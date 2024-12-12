If you’ve been struggling to find joy in daily life or can’t shake a pesky “off feeling,” sometimes all it takes to transform your mood and mindset is a perspective shift.

Even the most loathsome tasks, like unloading the dishwasher, can be enjoyable if you change your mindset.

Here are 8 small perspective shifts that can solve 80% of your problems:

In a post from the wellness account @houseofinvestors on Instagram, they outlined specific reminders that can prompt a perspective shift — one that has the power to transform even the most mundane parts of your day.

“The choice is yours,” they wrote in the post. “90 days from now, you could … have picked up some great habits ... and be well on your way to achieving your long-term goals.” But it all starts with changing your perspective.

1. Assume everyone has good intentions

Instead of wondering if the barista is being nice because they’re forced to, spark up a conversation with them about their day.

Instead of turning away from that first date invitation, concerned they won't like you once you finally meet, give them the benefit of the doubt. Not everyone is out to get you.

“You can’t read people’s minds,” the post reminded readers. “You have no idea why they do what they do … believing good intentions opens doors to reconciliation,” while pessimism continuously closes them.

2. Avoid using negative words

An academic article published in the journal PAIN revealed that negative words not only hurt us on a psychological level — inducing stress and anxiety hormones into our brains — but they also have the power to craft our physical realities in a negative way.

Whether you’re a child or an adult, hearing or speaking negative words often leads to negative self-talk — affecting the way you present yourself to the world and how you’re perceived by others.

When you craft a reality with your words that places you in a negative space, everyone else is going to assume that it’s your truth — and eventually, you’ll start to believe it, too.

Use positive affirmations, self-talk, and positivity to lead your day — even if it feels forced, unnatural, or uncomfortable at first. Breaking patterns of negative language isn’t just about the act of speaking — it’s about crafting a reality that centers your joy.

3. Celebrate more

“Your life’s minor and huge victories and accomplishments deserve to be recognized,” the post noted. “It’s a mistake to rush to your next work or objective without acknowledging your accomplishments.”

Mina3686 | Canva Pro

Even if it’s just a sweet treat after a hard day or a get-together with friends to celebrate your birthday, make space to acknowledge changes and accomplishments in your life rather than move directly onto the next goal.

Especially if you or people in your life aren’t following a “traditional” life path — going to college, getting married, and having children — make sure to make space to celebrate their unique goals and accomplishments. Getting your dream job is just as worthy of celebration as getting engaged is; everyone deserves validation from their loved ones.

4. Decide that you must achieve your goals

Unsurprisingly, 92% of people never achieve their long-term goals — mostly because they’re impossible to commit to on a daily basis without a strong foundation of daily habits and clear steps.

Instead of setting a bunch of long-term goals and wishing them to happen overnight, consider the ways you can devote yourself to them over a long period of time. Whether it’s changing your daily routine, committing to working on a page of your novel a day or crafting a supportive inner circle of friends — you have to make a change to see a change.

“Never begin an action that will help you achieve your objective by declaring, ‘I’ll try…’ You’re giving yourself license to fail,” the post affirmed. “Use phrases like ‘I shall’ or ‘I must’ to describe your behavior.”

5. Define ‘failure’ as ‘failing to take action’

You have no control over the things that happen outside of your own actions — so the next time you come “short” of achieving a goal or finishing a project, consider the ways in which your own actions could’ve changed.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

“Failure (and hence success) become more manageable when you redefine failure as failing to take action.” The more you hyper-focus on what’s in your control — whether you’re starting towards a goal or getting back on your feet — the more opportunities you’ll see.

Don’t let the shortcomings of others and situations outside of your control impact how you move forward — your actions speak volumes, both to others and in crafting your own reality.

6. Don’t waste energy on hate

Again, the thoughts you think, your words, and your actions — no matter how “unintentional” they might feel — craft the reality that you exist in. Not only that, they impact how other people view you.

While gossiping might be beneficial in some cases, constant belittlement and hatred towards others only reflect badly upon you.

7. Don’t take yourself too seriously

“The capacity to laugh at yourself not only makes you a happier person, but it also makes you more powerful, influential, and appealing to others.”

Mina3686 | Canva Pro

Make sure you’re still sticking up for yourself in certain situations, but “loosening up” can offer you the opportunity to be comfortable and anxiety-free around new people. Even if you do something “embarrassing,” you can find a way to make everyone feel a bit better — laugh it off.

Everything in life is already a bit stressful and chaotic; make more space for pure joy, even if it’s uncomfortable at first.

8. Don’t try to ‘win’ every argument

The more transactional and defensive you become in interactions, the less connection you’ll experience with others — whether it’s a stranger or a best friend. “Some fights just aren’t worth fighting,” according to the post, “and many individuals are easier to deal with when they believe they’ve won.”

Seek assurance, validation, and comfort with yourself — and you’ll never feel the need to continuously reach out or debate anyone else at the expense of your own well-being.

A perspective shift starts from the inside, giving you the tools to reframe your mindset and build a better, more trusting relationship with yourself.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.