When we think of gifted people, we often think of highly intelligent young children like the title character from "Matilda." But being a gifted person goes well beyond intellectual capabilities and creativity. While there are plenty of people who are bright, gifted individuals are more open to experiences, have advanced abstract thinking, are intensely sensitive, and learn rapidly. However, if you're unsure whether you're someone like this, there are certain obvious signs you might be gifted without realizing it.

Whether it's their imaginative abilities, unending curiosity, or great problem-solving skills, a gifted person isn't just someone who excels at everything they try. In fact, they tend to be focused on their emotional bonds, find joy in humor, but often find themselves unable to fit in anywhere. Being gifted isn't just that — a gift — it's in the way a person carries themselves through life.

Here are 11 obvious signs you might be gifted without realizing it

1. You're a bit abnormal

If you consider yourself to be a little bit strange, and people often point it out to you, this is one of the most obvious signs you might be gifted without realizing it. So what if you have a fascination with word puzzles or know random interesting facts by heart? It doesn't make you weird, but it might make you gifted.

According to research published in High Ability Studies, gifted people tend to be incredibly open. So, because of this, they see things that others might not notice at first. This can come off as strange when you ramble or point these things out to people, but combined with your sense of humor, it's no wonder you seem a bit odd to people who don't know you that well.

2. You're easily bored and restless

Because you're a gifted person, you may find yourself anxious to get up and move around. But when you don't have anything stimulating to do, you become bored, restless, and perhaps a bit lazy. And it really has a lot to do with the way your mind works.

You're so busy thinking that you forget to go outside and exercise, for example. According to research from the Journal of Health Psychology, highly intelligent individuals tend to be the least physically active. Unfortunately, this can cause health issues down the line, so it's best to remain active when you can.

3. You're highly sensitive

Many people believe that gifted individuals are out of touch with their emotions or find them uncomfortable to deal with, but the most intelligent people out there tend to be incredibly emotional. In fact, according to meditation practitioner Gillian Florence Sanger, the reason for this connection is likely due to mindfulness.

Highly sensitive people are mindful, so they are better able to regulate their emotions. This helps them connect to others on a deeper level, and lets them express themselves with honesty and empathy. If you're a highly sensitive person who happens to be gifted, you have a heightened awareness of the feelings of others, yourself, and the environment you're in.

4. You're extremely imaginative

Gifted people have incredible imaginations. So, even if you don't quite realize you're gifted, you may find yourself frequently drifting off into space, daydreaming or zoning out. Or, perhaps you're very talented at creating art, as creative people also tend to be highly intelligent.

But creativity has also been linked to increased happiness. In fact, as researchers concluded, "Both creativity and well-being are essential to humankind. The present research not only replicates the positive relationship between creativity and well-being but also demonstrates that creativity is beneficial to subjective well-being." Not only are gifted people creative, but the benefits they can reap are endless.

5. You have high standards

Many people believe that having high standards is a bad thing, whether it's at work, in relationships, or the way others live their lives. One study from the Journal of Personality found that highly gifted people tend to set higher standards for themselves, especially, but there might be an upside to this.

These same individuals give themselves grace when they mess up. When they make mistakes, they pick themselves up and try again. They don't let little bumps in the road stop them from doing what they want to do. That's an incredible skill to have because it shows a healthy balance.

6. You're curious about everything

If you're constantly exploring unfamiliar things and concepts, asking questions, noticing little details, and challenging yourself, these are obvious signs you might be gifted without realizing it. You have a curious mind and often find yourself thinking about the world around you, seeking out knowledge you don't possess. You have a natural openness that makes you more susceptible to learning and trying new things.

It's a really good trait to have, as intelligent people find things more interesting because they're more open to new experiences. For you, as a gifted individual, you become an even more well-rounded person each day by expanding your horizons and learning everything you can.

7. You bond with people older than you

Because you're considered a bit strange, you probably struggled a lot with fitting in, especially growing up. Maybe you were ahead of your classmates because of your good grades or tended to have more advanced interests that didn't align with theirs. Either way, it was likely a difficult experience for you.

So, it's not surprising that highly gifted people tend to form friendships with people who are older. Not only do they have more in common with older, more mature people, but they are able to discuss deeper topics, keeping their minds stimulated and engaged.

8. You prefer being alone

Though they may connect with other intellectuals, the unfortunate reality is that many gifted people are lonely. They have a harder time meeting people because they're constantly busy with newer objectives, and may find it difficult to connect to them on a deeper level.

However, having fewer friends isn't always a bad thing. As a matter of fact, intelligent people might prefer it. A study from the British Journal of Psychology found that smarter people do better with fewer friends. Not only that, but intelligent people are happier when they're not hanging out with their friends or loved ones.

9. You're a careful problem-solver

Whether it's personal problems or math equations, gifted people are excellent learners and navigators. But it's not because they're quick-thinkers; rather, it's because they use caution when trying to find solutions to their issues.

In fact, people with higher IQs take a longer time solving complex problems compared to those with lower IQs. That's because those with higher IQs have a frontal lobe that allows them to deliberate longer, making their brains more synchronized.

Additionally, gifted individuals are able to think outside the box. That means they can come up with solutions that average people aren't, naturally coming up with solutions and weighing their options in a cautious, observant way.

10. You're witty

While some may believe that gifted people are all about book smarts and serious subjects, they're also incredibly witty and funny. As one study published in Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts determined, people who are comedians are highly intelligent compared to everyone else.

Though it's not quite one of the obvious signs you might be gifted without realizing it, it just means your brain works differently than the average person. When you ask yourself if you have a great sense of humor and can go toe to toe with a funny individual without blinking an eye, if you answer yes, the result is obvious.

11. You pick up on things easily

Just because gifted individuals take longer to solve problems, it doesn't mean they're slow learners. Once a gifted person understands something, they're able to retain that knowledge and even use it in their everyday lives. Because of this, they tend to be quick learners due to their incredible memory.

In fact, one study from Psychology and Aging determined that older individuals had higher IQs because they were able to recall memories at an earlier age. That's an incredible skill to possess, and it further proves how extraordinary gifted people are.

