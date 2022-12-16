The Best Careers For Each Myers-Briggs Type

The Myers-Briggs personality test won't perfectly explain the kind of person you are, but it can provide insights into your mannerisms, as well as your strengths and weaknesses.

Your Myers-Briggs type can also help you find the perfect career.

No one wants to admit it, but finding the perfect career seems almost impossible, no matter how old you are. As you get older, it can start to feel like you'll never find that perfect career because you don't have time to explore anything different anymore.

It's difficult, but there are careers out there for everyone that can really make you happy. All you have to do is explore the ins and outs of what makes you, well... you.

The Best Career For Each Myers-Briggs Type

ISTJ (Introvert, Sensing, Thinking, Judging): Finance, Engineering, Tech

ISTJs are very organized and love to bring order to a chaotic world as often as possible.

Whenever making a decision, the ISTJ will look at all of the facts and use their analytical knowledge before coming to a conclusion. Structure, schedules, and deadlines are very important to keeping ISTJs feeling like they're in control.

The best careers for ISTJs are ones that allow them to use their investigative nature all the time.

Scientific and engineering fields are best because they require work that is based on logic and research. Careers that allow them to oversee the "bigger picture" of an operation, like a managerial position, are also a great career choice for ISTJs.

Other careers include accountants, aerospace engineers, computer programmers, and software developers.

ISTP (Introvert, Sensing, Thinking, Perceiving): Architecture, Photography, Mechanics

ISTPs are very flexible and adaptable to their surroundings. Put them in a new environment and they will use their powers of observation and practicality to solve any problem thrown their way.

Like a craftsman, ISTPs are known for their attention to detail and ability to make creative, yet logical decisions.

The best careers for ISTPs are ones that produce tangible results.

Rather than feeling satisfied in theory, ISTPs like being able to have something real to show for their hard work. They are also adept at using the tools of their trade skillfully, so a career in carpentry, architecture, photography, or mechanics is the best for them.

ISFJ (Introvert, Intuitive, Feeling, Judging): Healthcare, Social Work, Community Service

ISFJ's practicality and grounded personality are what makes them such great protectors.

They are incredibly compassionate and caring to those around them, and want those they work with to know that they are fiercely loyal no matter what they do and that they can be relied on for anything.

ISFJs believe in tradition and stability, knowing that the most important thing when cultivating and maintaining relationships is to always stick to your values and prove your loyalty.

Any career in community or social services, like social work or the healthcare industry, is the best career path for ISFJs to follow.

ISFP (Introvert, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving): Graphic Design, Fitness Training, Fashion

ISFPs are spontaneous and gentle, choosing to live happily and blissfully in the moment rather than worry about the past or present.

ISFPs are also considered quiet, unassuming, and nonjudgmental; always having their hearts open to those who need them. They love finding beauty in everyday life and believe in the power of staying loyal to those who matter most.

ISFPs prefer to work in environments where they can work quietly as part of a welcoming, cooperative team. Careers in fashion or graphic design, architecture, music, art, and animal or fitness training are all winners for ISFPs.

INFJ (Introvert, Intuitive, Feeling, Judging): Counseling, Social Work, Physical Therapy

INFJs are considered creative and nurturing with their goal in life to help others realize their own life goals. They know how to help others overcome challenges in a way that is out of the box and imaginative.

INFJs are deeply rooted in their personal values, choosing to stand up for what they believe in rather than waver when others share their own opinions. They also want to make the world a better place, no matter how small or big their contributions are.

To do that, they need a career in a field that is known for making a difference, like being a physical or occupational therapist, a counselor or social worker, or even a social scientist.

INFP (Introvert, Intuitive, Feeling, Perceiving): Mental Health Counseling, Education, Healthcare

INFPs are guided by their core values, choosing to follow their hearts to achieve their dreams rather than follow logic.

INFPs are known for being compassionate, caring, and sensitive, as well. They know that their true self is defined by what's in their hearts and minds, not what's on the surface.

INFPs put a lot of effort into making sure that their core beliefs are never compromised, and they never worry about conforming or fitting in.

INFP’s need to heal should be translated into the work they do. Careers like mental health, school, or career counseling, teaching and education, and healthcare positions like therapists, veterinary technicians, and midwives all allow INFPs to help those in need.

INTJ (Introvert, Intuitive, Thinking, Judging): Technical Writing, Engineering, or Statistics

INTJs are very analytical and logical, but are also considered very innovative at the same time.

They tend to approach all problems with reason and intelligence, rather than feeling and intuition. When they have the ability to see the strategy in everything they set out to do, they are much more likely to succeed.

INTJs are always on the hunt for knowledge and love learning new things. They have very high standards for themselves when it comes to success and will often push their limits just to see what they can achieve.

The best careers for INTJs are logical, intelligent, and analytical, such as financial analysts, statisticians, engineers, economists, and technical writers.

INTP (Introvert, Intuitive, Thinking, Perceiving): Tech, Business, Language

INTPs are complex innovators who love to pick apart the world and discover all of its inner workings. Fascinated by analytics and design, INTPs prefer to step back and be observers, rather than dive right into the mess of a problem.

They might seem cold to an outsider, but deep inside they are very passionate, and are always posing questions about life and going their own way to discover the answers.

INTPs need to be in careers that allow them to think deeply and critically, while still giving them the chance to be creative and follow their individuality. Professions in technology, engineering, business, and languages can be both creative and analytical — the best of both worlds for INTPs.

ESTP (Extrovert, Sensing, Thinking, Perceiving): Culinary, Managerial, Stockbroking

ESTPs are energetic, enthusiastic about life, and always looking for the next thrill. They are very adaptable and know how to make quick, smart decisions with practical results.

While ESTPs are very social, they are also very observant, using their social butterfly personality to adapt quickly to new situations.

ESTPs tend to live in the moment and move as a situation moves. They thrive in careers where there is immediate action and short-term goals, rather than long-term goals that can easily bore them.

ESTPs should choose professionals that are fast-paced and social, like chefs, bartenders, fitness instructors, hotel managers, or stockbrokers.

ESTJ (Extrovert, Sensing, Thinking, Judging): Real Estate, Law, Insurance

ESTJs like following the rules, are very methodical in their work, and are always looking for traditional, conscientious careers.

ESTJs tend to be the most grounded people, looking for factual and logical strategies for their problems. They tend to work best when there are rules to follow and standards to be met; opting to be the supervisor where there is less chaos and more order.

Since ESTJs tend to succeed best at professions where there is a lot of organization involved, they should be looking for careers in mechanical or civil engineering, real estate or insurance, or as a judge, paralegal, or attorney are all great career paths for ESTJs.

ESFP (Extrovert, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving): Service Industry, Music, Event Coordinating

ESFPs are very charming and fun-loving people. One of their main goals in life is to entertain and engage those around them. They are considered performers because they love a spotlight on them.

ESFPs tend to live in the moment, keep themselves busy, and live spontaneously and actively. While they are very excitable and energetic, they are also very practical and down-to-earth.

ESFPs ultimately want a profession where they can have fun with their colleagues and stay active. They prefer jobs where they can help others and help solve problems, as long as there aren't strict rules involved.

ESFPs should look for careers as event coordinators, fitness trainers, musicians or artists, flight attendants, or teachers.

ESFJ (Extrovert, Sensing, Feeling, Judging): Administration, Teaching, Social Work

ESFJs are the providers because they are very attuned to their responsibilities and are always looking for ways to help others. They tend to make their friends and family their top priority, and they prefer to live a life based on tradition and loyalty above all else.

ESFJs believe in sticking to their morals, living a life based on order, and believe in always following the rules.

Careers where ESFJs can use their interpersonal skills and love of organization are best. Teaching, technical writing, social work and healthcare, and administration are all ways for ESFJs to be in control and still help others on some level or another.

ENFP (Extrovert, Intuitive, Feeling, Perceiving): Sociology, Writing, Floral Design

ENFPs are always looking to achieve their potential through creative solutions. They have an enthusiasm for new ways of thinking, new people, and new ideas that are not only refreshing but also contagious.

ENFPs have an energy about them that makes you want to get to know them — and they always want to get to know you, too.

ENFPs need a career that will allow them to use their creativity and originality to solve problems and help others. They feel most satisfied when their work allows them to reach their personal goals and follow their inspiration.

Careers like acting, music directing and composition, fashion, interior, or floral design, editing and writing, and sociology are all great picks for ENFPs.

ENFJ (Extrovert, Sensing, Feeling, Judging): Human Resources, Public Relations, Counseling

ENFJs are pros at seeing the best in other people and they tend to use this gift to enhance themselves. They are idealists, always looking for the best in life, but they're also fierce organizers.

Just because they have a big imagination and a positive outlook on life doesn't mean they can't still plan for success.

They love having a busy schedule that makes them feel like they're constantly working towards a goal and, with their ability to stay driven, this is probably a good thing.

ENFJs are best suited for a professional environment that is forward-thinking and is constantly working towards and better tomorrow. ENFJs should look for careers as counselors, public relations specialists, teachers, and human resources managers.

ENTP (Extrovert, Intuitive, Thinking, Perceiving): Political Science, Market Research, Entrepreneurial

As the visionary, ENTPs are always looking to inspire others with their work. ENTPs are very analytical and curious, but they also like bringing something inspiring to the table.

They don't always need a set plan to help them get where they're going — they like playing around with ideas and concepts — and they prefer to be flexible in whatever they do.

The best careers for ENTPs are ones that allow them to be their own boss. ENTPs tend to have an entrepreneurial spirit about them that makes them want to work at their own pace and try new things that aren't always the norm.

ENTPs should look for work in professions like creative directors, market researchers, political scientists, urban planners, and, of course, entrepreneurs.

ENTJ (Extrovert, Intuitive, Thinking, Judging): Financial Management, Advertising, Science

ENTJs are leaders that love long-term goals. They like using strategy and analytics to pinpoint the problem and using organization and logic to create solutions.

ENTJs are very motivated by success and hard work, so you'll often see them jumping right into a new project after completing one; the thrill of being able to pursue another goal is addicting to them.

ENTJs are very results-driven; they don't often go into a challenge or project without knowing that there will eventually be a solution.

They like initiating change, being in charge, and structuring, so managerial and supervisory roles are best for ENTJs. Look into professions like financial managers, compensation or benefits, advertising, engineering, and life or physical scientists.

