Myers-Briggs Personality Types That Make The Best (And Worst) Friends

Friendships are an important part of life. Friends are there for us when we're feeling down but are also ready to celebrate our success. They keep us sane and drive us insane.

Friendships help us in areas of our lives no other relationships can. As the saying goes, friends are the family we choose for ourselves.

Friends can span across all different kinds of maps. They can physically live across the globe. Friends can also come from totally different backgrounds. So, of course, your friends have totally different personalities.

Your personality type says a lot about what kind of friend you are and can determine what types of friends you attract. With 16 different personality types, the Myers-Briggs (MBTI)® personality type indicator parses out personal preferences and how they affect us from person to person.

Although the MBTI is often used to evaluate the way we are in the business world, it can be extended to how we are as friends.

Each type has its pros and cons in friendship but, overall, some types are better friends than others.

Here's how each of the 16 Myers-Briggs personality types behave in friendships, ranked in order of which MBTI types make the best friends.

1. ISFP

All photos: Jake Beech, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

ISFPs make the best friends because they have all the traits you look for in a BFF: they’re loyal, caring, trusting, and dedicated. They’re also observant, so they can tell when you’re not feeling your best and try to boost your mood.

While this type is gentle and quiet, they can also be spontaneous and down for an adventure.

2. ESFP

ESFP is like a more extroverted version of ISFP. They have a clear love of life and enjoy going out with their friends and doing things.

At the same time, they are good listeners and strive to support their friends in any way they can.

3. ESFJ

Although ESFJs are extroverted, they tend to be a bit more down-to-earth than other extroverted types. They are loyal and very conscientious of others.

This type will also see you as family and, usually, that’s the best kind of friend.

4. ISFJ

If you’re the type of person that loves having low-key nights talking about anything and everything, this is the best personality type for you to befriend.

ISFJs make great friends anyway, as they are kind and loyal. They will be there to take care of you and cheer you up when you’re feeling down.

5. INFJ

INFJs have a quiet warmth that is hard to find in other personality types. They can be quiet, but their individualism is admirable and will inspire you to be your own person.

Most of all, this type wants everyone to get along.

6. INFP

This type may not appear to be a great friend, but INFPs can be truly committed and caring, as they highly value their relationships.

They just aren’t as open with their thoughts and feelings as other types.

7. ESTP

You don’t quite know what you’ll get from an ESTP, which is why they’re toward the middle of the list. They can be down for a whole lot of fun without a care in the world one minute, then rational and analytical about it the next.

Overall, this type is flexible and will accommodate your needs.

8. ENFJ

ENFJ is halfway on the list because finding the middle ground is what they do best. The ENFJ type can be great in facilitating compromises, but friendship shouldn’t feel like a diplomatic meeting between different countries.

Otherwise, this type is compassionate and loves to help.

9. ESTJ

It’s not hard to point out an ESTJ, as they are straightforward and outspoken; they will tell you like it is.

They can make great friends in that regard. But sometimes their honesty can come on as impersonal and a little too critical.

10. ISTP

ISTPs thrive on two things: facts and variety. They’re great people to go to in a crisis, as they can keep a level head.

However, this type can be quite detached and analytical, and you might feel judged under their gaze.

11. ENTP

Lively and clever, this creative type loves to encourage others. However, they are extremely independent. They love to assert their authority and question others’.

The ENTP personality can, therefore, be challenging friends, because while they encourage independence, you may feel undermined and under-appreciated at times.

12. ENTJ

This type can seem a little rigid and impersonal, even as friends. ENTJs make excellent planners, so if you like fun weekend trips set with itineraries, this is the friend for you.

On the other hand, they like to blaze ahead and take charge. They can also be pretty tough critics.

13. ISTJ

ISTJs are calm, cool, and collected. They can also be really laid back. This type values their alone time and are hard workers, maybe even too hard.

ISTJs can still make good friends, as they honor commitments and are loyal.

14. ENFP

Rather than good friends, this type makes for very good acquaintances. They are gregarious and creative but, overall, restless ENFPs are better suited for hanging out when you want to have a really, really good time.

They'd rather be alone if you're not trying to have fun.

15. INTJ

While ISTJs can be quite cool, INTJs can be cold. This type is almost entirely driven by logic and a need for independence.

They have the potential to be stellar friends, but it’s hard to get over the initial hurdle of getting to know them.

16. INTP

Just because INTP comes in last does not mean they are terrible at friendship. INTPs share many of the same qualities as INTJs, but are more open about sharing their thoughts and criticisms.

Still, as a friend, the INTP type can broaden your mind in insightful ways.

Alison Cerri is a writer and former YourTango intern who covers entertainment, news, and lifestyle topics.