instincts and a natural intuition in our bodies, meaning that people who are often right about intuitive urges have a strong sense of self-trust.

People who are almost always right when they get a weird feeling about someone usually have specific, rare personality traits. Spoiler alert: it’s not just a strong sense of self-trust, but also traits like openness and self-assurance that help someone feel comfortable following their gut and trusting it.

People who are almost always right when they get a weird feeling about someone usually have 11 rare personality traits

1. They’re naturally intuitive

Intuition is a relatively elusive topic and trait because it requires a number of traits and behaviors to thrive. From self-trust to self-assurance and even social awareness, intuition requires people to be present not only with themselves but also with the people and environments around them.

People who are almost always right when they get a weird feeling about someone are intuitive, but not always by the grace of the Universe or some spiritual gift. Sometimes, it’s all about practice. Leaning into their own introspective hobbies, practicing resilience amid adversity, and connecting with the world around them in ways that force them to build up a trusting muscle.

2. They trust themselves

Self-trust is an incredibly important part of intuition. Without it, people often feel pressured to suppress their gut instincts and run from uncomfortable feelings to cope with insecurities. They don’t feel safe leaning on their own thoughts and instincts, because they have evidence and past experiences to suggest that they’re unreliable.

It relies on introspection and a sense of presence with the physical body, so it’s not surprising that self-trust is so hard for many people to achieve. Many people run from alone time because of its quietness, let alone the introspection that forces them to both acknowledge and work through their own feelings.

To trust yourself, you have to be willing to go inward, which is a skill these naturally intuitive people practice often.

3. They’re open-minded and adventurous

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology, openness is often a more favorable and influential personality trait than intelligence alone. These people are naturally curious about others and their environments, in ways that allow them to pick up on subtle changes in behavior and notice truths that other people overlook.

People who are almost always right when they get a weird feeling about someone usually have these rare personality traits. They’re open-minded about everyone, but that doesn’t mean they’re also falling for their tricks or tolerating their misbehavior.

4. They’re socially aware

Many people are easily swayed and influenced by charisma, which is often what makes emotional manipulators and narcissists so powerful. They leverage “love-bombing,” charisma, and a sense of interest in people that we’re all longing for to hook them, making their unfavorable behavior go unnoticed.

However, people who are socially aware can read right through these people’s social masks and notice toxic behavior before they even have a chance to decode it. They trust their instincts about people because they’re not being swayed by internal desires for belonging or attention all the time.

5. They’re naturally quiet and curious

There’s a reason why naturally quiet people often have so many admirable qualities. They’re able to soak in their environment without worrying about being the center of attention and are often more present with their minds while other people worry about getting a word in. They’re active listeners, able to perceive people’s body language and notice shifts in their energy, even when there’s a lot going on.

So, of course, these people are almost always right when they get a weird feeling about someone. They’re present and socially aware enough to notice it in the stillness of their quiet nature.

6. They’re emotionally intelligent

From regulating their behaviors in moments of chaos to being self-aware about their own biases in conversations, it’s often the most emotionally intelligent people who are most accurate at following their intuitive nudges. That’s why it’s not surprising that emotional intelligence plays a vital role in crafting well-being, as a 2024 study explains.

Without all the distractions of lingering insecurity or unhealthy coping strategies in their lives and interactions, these people can build a strong sense of trust between their body’s gut instincts and their mind’s thoughts.

7. They’re resilient

While a sense of meaning and connection in life can often build resiliency in the average person, dealing with adversity and hardship can also flex the muscle.

Many people who are almost always right when they get a weird feeling about something may be naturally resilient because of their past experiences. They’ve been through hard times before and have worked up coping skills that give them an edge, even if it’s just in recognizing when things aren’t right.

While their resilience is now part of their character, the experiences they’ve had have shaped their ability to build trust in themselves. They know they’ve been through it, they’re confident in their skills, so they don’t worry about pushing down or suppressing gut instincts when they do arise.

8. They’re comfortable with themselves

Without a need for constant external validation or a relationship to feed into their self-worth, people who are already comfortable with themselves aren’t easily swayed by charisma or manipulative behaviors like love bombing. They’re not yearning for validation from others, which can often lead them to tolerate misbehavior, because they already achieve that sense of understanding on their own.

These people are almost always right when they get a weird feeling about someone because they’re not distracted by feeling seen or important by manipulators. They aren’t easily gaslighted by someone’s charisma, so they have the social awareness to recognize when something doesn’t feel right.

9. They’re introverted

Many people who are naturally introverted are also more observant of the things and people around them, a skill that feeds into their intuitive nature. They notice things that other people miss, even if it’s just a shift in someone’s energy or a passing facial expression.

That’s why it’s not surprising that they’re people who are almost always right when they get a weird feeling about something. They notice that things are “off” before something bad happens, because they can sense people’s energy and notice intentions before they act. They also leverage alone time to connect with themselves in ways that build trust, even if it’s subtle in the moment.

10. They’re patient

While some people are naturally impatient in social interactions and relationships, intuitive people are often patient enough to recognize patterns and shifts. They notice when someone’s behavior is consistently misleading or when someone lies subtly, even when no one else does.

Even when they don’t realize they’re keeping score of someone’s movements or storing patterns of behavior in the back of their mind, their ability to accurately rely on their intuition often subconsciously proves that it’s worth making space for.

11. They’re present

Whether it’s their ability to actively listen in a group conversation or to be present in their bodies without a constant state of distraction, many people who are present are often intuitive. They’re not running away from uncomfortable thoughts or trying to suppress gut instincts in conversations, so they’re able to be present without avoidance.

They’re often right about people and situations because of their intuitive traits; they simply make space for them, while most people suppress them.

