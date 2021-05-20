45 Powerfully Fierce Dragon Tattoos For Men And Women

Photo: Valery Sidelnykov/Shutterstock.com
Dragons may make you think of ferocity and power or magic and chaos, but either way, they make incredible tattoos.
From luck and prosperity to monstrous and evil, these mythical fire-breathing creatures have a multitude of meanings across cultures, and in China and Japan, dragon tattoos are often a popular design choice.
The Meaning of Dragon Tattoos
When you see a dragon tattoo it can be difficult to decipher the meaning because there are so many different possibilities. Even within folklore and mythology, dragons can both symbolize heroism or malevolence.
Some stories paint them as sacred guardians and wise advisors, while in other fables they are an obstacle to overcome.
For example, Hercules had missions of slaying dragons in order to gain immortality and prove his bravery.
Another famous dragon-slaying story comes from pre-Christian origins. In this narrative, Saint George saves the princess and the village of Cappadocia from an evil dragon.
Not all dragon tales come from Japanese and Chinese culture. A dragon tattoo may have more recent inspiration, like Game of Thrones, The Hobbit, or How to Train Your Dragon.
Clearly, when you see someone showing off a dragon tattoo, there is no way to know exactly what it means to the wearer.
You could get a dragon tattoo to symbolize power or luck. Or it might remind you of the obstacles you have overcome. If you are a water sign or simply love the ocean, a dragon tattoo could be a visualization of this. Or maybe you're just a huge Game of Thrones fan paying homage to the Targaryens.
Just as the meaning of dragons varies between cultures, regions and tattoos, so does their appearance.
Some dragons have wings and the capability to breathe fire, while others are far more serpentine. Chinese dragons have five claws, Japanese have four claws and Vietnamese have only three.
Just as there are so many different meanings and appearances of dragons, there are also many varieties of dragon tattoos.
RELATED: What Your Tattoo Placement Says About Your Personality
Dragon Symbolism
To some, dragons are viewed as evil or greedy, while to others they are seen as wise and strong.
In Chinese culture, they are a symbol of good luck and goodwill, often worshiped as gods. Dragons are believed to be governors of water, able to control both the weather and the tides.
Travel to Japan and dragons are mystical creatures that represent balance — yin, and yang.
Celtic dragons signify strength, while among many other ancient cultures, slaying a dragon is viewed as a high honor.
Dragon Tattoo Placement Ideas and Styles
Some incorporate color, while others stick to strictly black ink. The dragon could be detailed and ultra-realistic, or simpler and more symbolic. Some designs lean more feminine while others scream masculinity.
You could get a tiny tattoo on your wrist or an elaborate piece covering your entire back.
From a Celtic dragon tattoo on your shoulder to a Chinese dragon down your spine, the options are truly endless.
Below are our choices for the 9 best dragon-inspired tattoos to inspire your own design.
45 Dragon Tattoo Design Ideas For Men And Women
1. Traditional Chinese dragon tattoo
Photo: Laura Foote
When it comes to dragon tattoos, Chinese-style dragons are a very popular choice.
The serpentine style represents good luck and goodwill and can be done in a variety of colors including a red or a blue dragon tattoo.
2. Feminine dragon tattoo on back
Photo: Тату Барнаул Виталий
Adding flowers to a dragon tattoo on back provides a hint of femininity to the ferocious creature. If you are looking to get a bigger tattoo, your back is an ideal placement.
3. Dragon face tattoo
Photo: Owen Batchelor
A colorful dragon face tattoo can make for a bold and beautiful statement piece.
4. Game of Thrones dragon tattoo
Photo: Paige Unfeigned
Channel the Khaleesi herself with a Game of Thrones-inspired dragon tattoo.
Emelia Clarke, the actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen, even has a similar dragon tattoo of her own to remember her three dragons on the show.
5. Tribal dragon tattoo
Photo: Pixabay / Darksouls1
Tribal dragon designs can make for eye-catching and intricate tattoos.
6. Forearm dragon tattoo
Photo: Drew Smith
This dragon forearm tattoo is an intricately beautiful and detailed piece.
7. Floral dragon thigh tattoo
Photo: Laura Foote
Your thigh is the perfect place for a large and show-stopping dragon tattoo, like this floral one.
8. Skull dragon tattoo
Photo: Laura Foote
Portray power and perseverance with a dragon skull tattoo or add flowers for a more feminine touch.
9. Japanese dragon tattoo
Photo: Jenkens Tattoo
In Japanese culture, dragons represent balance. Promote equilibrium in your life by getting a Japanese-inspired dragon tattoo.
10. Colorful dragon back tattoo
Photo: Jason Mendoza
Adding pops of color, like the pinks and teals in this peace, can make for a bright and beautiful dragon tattoo.
RELATED: What Does Getting A Tattoo Feel Like? Everything You Need To Know Before Getting A Tattoo
11. Watercolor dragon tattoo
Photo: Renee at Okami Ink
For a whimsical and delicate dragon tattoo, a watercolor tattoo design is the way to go.
12. Red dragon tattoo
Photo: Tats by Ronn
The red dragon symbolizes good fortune. Attract good luck with an intricate red ink dragon tattoo on hips.
13. Colorful traditional dragon tattoo
Photo: Chris Tolleson
Color can turn an ordinary dragon tattoo into a strong and striking statement piece.
14. Dungeons and Dragons tattoo
Photo: Alex Rowntree
Pay homage to your favorite fantasy RPG with a D&D dedicated tattoo.
15. Rib dragon tattoo
Photo: Mimi-Sama Blackwork
A dragon tattoo will look stylish and trendy when placed on your ribs.
16. Floral dragon tattoo
Photo: Luna Inked
By adding florals to a dragon tattoo, you can create a beautiful contrast between delicacy and danger.
17. Black and gray dragon tattoo
Photo: Alex Trang
Even without any color, this dark black and gray dragon tattoo is undoubtedly eye-catching and bold.
18. Cherry blossom dragon tattoo
Photo: Ernie the Swamp Rat
Because cherry blossoms bloom for a short amount of time, they symbolize renewal and the fleeting nature of life.
These pink flowers make for a perfect and picturesque addition to any dragon tattoo.
19. Floral stomach dragon tattoo
Photo: Shannon O’Beirne
Your stomach is another ideal placement for a prominent dragon tattoo.
20. Thigh dragon tattoo
Photo: Kitti Kulcsar
Whether you go small and delicate, or big and bold, your thigh is a great location for an easily hidden dragon tattoo.
21. Dragon tattoo on arm
Photo: Pixabay / PublicDomainPictures
Your arm is the ideal canvas for a long and elaborate dragon tattoo.
22. Blue dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Scott Dumas
According to Chinese Astrology, the blue dragon symbolizes power and strength.
Adding blue to your dragon tattoo can make the ferocious beast even more mighty.
23. Fire breathing dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Christophor Volk
The fire-breathing creature makes for an especially stunning tattoo when shown breathing fire.
24. Dragon sword tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Barashkova Natalia
Swords can represent power, justice, protection, and courage. Paired with a dragon this is an incredibly powerful tattoo.
25. Yin and yang dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Ljiljana Jankovic
Yin and yang symbolize balance and duality. This tattoo serves as a reminder to appreciate both the good and the bad in any situation.
26. Dragon and tiger tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Wowim
In Buddhist imagery, the tiger represents a hard and relentless power, while the dragon symbolizes a softer and more wise strength.
By combining these two beasts in one tattoo, it will remind you to remain in between the two extremes.
27. Green dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / GOLFX
Aside from the stunning pop of color that the green ink provides, a green dragon tattoo symbolizes growth and rebirth.
28. Realistic half sleeve dragon tattoos
Photo: Pixabay / Squarefrog
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
In this realistic half sleeve dragon tattoo the dragon looks as though it's about to slither right off his bicep.
29. Dragon wing tattoo
Photo: Simina
This bright and colorful tattoo highlights the beauty of the dragon's wings, which symbolize magic, fantasy and strength.
30. Dragon and phoenix tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Satori.artwork
This colorful dragon tattoo with a phoenix is the ultimate symbol of love. The phoenix brings harmony and femininity to the powerful and majestic dragon.
RELATED: 20 Unique Tattoo Ideas To Get You Ready For Some New Ink
31. Small dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Mauro Rodrigues
A dragon tattoo doesn't have to be huge to make a statement.
32. Celtic dragon tattoo
Photo: Emma Rox
Incorporate Celtic art — think thick black lines and twisted designs — into your dragon tattoo to symbolize courage and power.
33. Koi fish dragon tattoo
Photo: Flickr / Punk27fay
By pairing majestic koi fish — which represent perseverance and strength of will — with a dragon, your tattoo will represent transformation and rebirth.
34. Medieval dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / DeepGreen
When you think of dragons from fairytales and folklore a stunning medieval dragon, like this one, likely comes to mind.
35. Dragon head tattoo
Photo: Pixabay / Clker-Free-Vector-Images
No matter the size, this simple dragon head tattoo is a bold and striking piece.
36. Sea dragon tattoo/water dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Satori.artwork
If you're a water sign or just love the ocean, opt for a sea dragon also known as a water dragon tattoo.
37. Simple dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Narokzaad
A dragon tattoo doesn't have to be intricate to stand out.
38. Neon dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Tanya Shatseva
This watercolor design incorporates vivid neon colors for a bright and beautiful tattoo.
39. Dragon heads tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / AKV
These two dragon heads form a yin and yang symbol to represent balance.
40. Dragon sword tattoo
Photo: Amin Sultan Hajiani
Show off your ability to overcome and face your fears with a dragon tattoo on the arm that includes a sword.
41. Black dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Valery Sidelnykov
A dragon tattoo can be incredibly prominent and eye-catching, even without any color.
42. Rising dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Eeng Joe
This ferocious dragon is rising up with what looks like a loud and powerful roar.
43. Full back dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / GOLFX
This serpentine dragon design is detailed enough to cover your entire back.
44. Colorful Japanese dragon tattoo
Photo: Flickr / David Davis
This breathtaking Japanese-inspired dragon tattoo is full of intricate details and vibrant colors.
45. Norse dragon tattoo
Photo: Shutterstock / Mikhail Balashov
The reason that Viking ships were often known as dragon ships was because of their association with bravery, battles and fearlessness.
Any Norse-inspired dragon tattoo will have the same associations.
RELATED: 10 Best Lotions For New Tattoos To Keep Your Ink Healthy
Trending on YourTango:
Audrey Jaber is a writer living in Boston, Massachusetts. She covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including news, entertainment and astrology.