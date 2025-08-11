A spiritual awakening takes place when your mind has connected with your spiritual journey and forces you to change perspective. Experiencing a spiritual awakening can be a terrifying experience, but the outcome is magical. And though it can last for days or even years, there are incredibly beautiful things that happen right after a spiritual awakening.

During an awakening, you will start to feel a wide variety of feelings and emotions. It's not uncommon to be plagued with negative thoughts as you begin the process of waking up spiritually. But the good news is that there are also wonderful things that happen as you follow your spiritual path to total enlightenment.

Here are 12 incredibly beautiful things that happen right after a spiritual awakening

1. You gain clarity

In the beginning of a spiritual awakening, you will begin to notice that you're getting extremely clear on what your priorities in life are. Maybe you weren't sure what path in life you want to take, but as time has gone on, you have a clear picture.

As a result, you will start to take actions and exhibit behaviors that support the things most important to you. People become hyper-aware of their time and how they spend it as they gain clarity, which, according to clarity coach and healer Aline Ra M, is essential for spiritual growth and fulfillment.

2. You find purpose

Finding purpose is one of the most incredibly beautiful things that happen right after a spiritual awakening. Although your awakening will have been preceded by the realization that you have no direction in your daily life, once you enter the process, you will find a sense of purpose.

You'll understand what makes you tick and what inspires you to get up and get going every day. It's a feeling that you're finally on the right path.

3. You feel connected

Your outlook on how you relate to others and the world around you will shift when you have a spiritual awakening. You become aware of how you, other people, and the universe are interconnected.

Sometimes, we can feel a disconnect and isolation as we navigate the world. A spiritual awakening restores that connection. As intuitive consultant Shana Olmstead revealed, "As we awaken and become more aware of our connection to the universe and the fact that we are only love and create our own reality, things in our life naturally change."

4. You have heightened senses

One of the incredibly beautiful things that happen right after a spiritual awakening is the world around you seeming brighter and more vibrant. Songs or the scent of certain foods can give you déjà vu, conjuring nostalgic memories from your past.

You notice changes in energy and vibration. It's like your intuition is on steroids, and for the first time you "see" everything and everyone around you.

5. People become familiar

During a spiritual awakening, people will be familiar to you, whether you know them or not. It may seem strange and make you feel weird, but it's part of the process.

This is part of your ability to see and read people, quickly deciphering whether they are good or bad. No longer will you waste time making those determinations — you will know who they are upfront.

6. You become grateful

You will start to see the good in yourself and in others at the end of a spiritual awakening. There will always be a reason to be thankful for a silver lining in every instance and, as research has repeatedly found, including one study from the Journal of Happiness Studies, gratitude improves mental well-being and promotes a lasting change in perspective.

A spiritual awakening makes loving ourselves and others easier. You become quicker to understand and forgive. You gravitate to like-minded people who are also grateful for this life experience.

7. Everything starts to make perfect sense

When you wake up spiritually, what used to be confusing is beginning to make sense. You see life in a whole new light and are changing your perspective.

You understand things in a new way and know that you only have control over certain things. You can now accept and let go of anything outside of your control.

8. You become one with nature

During a spiritual awakening, you're drawn to the natural environment. You start to value the peace and serenity of the outdoors. It's not uncommon for people to marvel at the beauty of nature and wonder how they had taken its glory for granted in the past.

A study from 2021 even concluded that "close connection to and participation in the natural world... may vitally nurture sacred, soulful experiences that help us become our best selves, and also activate the caring and concern that is needed to protect the planet on which we live."

9. You feel like you're in control of your life

In the past, you may have felt like you were in a free fall, like your life was out of control and nothing you did could pump the brakes. But now that your spiritual awakening has ended, you're the navigator of your life experiences.

Spiritual awakenings bring a sense of calm and control. You start to realize that you can create your own reality using your thoughts and that you have the power to change the trajectory of your life.

10. You have premonitions

Because you have started setting intentions and controlling your thoughts, you have premonitions, which is another of the incredibly beautiful things that happen right after a spiritual awakening. You start to see things happen around you that you knew were coming ahead of time.

Spiritual teacher Jim Tolles said, "One of the amazing aspects of a spiritual awakening is how it can open us to new levels of perception and knowledge. Some of those levels include psychic abilities." The mind is a powerful thing, and what you have put into the world in the form of hopes and desires is manifesting right before your eyes.

11. You become more spiritual

You have a profound appreciation for life as a result of your spiritual awakening. You might connect with a spiritual teacher who can help you along your journey and make the most of it.

Most people look for ways to become more spiritually connected like meditation, yoga, practicing mindfulness, or getting more involved in their religious practices. And after your awakening, you find yourself more dedicated to deepening your spirituality.

12. You emerge a better person

The most beautiful part of a spiritual awakening is the end result. After busting out of the ugliness that was your cocoon, you will emerge a majestic butterfly, a more well-rounded person who feels like they no longer carry the weight of the world on their shoulders.

The burdens and stresses of yesterday have disappeared, and you now know that life is full of peaks and valleys. But as long as you stay true to your new self, you can roll with the punches.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.