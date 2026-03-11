People Who Almost Always Feel Relief When Plans Get Canceled Usually Have These 11 Highly Intelligent Personality Traits

It’s no secret that no-shows are now the norm for all things party-related. Some folks will still pull through, even when they don’t want to go. This is because it’s often a good way to show support for friends. However, if the party gets canceled, they tend to be quite relieved.

Did you ever wonder what character traits tend to pop up in this odd bunch of people? It’s a mix of things that make them both supportive, intelligent, and quiet folks.

These are 11 highly intelligent personality traits of people who almost always feel relief when plans get canceled

1. They are introverted

To absolutely no one’s surprise, people who tend to be relieved when plans get canceled are generally introverted people. Too many people at a party, or even in an overcrowded bar, can be incredibly draining for them. Introverts often view outings as draining, even when they enjoy them.

Before you decide that introverts aren’t good friends, remember they have great qualities that make them amazing people to have around you. Sophia Dembling notes that introverts bring depth, creativity, and quiet support to a relationship.

2. They are conflict-avoidant

Did you notice how many people tend to be scared of confronting others, even when the problems are hard to ignore? It’s not just your imagination. It’s a trait known as conflict aversion, and it’s actually a common way to avoid needless conflicts. It’s growing increasingly common these days.

Conflict aversion is often a trait picked up from trauma. The basic gist is simple: people who have this trait are afraid of the blowback that could come from speaking their minds. Rather than talk about what they really feel, they stay quiet and just try to go with the flow. This can cause issues later on, but at the very least, it explains why people behave the way they do.

3. They prefer to be alone

Introversion tends to be an umbrella term for a lot of behavior, but sometimes, it’s worth breaking down certain traits under this umbrella. One of the traits that people tend to associate with that feeling of relief when a plan is canceled is a deep desire to spend most of one’s time doing solo activities.

People who tend to prefer solitary activities like reading, computer games, and meditation are often a little relieved when they hear that the next bar crawl they were supposed to attend has been canceled. It gives them more time to do the things they like. Solitude doesn’t scare them, and that’s actually an amazing trait if you think about it.

4. They have non-stop inner monologues

Everyone has that inner monologue going on, right? That voice inside your head that says what you’re thinking? With some people, that inner monologue has long pauses. They don’t always have to think about things or talk things out in their heads.

People who tend to show relief when a party is canceled are people who often have motor-mouth inner monologues. They tend to prefer staying in simply because their mind is always going a million miles a minute, and it’s hard to keep tabs on your monologue and a person chatting you up at the same time.

5. They are sensitive to their environment

Sometimes, it’s not a person’s inner self that makes them happy when plans get canceled. It can also be the actual environment they can’t stand. For example, if your friend has sensory issues that make them easy to overload, they might be relieved if the club night you planned gets canceled.

Sensory overload and other issues like it can cause environment-based sensitivity. In other words, it’s not you. It’s the environment. And while your friend can grit their teeth and bear it, chances are high they would prefer some one-on-one time with you instead.

6. They have good manners

Let’s just face it: good manners are hard to find these days. A person who was brought up with manners and respect will do things like put away their phones during dates, be ready to make small talk, keep doors open for others regardless of gender, and also answer their phones politely.

One thing most people don’t realize is that manners also dictate how events need to be handled. In most cases, it’s considered to be good manners to attend if you don’t have prior plans. Those who were raised with the idea of “you go if you’re invited, if only to show support,” know that there’s a social contract at play here.

They’re the type to say yes to an outing, simply because that’s how they were raised to behave. Even if they dislike you, they may still try to go because they may feel like you don’t have many people around you. Speaking of…

7. They are empathic

True story: When I had moved up to my old town, I tried to have a housewarming party with my then-coworkers. No one came except for a lone coworker who was very kind to me. I was crushed, but at the same time, I was relieved because I had at least one person who was nice to me that day. Scenarios like this are becoming increasingly common throughout the United States.

People who are highly empathic are acutely aware of how much being left alone on a birthday or housewarming can be. They’re empaths, so they will feel your hurt. So, they will show up if they feel like you’ll end up being alone otherwise. With that said, they would also be elated if the party were canceled altogether.

8. They don't like parties

Are you the type of person who gets a little queasy when you hear others talking about partying in a club? Does the idea of going to a music festival scare you rather than thrill you? Even if you’re an extrovert, there’s a good chance that you might simply not be a party person.

Some people love hanging out with friends casually, but not at events. That’s not a bad thing. It’s just the way they are wired. If you’re not a party person, then you will often get a little happy when you hear that an event was canceled.

9. They have busy schedules

Most people know at least one person who, for one reason or another, seems to constantly be busy. Sometimes, it’s a matter of being a crazy worker bee who juggles six jobs at the same time. Other times, they are busy handling a gaggle of kids because of their PTA involvement. Still, more often, it could be a matter of caretaking.

If your schedule is chock-full of things to do, it can be hard to get a small moment to yourself. People who are that overworked are unsurprisingly relieved when an event they were booked for gets canceled. It gives them time to recharge.

10. They have social anxiety

It’s no joke: social anxiety can be absolutely terrifying. This is a diagnosis of a person who has fears related to getting rejected, made fun or, or otherwise treated poorly in a social setting. It also happens to be one of the most common types of anxiety that you can get.

If you have a friend who has social anxiety, you might want to invite them to an event. They might say yes. However, that doesn’t mean they will want to be there. They might panic or even chicken out at the last minute, simply because talking to people can startle them that much.

11. They are exhausted

Finally, let’s wrap up this list with a little tip. People who are always at events tend to either work in the event industry or are partiers. If your friend is known for a job in the event industry, the last thing they want to do on their days off is attend something that reminds them of work. It’s like they go into work mode the moment they hear club music.

In cases like these, they like the person who invited them enough to attend the event. However, they often will prefer one-on-one meetups simply because they don’t want to be surrounded by people when they’re constantly dealing with event drama as part of their job.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.