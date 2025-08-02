Many people don’t realize the privileges they take for granted in their adult routines, because they’ve grown up in the same situation for their entire lives. As a study from the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin suggests, many people stay in the same socioeconomic status that they grew up within, largely because things like financial literacy, mindsets, personal values, and health are generationally influenced.

So, even if it’s hard to recognize, because you’ve spent your entire life in a very similar lifestyle, you have a good life if these things feel normal to you. From spending money to making connections and even forming daily habits, there are certain privileges that people overlook, even though thousands, if not millions, of people would do anything to obtain and achieve them.

You have a good life if these 11 things feel normal to you

1. Waking up feeling safe

javi_indy | Shutterstock.com

If you wake up feeling safe at home, chances are you live a pretty good life. Whether it’s drifting to bed without anxiety, living in a safe community or neighborhood, or even having housemates and friends who make you feel secure. It’s a privilege that many people overlook and take for granted in their own lives.

From emotional safety to literally physical safety and even a life with financial stability, being able to live your life without a constant undertone of anxiety or worry is an incredible privilege.

Advertisement

2. Not worrying about food

Josep Suria | Shutterstock.com

Food insecurity affects hundreds of thousands of people, preventing them from living their lives to the fullest, not just from a physical standpoint, but also socially, intellectually, and personally.

You have a good life if you never worry about food or having access to nutritional options. It’s not only normal to have food on the table, but you also have the money to go out, use food as a social tool, and even gift yourself treats when you want them.

Advertisement

3. Spending money without checking your bank account first

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

Many people who grew up in poverty or continue to experience financial difficulties know what it’s like to have to constantly worry about whether or not they have enough money. Whether it’s paying bills at the beginning of the month, going out with friends, or getting groceries, you’re always stuck in a state of hypervigilance, counting up the costs, doing math in your head, and checking your bank account over and over.

If that’s not something you’ve ever had to experience, chances are you have a pretty good life, with the financial freedom to spend on things you want and need without worry.

Advertisement

4. Feeling confident about paying bills

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

If you never have to worry about how you’re going to make rent or pay your bills, you’re probably living a pretty good life. Of course, there’s more to living a happy life than money, but having financial stability and security can protect you against the anxiety, shame, and social isolation that the opposite typically brings, as a study from the Journal of Family and Economic Issues argues.

Confidence in financial stability allows people to focus on other areas of their lives without guilt and shame, building better relationships, focusing on their passions and careers, and even prioritizing personal growth without money stress and constant anxiety.

Advertisement

5. Seeking support

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock.com

If feeling supported and having a circle of people around you at all times feels normal, chances are you’re living a pretty good life. Even if it’s one good friend, a stable intimate partner, or a family circle, if you feel confident that the people around you can support you through tough times and emotional turmoil, that’s a privilege.

Even if it seems subtle, not having a circle of friends and dealing with isolation can negatively impact many aspects of life, from mental health to physical well-being and general demeanor. The more you surround yourself with solid connections and relationships, the more likely you are to thrive in other areas of your life.

Advertisement

6. Having free time to relax

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Having free time and space for leisure activities of your choice is truly a privilege. That’s why so many of the wealthiest people are also the happiest, because they have the choice of how to spend their time without worrying about money or household responsibilities.

You have a good life if this feels normal for you, because you’re not only better protected against the consequences of burnout and emotional exhaustion, you’re likely happier, more fulfilled, and more supported by relationships where you can truly show up as your best self.

Advertisement

7. Laughing

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Personal Relationships journal, couples who engage in more shared laughter together tend to have happier and healthier relationships than those who don’t. Another study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine argues that people who regularly laugh in natural ways in their personal and professional lives boast more physical and mental benefits.

Even if it seems obvious and subtle, you probably have a good life if laughing is normal to you. Not only are you surely surrounded by good people who appreciate you, but you also have lifestyles, routines, and habits that fill you up, make you laugh, and add value to your lives.

Advertisement

8. Wearing different clothes depending on the season

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock.com

Many people don’t realize how lucky they are to have clothes that fit them, suit the season, and protect them from the elements. From affording winter boots to a new coat when it rains and even being able to replace clothes when they wear down for themselves and their families, these are the things people take for granted.

So, you have a good life if these things feel normal to you. You never have to dread winter over fears of being cold or suffer through the summer in the only pair of pants you can afford. You can spend money, go shopping, and buy things simply because you want them, not because you actually need them.

Advertisement

9. Having control over your day

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

Time is just as much of a commodity as money, especially in today’s world where so many people are working multiple jobs and taking on side hustles just to get by. Studies, like one published in the Science Advances journal, suggest that people are happier when they prioritize time in their lives over seeking money, but people who have it best have access to choice in both avenues.

That’s part of the reason why people who spend their money on time-saving services and experiences, like a cleaning service or food delivery, tend to be happier than those who splurge on material things. So, you probably have a good life if you both have the freedom of choice when it comes to how to spend your time, but also the money and financial freedom to invest in convenience when those choices present themselves.

Advertisement

10. Having access to medical care

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Many people face obstacles to accessing medical care and affordable health insurance and coverage, so you have a good life if these things feel normal to you. Not only are you more likely to seek out preventative care that helps to protect your well-being, both mentally and physically, over the course of your life, but you also don’t have to worry or navigate overwhelming anxiety when you’re sick or hurting.

It’s one of the things many people take for granted, like having clean drinking water, transportation, or basic safety navigating their daily lives, but it still grants you a number of privileges against other people struggling with accessibility or money.

Advertisement

11. Being driven by a purpose

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Feeling like you matter and have a purpose in the world is incredibly important, but it’s more uncommon than you might think. So if you have hobbies that fill you up, a job that adds meaning to your life, or a lifestyle that feels full of fulfillment, you’re more lucky than you might realize.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, people who feel like they have more purpose in life are not only emotionally and mentally healthier, but they’re also less likely to develop chronic illnesses and disease. While it generally looks different for every person, whether it’s finding meaning in their corporate jobs or having a family. You have a good life if it feels normal to you to imagine your life’s calling.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.