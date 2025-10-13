Boomers lived by these 11 unspoken rules that worked out pretty well (for the most part)

As new generations come into this world, old rules slowly fade out of existence. Younger people live by their own set of guidelines that they create for themselves, and may find older ideas a bit outdated. But there are some things older generations got right. Whether it's being nice to others or putting family first, boomers lived by these unspoken rules that worked out pretty well (for the most part).

There are good reasons why some quiet rules exist. Even if others call it old-fashioned, these guidelines are meant to aid people, not stunt their growth. And while many younger people look at these rules with annoyance, boomers took them to heart, and it ended up shaping their lives for the better.

1. If you can fix it, don't replace it

Even if they don't know how to replace it, boomers still try to do their own repairs if it means saving a quick buck. They aren't trying to be cheap, but why pay for a new TV or fridge when they can make their repairs necessary at home?

Whether it's by watching a YouTube video or by asking a friend for help, in the long run, at-home repairs can truly save them a fortune. According to a report from insurance firm Hippo, homeowners spent $6,000 on home repairs in 2022, so while boomers may have a reputation for being frugal, the last thing they want is to cough up money for basic repairs.

2. Show up on time

Whether it was showing up on time to an appointment or a family event, boomers lived by these unspoken rules that worked out pretty well (for the most part). Being on time was a testament to someone's character and how responsible they truly are.

Unfortunately, times have changed drastically and most people aren't flinching if they clock in a few minutes late. Even if their boss scolds them, in the end, showing up on time just isn't a priority anymore.

Back then, reputation was all a person had to their name, especially if they lived in a small town. And while it might have been a pain, being known as reliable helped them score points with their friends, family and colleagues.

3. Take care of what you own

Nowadays, consumerism is at an all-time high. What used to be people being content with a nice pair of shoes has turned into people owning hundreds of pairs that they barely wear. And while how they spend their money is nobody's business, having too much of something makes people less likely to appreciate it.

Thankfully, boomers are a bit different, and it was an unspoken rule to take care of what you already own. Because they valued connection over materialism, it wasn't all that common for them to throw out something still usable. Even if it was time-consuming, appreciating what they have is a core value boomers live by.

According to psychologist Melanie Greenberg, "Gratitude is an attitude and way of living that has been shown to have many benefits in terms of health, happiness, satisfaction with life, and the way we relate to others. It goes hand in hand with mindfulness in its focus on the present and appreciation for what we have now, rather than wanting more and more."

4. Respect your elders

Boomers lived by the unspoken rule of respecting their elders, and it worked out pretty well (for the most part). In the moment, it probably didn't feel great to hear this phrase constantly growing up, but it's incredibly important in other cultures.

Nobody wants to be chastised or reminded that they're younger or less knowledgeable about the world around them. But there are important lessons to be learned from those who are older. Whether it's about money or life, older generations can offer different perspectives.

5. Save for a rainy day

Especially with everything happening nowadays, people are now starting to learn the hard lesson of pitching their pennies and saving up for a rainy day. However, this sentiment isn't anything new. It's an unspoken rule that boomers lived by. Maybe because their parents struggled, but at a young age, they've been told to be frugal with their money.

Combined with the fact that life was more affordable back then, it's no wonder it was easier to save more. As a report from Allianz found, boomers are the wealthiest generation that has ever lived; they even own a large portion of real estate (42%).

6. Family comes first

While in the boomer era family meant everything, newer generations have a different perspective. Because of how hyper-independent our society has become, many people aren't afraid of cutting off family members if it means protecting their peace.

And while that's important, being too strict with their standards can often get them in trouble and leave them lonely. Thankfully, boomers understand this and have always put their family first. Of course, families are bound to argue and disagree, but while the newer generations have a harder time letting bygones be bygones, older generations were taught to learn forgiveness.

According to psychiatrist Abigail Brenner, "Forgiving helps you move forward on your spiritual path. Forgiveness encourages compassion. You are able to relate to others as part of the human experience."

7. You don't have to love your job, just do it well

If most people had it their way, they'd rather be sleeping in than clocking in. However, people have bills to pay, despite how tired they may feel. But with the new generations coming into the workforce, there's a clear difference in needs. Gen Z is all about workplace flexibility and balance, according to a study published in Business Horizons.

While these needs are understandable, boomers were taught to work hard, even if it's not a job you enjoy doing. Life was more about making ends meet, not being happy all the time. And regardless of whether boomers got a promotion or stood in the same position for years, they showed up at work and did a good job.

8. Be a good neighbor

Whether it was mowing a neighbor's lawn, getting their mail, or baking them something homemade, boomers lived by these unspoken rules that worked out pretty well (for the most part). In recent years, with stranger danger becoming popularized, people tend to shy away from their neighbors, but older generations went out of their way to be good to them.

Boomers might be viewed as entirely too social by some, but their socializing skills come in handy. From being there for their neighbors during tough times to helping when there's an emergency, being a good neighbor pays off, and boomers are able to create friendships that can last a lifetime.

9. Don't air out your dirty laundry

In the age of social media, nobody is safe. What used to be speaking about things in private has now turned into screaming matches in the comments. And while it definitely makes for good entertainment, boomers were always taught to keep their private lives private.

To them, it's never appropriate to air things out in public. It doesn't matter how angry people are. Since reputation is considered so important, they aren't keen on ruining it by having a fight for all to see.

10. Always dress nicely before you leave the house

Nobody wants to try hard early in the morning. Whether it's for work or going to the store, people would much rather wear sweatpants than put the effort into putting on makeup or getting into a stuff suit. It's not uncommon to see people wearing comfortable clothes out in public.

In an age where people are extremely busy, nobody wants to try anymore. And while it may be the case for the newer generation, boomers live by the unspoken rule of always dressing to impress, no matter where they're going.

It could be a ten-minute walk with their dog for all they care. Whether it's their upbringing or some collective agreement, while it may take a lot of effort, dressing nicely will always feel better than underdressing.

11. Don't expect life to be fair

Life can be difficult sometimes. From a boss not acknowledging you to a partner cheating, it's easy to think life is unfair. And you'd be completely correct that it is. For boomers, however, despite how terrible it gets, they're able to pick themselves up and weather the storm.

Maybe it's because they know that life is unpredictable, but this mentality comes in handy as luck favors the prepared. As philosopher and author Elaine Dundon said, "Not all problems are within our control, but some of their negative effects can be reduced with preparation."

While the outcome may be beyond their control, boomers know that taking responsibility is the only way to conquer life. As Dundon concluded, "Instead of being fearful or trying to control external circumstances, focus on creating a meaningful life — cherishing your health, spending time with people you like, and using your talents to make the world a better place."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.