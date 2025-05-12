So, you lost your job, finally ended the five-year relationship that's been on on life support for ages (even though neither of you wanted to pull the plug), and despite all the chaos, you feel free. Liberated, even. The universe is whispering in your ear, and you are finally listening. Welcome to your next level of evolution!

You may wonder how that can be when it seems everything is falling apart and you have no clear path or direction. But, wait… that’s not exactly true. As shifts in our consciousness begin to align with the soul's path and calling, major changes are cleared out of the way so we can finally align with our higher purpose or calling in life.

Here are 11 signs someone is spiritually evolved and ready to connect with the universe's wisdom:

1. You feel an inner stirring or call to something different

Yes, that is the universe gently nudging, or sometimes pushing, you off the cliff. Like when we lose a job or a spouse leaves us, it’s time for something different. What we are doing is not in line with our soul’s purpose, so change is necessary.

2. You connect with nature in a different way

You notice the birds more, or a hawk always flying overhead, as if it’s trying to tell you something. Yes, nature does have messages for us. As spiritual speaker and writer Denise Linn says, “Take time to be still, in a hallowed place in nature, and you'll discover that you are connected to everything.”

3. Your synchronicities and coincidences become more common

You may run into a friend you haven't seen for years, but had been thinking about all week. A friend mentions a connection with someone at a company you had been looking into for employment.

Or an old boyfriend pops up on your reel, recently divorced, right when you’ve been looking for love. Coincidences? No. Opportunities and the universe divinely intervening on your behalf.

4. You have heightened intuition

You may just have a hunch—a sense that something feels right or doesn’t—and when you trust it, you’re spot on.

“Intuition is the edge between instinct and reason. It is knowing without knowing why.” — Laura Day, author of Practical Intuition

5. You are in the flow zone

You worry less and trust that the universe has got your back. Seemingly bad circumstances don’t necessarily rattle or concern you as you trust that things will work out in your favor.

6. You are calm and centered

Despite outside circumstances, you have been able to cultivate a sense of calm, a knowingness that things are okay. Your feathers don’t get ruffled too often. Bring on the chaos!! You got this — your inner sanctuary is strong and central.

“The first peace, which is the most important, is that which comes within the souls of people when they realize their relationship, their oneness with the universe and all its powers.” — Black Elk.

7. You hear repeated songs or signs keep appearing

Why is Stevie Nicks continually coming up in your music feed? Or the phrase “take a chance” when you’re thinking about moving? *Listen* You are evolving, and the universe is giving you hints about what is best for you.

8. You sense you are made for bigger things, to connect with humanity

This is another sign your spiritual path is about connecting with others and bringing together your fellow travelers on this planet.

9. You see repeating numbers

Numbers are the language of the universe. You notice 111 all the time, or 1122. Repeating numbers are how the universe communicates with us and helps us align with our soul’s path. Look into angel numbers to learn more.

“Numbers are the universal language offered by the deity to humans as confirmation of the truth.” — St. Augustine

10. Your amount of change increases

You may notice that change happens more frequently in life. You may let go of friendships you've had for years, meet new people, feel the need to change your furniture or artwork, or perhaps lose a piece of jewelry you've always worn. Yes, change indicates a level-up and energetic movement to a new place in life.

11. You have a new interest in spiritual books or altered states of consciousness

Maybe you're drawn to take a class about dream interpretation or sound healing. Perhaps you feel the pull to explore your consciousness through a psychedelic retreat to find your life purpose. Follow those inner stirrings and let them guide you.

“With psychedelics, there is this epiphany that everything is connected. That we’re all tiny little beings on a huge planet. If you pull back and see the big picture, you see that we are all one organism — interconnected and interdependent.” — Dr. Rachel Yehuda.

Listening to the whispers of our soul, allowing ourselves to get out of our way so spiritual growth can happen, may not always be comfortable or easy. But when we allow spirit to guide us and connect with the universal wisdom that is available to all of us, miraculous things can happen. When you move to a place of trust, you allow spiritual wisdom to move through you, inspire you, and guide you in your day-to-day interactions.

“In every moment, the Universe is whispering to you. You're constantly surrounded by signs, coincidences, and synchronicities, all aimed at propelling you in the direction of your destiny.” — Denise Linn.

Monica Ramunda, LCMHC, is theowner of Rocky Mountain Counseling Services, with over 24 years of experience supporting individuals through anxiety, depression, and life transitions. Monica is also the co-founder of Wellness and Wisdom Journeys, offering transformative psychedelic retreats for women.