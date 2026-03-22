While it's true that high-intelligence people are incredibly prosocial, care deeply for others, and lead with a kind of deep emotional sensitivity, according to a study from Intelligence, the evidence of this behavior is often hidden in their daily interactions and language. From "Can I ask for help?" to "That's a good question," people who are intellectually gifted almost always use these phrases when they talk to you.

Of course, they're intentional and thoughtful in their personal lives, but their intelligence often manifests in relationships and conversations in equally powerful ways. While they might occasionally be misunderstood in situations with people who are too focused on themselves or too caught up in attention to notice, their intelligence is still a superpower in all aspects of life.

People who are intellectually gifted almost always use these 11 phrases when they talk to you

1. 'Can I ask for help?'

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While it's not always easy or comfortable, asking for help doesn't just offer support in challenging times, as a Stanford Report explains, it also ensures a deeper, greater bond and understanding between two people. People who are intellectually gifted lean into these difficult moments. They're not afraid to say "I don't know" or "Can I ask for help?" when they need support, even if it takes humility.

Compared to their overconfident counterparts, trying to seem smarter than they are, intellectually humble people lead with openness and collaboration. They don't need to be the center of attention to feel secure and be seen.

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2. 'You're right, I'm sorry'

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True intelligence and the ability to take accountability in hard situations are rooted in humility and generosity, two things that the smartest people manage and hold with grace. That's why intelligent people are often grounded enough to admit that they're wrong and to genuinely apologize.

They have a foundation of emotional regulation skills that help them to manage the complex emotions that prompt defensiveness in other people. They're not afraid to build better relationships and have incredible conversations, because they're grounded in themselves before trying to be "right" all the time.

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3. 'That's a good question'

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Intelligent people are often observant and socially aware of the energy of people around them, whether they're having a conversation at home or in the workplace. They notice when someone's feeling left out, and they care about making people feel heard, even if it's with a stranger in the grocery store.

Their language is always intentional and thoughtful, whether it's a phrase like "that's a good question" or simplifying their language at work to make it more accessible for everyone.

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4. 'I hear you'

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Intelligent people are often humble in more ways than one. They're attentive listeners and thoughtful with their questions in social interactions. They lead with the desire to make people feel heard, even when they don't necessarily agree with them or have a safe space to speak for themselves.

"I hear you" and "I appreciate you being here" are common phrases that these intellectually gifted people say often. They might seem immediately refreshing in a world filled with self-centeredness, or they might be less obvious, but regardless, they make social interactions better.

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5. 'I changed my mind'

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Intelligent people are often successful because of their openness and flexibility. But their cognitive flexibility, present in behaviors like being willing to change their mind, is also something that brings a lot of intentionality to their interactions and conversations with others.

That's part of the reason why intelligent people have such thoughtful, productive conversations with people who have different perspectives and views. They're not seeking to "win" arguments or prove that they're "right," so they're willing to learn something new and admit when they need to change their mind in the face of new information or insights.

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6. 'I don't know yet'

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Admitting that you don't know something is not easy for anyone, but for intellectual people who seek out challenges, learning opportunities, and curious interactions, they're more likely to say "I don't know yet." They grow and learn new things from being able to admit they need more information or support, even if it seems like a personal attack to someone who's trying to maintain a certain social image.

Intelligent people are collaborative and intentional, even if that means talking to someone who's "smarter" or knows more than they do. It's not a competition all the time.

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7. 'That reminds me of...'

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Intelligent people often make connections between topics, struggles, and ideas in every aspect of their lives. They're deep thinkers at heart and to their core, which allows them to not only offer a lot to conversations, but also create meaning in their alone time and space.

While truly intelligent people may take longer to think about problems, it's often because they're thoughtful. They're deeply engaged in conversations and intentional about getting to the bottom of issues, even if the average person prefers to cut corners and seek convenience.

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8. 'I need some space'

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Intellectually gifted people aren't afraid to lean into healthy silence. While it might seem counterintuitive, it's this space and time that offers people a greater sense of connectedness in their social environments.

Even in romantic relationships where taking space away from each other can feel like a personal attack, intelligent people know how to create space and alone time that serves in everyone's best interest. They leverage the alone time they often crave to reflect and regulate themselves, so they can show up as the best version of themselves in conversations with others.

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9. 'Thank you for being here'

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Gratitude and intelligence are both personal traits that tend to promote a better quality of life and general happiness. The more intentional you are about noticing small things and expressing appreciation for the things and people you have in life, the more willing you are to live thoughtfully in the present moment.

Of course, on top of boosting happiness, a study from Harvard Health suggests that regular gratitude practices also boost our personal health and overall well-being. So, it pays off to be appreciative, even if it seems like a minuscule part of a daily routine.

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10. 'What do you mean?'

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Instead of trying to pretend that they know everything and are one step ahead of their peers, whether it's at home or in the office, intellectually humble, gifted people are honest and open about what they don't know. They can ask thoughtful questions like "What do you mean?" to get clarity for themselves, without feeling like it's a weakness.

Luckily for themselves and everyone around them, chances are being willing to ask these questions actually positively impacts everyone else in the room.

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11. 'Let's talk more about that'

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Whether it's a deep issue they're trying to solve at work or a personal, vulnerable conversation about emotions with a partner, intellectually gifted people make space for phrases like "let's talk more about that" when they need room to understand. They're not afraid to "admit" that they don't know or understand something, because their curiosity and intentionality are strengths, not weaknesses.

While intelligence may not always be necessary for solving problems in the real world, as a study from the Journal of Intelligence explains, their ability to have these conversations, ask questions, and lead with curiosity is all truly helpful.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.