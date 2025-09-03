While intelligence is often crafted by a number of variables that look different for every person — from academic success, to communication skills, to creativity and curiosity, and even simple critical thinking — the way a person's intelligence manifests itself in their daily lives says a lot about their well-being and mindset. More specifically, when someone lacks intelligence and deep thinking skills, it's often evident in the way they live their lives.

From breaking rules, to overlooking challenges and growth, to isolating themselves from in-person connection, people who lack intelligence often think these things are great ideas on the surface, without considering the nuances that their smarter counterparts would indulge. They miss out on opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive in the long run, because they're so focused on comfort, instant gratification, and acceptance in the present moment.

People who lack intelligence often think these 11 things are great ideas

1. Quitting a job without a back-up plan

While studies, like one from PNAS, do argue that "openness" — the willingness to try new experiences, seek out knowledge, and explore new ideas — is often associated with intelligence, people who lack intelligence often think prioritizing these things without a plan is a great idea.

They may quit a job to try something new without a back-up plan or spend money they don't have on a course, setting themselves up for financial insecurity and anxiety in the long run. While people with strong intelligence think critically about how to structure their lives and even quit their jobs — making a plan for their income and lifestyle — those who lack those deep thinking skills do things impulsively on a whim.

2. Getting all their knowledge from social media

Whether it's reading headlines and accepting them as facts or taking health advice from influencers online, structuring their knowledge from social media is one of the things people who lack intelligence think are great ideas.

Of course, social media habits and how a person engages with content online plays a role in many aspects of life — from financial health, to mental well-being, and even physical states. But people with low intelligence often consume without restriction, reservation, or boundaries.

Even at the sake of their mental health or well-being, they consume content, doomscroll, and accept things as fact without boundaries or critical thinking skills. They think consumption and screen time are great ideas, largely for instant comfort and gratification, without considering the consequences of spending too much time online.

3. Believing conspiracy theories

There's often an association between how people engage with conspiracy theories and their cognitive abilities, largely because they take a lot of intention, critical thinking, and perspective to interact with responsibly. People with low intelligence often think accepting and spreading conspiracy theories is a great idea, even when they haven't done the research or dove deeply into their validity, while people with high IQs do the opposite.

Like a study from the Journal of Intelligence argues, people who have deficiencies in critical thinking often accept unsubstantiated claims and rumors, building a more cynical and close-minded view of the world around them.

4. Being loud to prove a point

Many people who lack intelligence may indulge arguments or conflict with an aura of narcissism, loudness, and close-mindedness, while their higher intelligent counterparts rely on emotional regulation, connection, and empathy to get their point across. Rather than trying to truly understand and connect with others, they try to "win" arguments by being loud, blocking other people out, and dismissing other's thoughts.

Considering conflict-resolution skills and general emotional intelligence are generally tied to greater life satisfaction, according to a study from BMC Psychology, it's not surprising that trying to "win" arguments or overpower others in conversations leads them to a worsened state of being and social connection.

5. Prioritizing hard work over 'smart work'

While hard work, intentionality, and deep thinking are all important for achievement in many aspects of life, simply working hard doesn't guarantee success; it takes more than long hours and longevity to thrive at work or in your relationships.

People who lack intelligence and perspective often think these things are great ideas — spending 80 hours a week at work and pushing themselves toward burnout in the name of success. But they only contribute to fatigue, exhaustion, resentment, and disconnection.

While intelligent people aren't taking shortcuts that sabotage quality or intention, they are thinking smarter about how they structure their tasks, routines, and lifestyles.

6. Assuming they're the smartest in the room

Truly intelligent people — many of whom are literally the "smartest" in any room by testing standards or others — still don't adopt mentalities like this, because they're more interested in connecting with and learning from others than being admired or envied.

They'd prefer to let their guard down, lean into the discomfort of not knowing things, and have conversations with people who harbor different ideas about life and success than purporting a narrative that they're "smarter" or "better" than everyone else.

According to a study from the Journal of Intelligence, it's generally less intelligent people who are overconfident in their abilities and overestimate their skills, so if they're not crafting a misguided narrative toward others about their intellect rooted in insecurity, they're likely doing so because they actually believe it and need the validation.

7. Oversharing on social media

While connecting with people online and sharing aspects of your identity can help to form communities and genuine closeness, oversharing can bring a number of consequences — from the heightened mental health issues associated with screen time to safety concerns.

There are a number of reasons why people are prone to oversharing online, many of which revolve around social validation, acceptance, and "the need for popularity," according to a study from Computers in Human Behavior Reports. Considering people with low intelligence often struggle with emotional regulation, internal security, and occasionally self-esteem, it's not surprising that they believe oversharing is a great idea, especially if it brings them a fleeting and instant sense of comfort.

8. Multitasking

People who lack intelligence often think things like multitasking are great ideas, even if they sabotage productivity, concentration, and focus in the long run. Even if places like the workplace make multitasking a requirement with heavy workloads and little time, managing complex tasks is often best on their own, rather than trying to switch back and forth between them without a buffer.

According to a 2001 study, even the subtle mental blocks and space caused by switching tasks when multitasking can sabotage up to 40% of a person's productivity, which is why intelligent people are careful about the kinds of tasks they work through at the same time.

9. Refusing to accept accountability

Whether it's apologizing for hurting someone's feelings or simply refusing to learn from their mistakes, people who lack intelligence often think the instant comfort and gratification of avoidance is a great idea. Rather than leaning into the discomfort and growth of apologies, accountability, and taking responsibility, they fall into stagnant patterns and routines that are equally self-isolating and anxiety-inducing.

According to life coach and mentor Allison Reiner, the true nature of intelligence and general well-being lies in being able to take accountability. It's the true key to happiness because it sets people up to learn about themselves, build internal security, and craft more intentional and supportive relationships with others.

10. Surrounding themselves with passive friends

Whether they form their social circles with people lacking ambition, intelligence, or security, people who lack intelligence often think it's a great idea — they feel more important, needed, and smart when they're around people who don't challenge them or push them toward growth.

However, their highly intelligent counterparts appreciate being challenged and often seek out challenges for the sake of growth, even if it means getting out of their comfort zone. They always want to be surrounded with people who are more successful, intelligent, and happy than they are, so they can learn from their mistakes and promote their own well-being.

Their effort, trying, and commitment is a skill that ensures they not only create better, more fulfilling relationships, but are constantly challenged and growing when they're around their friends.

11. Treating red flags like a challenge

While smart people may have the perspective and critical thinking skills to walk away from toxic relationships early and recognize red flags when dating, people who lack intelligence often think approaching them as a "challenge" is a great idea.

They want to "change" their partner lacking ambition and empathy, even at the hidden expense of their own well-being. They feel needed when their anxiously attached partner indulges toxic habits to spend more time together. Ironically, these same people often avoid challenges in other, more fulfilling, and important ways in their lives, yet prioritize it in toxic ways to feel wanted and admired by others.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.