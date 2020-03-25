100 Friendship Quotes for Best Friends

Where would you be without your BFF?

We all crave closeness with other human beings. We just need to know there's someone out there who gets us.

We work our entire lives building friendships, and often they become our most important relationships.

It's natural to want to share your love with your friends, but sometimes it's not easy figuring out exactly what to say. Sharing your thoughts with the help of meaningful friendship quotes and sayings is a creative way to show how much you care about your BFFs.

Friendships come in all sorts of forms, and each friendship offers something totally unique and irreplaceable. The friendships in our lives ultimately make us who we are.

We all know a true friend is hard to find. So when you do find one, hang on tight!

It also doesn't hurt to let your best friends know every now and then just how much they mean to you — love quotes aren't just for romantic relationships!

The quotes below perfectly describe the beauty of true friendship. So go ahead and share one of these friendship sayings with your best friend.

Here are 100 of the best friendship quotes to share with those friends in your life who are special beyond compare.

True Friendship Quotes for Best Friends

1. "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." — C.S. Lewis

2. "An insincere and evil friend is more to be feared than a wild beast; a wild beast may wound your body, but an evil friend will wound your mind." — Buddha

3. "It's the friends we meet along the way that help us appreciate the journey." — Unknown

4. "Friend who listens, doesn't judge, and somehow makes everything all right." — Unknown

5. "Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes." — Henry David Thoreau

6. "Friends are the people who make you smile brighter, laugh louder and live better." — Unknown

7. "Dear George: Remember no man is a failure who has friends." — "It's A Wonderful Life"

8. "There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family." — Unknown

9. "Friendship to me isn't about how much we talk, but instead how much we're there for each other in times of need." — Trent Shelton

10. "Friends are angels that lift us to our feet when our wings have trouble remembering how to fly." — Lorraine K. Mitchell

11. "True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." ― Nicole Richie

12. "True friends say good things behind your back and bad things to your face.” — Unknown

13. "There's not a word yet, for old friends who've just met." ― Jim Henson, "I'm Going To Go Back There Someday"

14. "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have." — Irish Proverb

15. "Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life." — Amy Poehler

16. "A strong friendship doesn't need daily conversation or being together. As long as the relationship lives in the heart, true friends never part." — Unknown

17. "Wow .... Only a true friend would be that truly honest." — Shrek

18. "Friendship is delicate as a glass, once broken it can be fixed but there will always be cracks." — Waqar Ahmed

19. "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12." — Stephen King, "Stand by Me"

20. "Be slow to fall into friendship, but when you are in, continue firm and constant." ― Socrates

21. "A friend is someone you can call at any hour to laugh or cry or complain." — Unknown

22. "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." ― Muhammad Ali

23. "Sitting silently beside a friend who is hurting may be the best gift we can give." — Unknown

24. "A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." ― Unknown (although often misattributed to William Shakespeare)

25. "The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul." — Shanna Rodriguez

26. "We need people in our lives with whom we can be as open as possible. To have real conversations with people may seem like such a simple, obvious suggestion, but it involves courage and risk." — Thomas Moore

27. "Anybody can sympathize with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathize with a friend's success." ― Oscar Wilde

28. "It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to your friends." — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

29. "Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're always there." — Unknown

30. "Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit." ― Aristotle

31. "A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be." — Unknown

32. "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey

33. "A friend who understands your tears is much more valuable than a lot of friends who only know your smile." — Unknown

34. "True friends are the ones who lift you up when no one else has noticed you've fallen." — Unknown

35. "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elizabeth Foley

36. "One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives." — Euripides

37. "There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate." ― Linda Grayson

38. "Friends are medicine for a wounded heart, and vitamins for a hopeful soul." — Steve Maraboli​

39. "If you wanna find out who's a true friend, screw up or go through a challenging time ... then see who sticks around." — Karen Salmonsohn​

40. "A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself." — Heidi Wills

41. "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." — Martin Luther King Jr.

42. "A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be." — Unknown

Short Friendship Quotes for Best Friends

43. "No friendship is an accident." — Unknown

44. "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." — Unknown

45. "Good friends don't let you do stupid things ... alone." — Unknown

46. "Friends make the world beautiful." — Unknown

47. "In my friend, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton

48. "Friends are chosen family." — Unknown

49. "Friendship. Like a comforting coffee and a sweet snack." — Unknown

50. "Some friendships are timeless. — Unknown

51. "True friendship is never serene." — Marquise de Sevigne

52. "A sweet friendship refreshes the soul." — Proverbs 27:9

53. "Some people go to priests. Others to poetry. I to my friends." — Virginia Woolfe

54. "I get by with a little help from my friends." — The Beatles, "With A Little Help From My Friends"

55. "Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected." ― C.J. Langenhoven

56. "In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips." — Salman Rushdie

57. "That 'grow together' type friendship." — Unknown

58. "Friends are the sunshine of life." — John Hay

59. "The best mirror is an old friend." ― George Herbert

60. "Some souls just understand each other upon meeting." — N.R. Hart

61. "The only way to have a friend is to be one." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

62. "You've got a friend in me." — "Toy Story"

63. "A friend to all is a friend to none." ― Aristotle

Friendship Love Quotes for Best Friends

64. "Friendship is all about trusting each other, helping each other, loving each other and being crazy together." ― O. Henry, Heart of the West

65. "Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing." ― Elie Wiesel

66. "Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with." — "Sex and the City"

67. "Girls can survive without a boyfriend, but they can't survive without a best friend." — Unknown

68. "There is nothing I wouldn't do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature." — Jane Austen, "Northanger Abbey"

69. "A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words." — Shania Twain

70. "Dear best friend: just a daily reminder that you are beautiful and I love you." — Unknown

71. "My circle is small, but the love is enormous and genuine. It gets no better." — Alex Elle

72. "A true friend reaches for your hand and touches your heart." — Unknown

73. "The most memorable people in life will be the friends who loved you when you weren't very lovable." — Aidan Chambers

74. "A true friend is someone who will always love you — the imperfect, the confused, the wrong you — because that is what people are supposed to do." — R. J. L.

75. "Having a soulmate is not always about love. You can find your soulmate in a friendship too." — Unknown

76. "A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself — and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That's what real love amounts to — letting a person be what he really is.” ― Jim Morrison

77. "Ooh you're the best friend that I ever had

I've been with you such a long time

You're my sunshine and I want you to know

That my feelings are true

I really love you

Oh you're my best friend"

— Queen, "You're My Best Friend"

78. "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them.” — Anna Taylor

79. "You are my best friend, my human diary and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you." — Unknown

Cute Quotes for Best Friends

80. "Life isn't about having a thousand friends, it's about finding the very few right ones you need." — A.R. Asher

81. "A best friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you for the way you are today." — Unknown

82. "You are the sister I got to choose." — Unknown

83. "I hit the BFF jackpot for sure." — Unknown

84. "Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." — Unknown

85. "Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest, it's about who walked in to your life, said 'I'm here for you,' and proved it." — Unknown

86. "There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends." ― Sylvia Plath, "The Bell Jar"

87. "You and I are more than friends. We're like a really small gang." — Unknown

88. "When a woman becomes her own best friend, life is easier." — Diane von Furstenburg

89. "And till the end you're my very best friend." — Unknown

90. "If you have a best friend that you can talk to about anything and they won't judge you, never let them go." — Unknown

91. "You will always be... the sister of my soul, the friend of my heart." — Unknown

92. "Boys are whatever. Friends are forever." — Unknown

93. "I like you because you join in on my weirdness." — Unknown

94. "We'll be friends 'til we're old and senile. … Then we'll be new friends!" — Unknown

95. "You have been my friend," replied Charlotte. "That in itself is a tremendous thing." — E.B. White, "Charlotte's Web"

96. "Talking to your best friend is sometimes all the therapy you need." — Unknown

"Here's to the nights that turned into mornings with the friends that turned into family.” — Unknown

97. "'We'll be friends forever, won't we, Pooh?' asked Piglet. 'Even longer,' Pooh answered." — A.A. Milne, "Winnie The Pooh"

98. "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." — Unknown

99. "A best friend is someone who loves you when you forget to love yourself." — Unknown

100. "A best friend is someone who makes you laugh even when you think you'll never smile again." — Unknown

