Many think being a kind person means being considerate and fair. But being an outstanding person is more than what you refrain from doing; it’s the consistent actions you take that help you appreciate everything you have.

It means being considerate and respectful, and not being too proud or arrogant in personal interactions. Overall, it means being humble. And there are certain traits humble people have.

Here are 10 traits of a humble person who truly appreciates what they have

1. They do their best to understand others

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

Humble people won't always understand where others are coming from, but that doesn't mean they don't try.

Understanding others can help us in pretty unimaginable ways. According to clinical psychologist Beverly B. Palmer Ph.D., understanding other points of view helps reduce conflict, solve problems, and understand one's self more. It also allows those closest to someone to realize they are appreciated and not alone.

One study even found that when people notice someone is actively listening to them, it changes how they feel and process their own emotions. The same study concluded that recognizing active listening is also linked to our reward system and positive feelings.

Advertisement

2. They're willing to lend a helping hand

DC Studio | Shutterstock

If someone is struggling, a truly humble person doesn't stand by; instead, they help. There are numerous benefits to helping others, especially for a person's mental and physical health.

Research has found that helping others increases overall life satisfaction while also improving prosocial behavior. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control states that social connection lowers the risk for heart disease, strokes, dementia, depression, and anxiety.

Advertisement

3. They're thankful towards the people in their life

fizkes | Shutterstock

Expressing gratitude goes a long way, and nobody understands this better than a humble person. They know that simply saying "thank you" shows appreciation for the people in their life, and shines a light on how much effort they put in.

But gratitude can do much more than just that, as grateful individuals have better physical health due to greater psychological well-being, engaging in healthier activities, and being willing to seek help.

Advertisement

4. They keep it real, no matter what

fizkes | Shutterstock

Keeping it real isn't always easy, but humble people realize that staying authentic is the kindest, most caring thing a person can do. It doesn't just show another person they are cared for, it also prevents distrust from forming and possibly ruining a good relationship.

According to one study, a build-up of distrust can lead to psychologically abusive behaviors like checking phones or camping outside of someone's workplace, and nobody wants that. This is why humble people take honesty so seriously: Because they understand that the consequences of dishonesty are severe.

5. They take accountability for their actions

fizkes | Shutterstock

Humble people take accountability for their actions. They don't pin the blame on others or make excuses. Instead, they own up to their mistakes for the sake of the individuals they appreciate.

Taking accountability is great for a plethora of reasons. According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, accountability results in increased harmony, creates an environment for change, and creates better solutions because people feel safe and supported.

Advertisement

6. They're incredibly loyal

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Humble people are loyal, whether it's with friends, family, or romantic partners. And the best part is that they stay consistent in that loyalty. People who are humble understand that loyalty is the foundation for any relationship; without it, there's no telling when that relationship could end.

In fact, research shows that loyalty to loved ones helps build support, which is beneficial for one's mental and emotional health.

7. They remain open to feedback or criticism

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Receiving feedback can put anyone on the defense. Fortunately, humble people never take feedback for granted; instead, they hear what others say and use it as a guide for self-improvement.

Unlike most, they realize that feedback is there to help, not destroy. And through this basic understanding, they appreciate that criticism as they move forward and grow in their professional and personal life.

Studies point out the connection between people who are open to constructive criticism and motivation, concluding that, in academic settings specifically, this direct feedback motivates people to improve.

Advertisement

8. They're patient

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Most people lack patience, especially when their sense of urgency feels overwhelming. According to a survey from Pew Research Center, 23% of Americans always feel rushed, while 53% sometimes feel rushed.

With that being said, many people lack patience as they just don't have time for circumstances out of their control. But humble people will take the time to be patient with others, even if deep down they're frustrated. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as these people care about everyone around them and would never do anything to jeopardize their relationships with others.

9. They avoid boasting, choosing to live in the moment instead

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

Nobody likes someone who brags or boasts; it's behavior that is off-putting. Humble people, on the other hand, are the opposite; they choose to live in the moment and not lift themselves up above anyone else.

Instead of spending time discussing their successes, they'd rather spend it reconnecting with their closest friends and family members. And all that time spent reconnecting leads to greater happiness.

Advertisement

10. They're life-long learners

fizkes | Shutterstock

Humble people who appreciate what they have tend to crave knowledge. They want to connect with others and understand their struggles, so they are constantly educating themselves.

Through this, they develop an appreciation for their life, realizing how fortunate they are in the grand scheme of things. Other than becoming more knowledgeable, self-paced learning improves memory, which is an incredible skill to have in all areas of life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.