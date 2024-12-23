Everyone has a different approach to thinking about the world and their place within it. Some people take life at surface value. They don’t bother to question the way things work, choosing to accept the status quo rather than challenge it. Other people think on a deeper level. They channel their introspective way of being into everything they do. Their thoughtful nature means that they consider every possibility and make mindful decisions.

According to Hermann International, "Deep thinking is a state of being where people can concentrate uninterrupted to find creative or outside-the-box solutions." The phrases deep thinkers say often demonstrate just how considerate they are.

Here are 11 phrases deep thinkers say often, according to psychology

1. ‘Let's think this through’

One phrase deep thinkers say often is “Let’s think this through.” This phrase is a classic representation of the way deep thinkers operate. They’re unlikely to put themselves in a precarious situation. They analyze the consequences of their actions, moving in the opposite direction from any impulsive behavior. They don’t make a move until they’ve weighed all their options, but when once they figured out a plan, they’re determined to follow through with it.

According to an article from the Association for Psychological Science, people utilize two types of mental processing. We have an unconscious, emotion-driven system that makes decisions quickly. This system relies on personal experiences to come to conclusions. The other system is slower and more analytical. We use this system for rational deliberation, weighing every option with the information that's available to us.

When a deep thinker says, “Let’s think this through,” it shows their ability to zoom out and see the entire scenario at once.

2. ‘This is more complicated than it seems’

Deep thinkers aren’t scared to admit that they don’t know the answer. They have no need for acting superior or pretending to be smarter than they really are. They’re confident in their level of intelligence, which means they’ll readily say the phrase, “This is more complicated than it seems.”

An article titled “The Nature of Thinking, Shallow and Deep” from “Frontiers in Psychology” revealed that our minds are composed of “a large number of specialized modules” that we can access to make decisions. We make some decisions based on self-protection and social status, while other decisions are centered around the people around us– our partners, our family members, our friends.

The foundations of human behavior were built on cognitive adaptations that span generations, which were then “filtered through our own experiences” to shift more. Deep thinkers don’t get insecure when they’re faced with a problem beyond their comprehension. Instead, they openly embrace not knowing, then, they dive even deeper into the corners of their minds.

3. ‘What’s the long-term impact?’

Another phrase deep thinkers say often is “What’s the long-term impact?” They plan past their current reality, giving major consideration to how their decisions will affect the future. By asking about repercussions, deep thinkers reveal how much they care about their community. They don’t want to cause harm to other people, which is why they wonder how their choices will pan out over time.

When deep thinkers say the phrase, “What’s the long-term impact,” they reveal how thoughtful they truly are. Their inherently careful nature means they think about all the ways the present will ripple outward and change things still to come.

4. ‘I’ve been reflecting on this for a while’

Deep thinkers often say the phrase “I’ve been reflecting on this for a while.” They are nothing if not self-reflective, a trait that requires them to look inward and ask themselves difficult questions. Life coach Debra Smouse defines self-awareness as “the ability to observe ourselves and understand why we react and how we behave in our lives.”

“Awareness is not only accepting what we discover about ourselves, but it also helps us make informed decisions about the changes we want to make in our lives,” she shares. “It's a tool that allows us to better manage our thoughts, motivations, and emotions.”

Smouse acknowledges the challenges of self-awareness, noting that “the process of becoming more self-aware can be awkward and uncomfortable, and it can seem easier on the surface to just pretend life is okay.”

“The unease and discomfort you may feel are only temporary,” she continues. “In fact, those uncomfortable feelings are doing an important job — they’re alerting you to some aspect of your life that needs tending or cultivated before you can move forward.”

Being self-aware lets deep thinkers live according to their values and cultivate their authenticity.

5. ‘There’s more to discover here’

“There’s more to discover here” is a phrase deep thinkers say often. Curiosity is a hallmark of deep thinking and a sign of being highly intelligent. According to extensive research that was originally published in the journal “Personality and Individual Differences,” there are five dimensions of curiosity.

The first dimension is “Joyous Exploration,” which serves as the basis for all kinds of curiosity. This dimension is categorized by the desire to acquire knowledge and discover information. Learning new things expands our minds, which is how we grow.

The next dimension is “Deprivation Sensitivity,” which has “a distinct emotional tone.” During this phase of being curious, anxiety and tension rise to the surface, overpowering the feeling of joy from the previous dimension. People think deeply about difficult things, turning abstract ideas over in their minds. They try to solve problems and reduce gaps in their knowledge.

“Stress Tolerance” is a dimension of curiosity that’s directly related to “Deprivation Sensitivity.” This part of curiosity centers on embracing the inevitable confusion and doubt that come with learning something new.

Exploration is never easy. It requires people to face complexity, mystery, and uncertainty without flinching, which is something deep thinkers excel at doing.

6. ‘Let’s take a step back’

A phrase deep thinkers say often is, “Let’s take a step back.” They’re not in any rush. They don’t jump to conclusions and they tend to be fairly risk-averse. They say this when they need a moment of pause, which gives them space to really go over what they think, how they feel, and what their next move will be.

The American Psychological Association defines decision making as “the cognitive process of choosing between two or more alternatives, ranging from the relatively clear cut to the complex.” Someone who thinks deeply usually avoids situations that ask for immediate action. When a decision falls on the more complex side of things, they’ll suggest taking a step back so they can get their thoughts in order.

Deep thinkers often say, “Let’s take a step back” because they know that patience and contemplative processing will benefit them in the end.

7. ‘I need more information before I decide’

Another phrase deep thinkers say often is “I need more information before I decide.” They say this phrase when they’re unsure of what to do next. Their tendency toward careful consideration means they like to gather every ounce of knowledge they can find before coming to any conclusions.

Their willingness to say that they need more information shows that they have intellectual humility, which means they know how much they don’t actually know. Intellectual humility is a trait people with high IQs have. While it might seem counterintuitive, recognizing how little they know shows how smart they really are.

8. ‘There’s always another perspective’

A phrase deep thinkers say often is “There’s always another perspective.” They keep an open mind, which allows them to acknowledge that their way of seeing things is far from the only way. Flexible thinking requires a serious presence of mind, which gives people the opportunity to tap into their intuition.

It’s easy to let emotions overwhelm our decision-making process. The more we understand our feelings, the more purposeful we can be. Toni Parker, a certified Gottman therapist, shared techniques for mindfully dealing with difficult emotions.

“​​Opening yourself up to your emotions allows you to create a space of awareness, curiosity, and expansiveness,” she explained. “Investigating the root of your difficult emotions will help you gain empathy and insight into what you are experiencing.”

“Taking yourself off autopilot and trusting your deepest, authentic self to answer these questions about your situation will create a space to see things from a different perspective,” Parker concluded.

Taking other perspectives into account lets us make decisions that align with our values, which is the pathway to living authentically.

9. ‘I have to look at the issue from all angles’

A phrase deep thinkers say often is “I have to look at the issue from all angles.” They’re aware that most questions have multiple answers, and the conclusion they arrive at depends on the way they look at any given problem.

Deep thinkers are big fans of crowd-sourcing. They always do research, which involves taking various approaches to the issue at hand. They find different entry points to whatever they’re thinking about, so that they’re able to make a fully informed decision.

10. ‘I need to process this’

Another phrase deep thinkers say often is “I need to process this.” They don’t shy away from big feelings and they take the time they need to experience the full range of their emotions. They process their experiences in a mindful way, so that they can show up to any situation as their truest selves.

As therapist Toni Parker explained, “Practicing mindfulness enables you to calm down and soothe yourself. In this state, you have space to reflect and thoughtfully respond, rather than react.”

She revealed the steps for mindfully managing emotions, starting with turning inward to think about what you’re feeling. Naming your emotions leads to accepting them, which allows you to realize that they’re not permanent. Asking yourself questions about your emotional triggers gives you a chance to understand why you feel the way you do. Letting go of the need to control your emotions allows you to be yourself.

“Through mindful acceptance, you can embrace difficult feelings with compassion, awareness, and understanding,” Parker concluded.

11. ‘What do you think?’

“What do you think” is a phrase deep thinkers say often. They don’t ask people to share their thoughts out of a sense of politeness, but rather, because they believe that hearing other opinions helps them understand human nature and foster self-awareness.

We often think of self-awareness as something that requires total isolation, but in reality, we need other people to truly grow.

As psychologist Nick Wignall pointed out, “The quest for self-knowledge is a fundamentally social endeavor.”

He shared habits that make us more self-aware, including listening more than we speak.

“True self-awareness comes from genuine interaction with other people — from conversation. But to get there you need to be able to listen. To really listen,” he concluded.

Deep thinkers ask what other people think because they genuinely want to know how they see the world, which is how they change for the better.

