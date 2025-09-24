Kitchen gadgets have changed drastically over the years. What once were handy fridges made for convenience have now turned into boring gray fridges with monitors, if you're lucky. And while most of the younger generations have accepted these changes with little pushback, if you see these 11 items in someone's kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers.

Call them old-fashioned, but people raised by boomers firmly believe that boomers got it right when it came to the way they organized their kitchen. From the silverware they used to the gadgets they had on their countertops, it's easy to spot someone who's still clinging to the boomer way of organizing their kitchen. Even if they don't say anything, taking one glance into their kitchen speaks louder than words.

If you see these 11 items in someone's kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers:

1. A full knife block set

If you see a full knife block set in someone’s kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers. Nowadays, it’s normal to store knives in drawers and keep them off the countertops to save space. However, way back in the day, having a big wooden block filled with sharp knives wasn’t out of the ordinary. Sure, it might’ve taken up a good bit of space, but boomers weren’t too concerned about it.

More focused on practicality, a boomer's biggest thought process was how the layout of their kitchen could save them time from their already chaotic day. As environmental psychologist Sally Augustin, Ph.D., said, “Design that considers the passage of time is design that boosts our well-being, and our mental and physical health.”

2. A crockpot from the '70s

Everyone loves a good crockpot meal. Despite the rise of instant pots and rice cookers, coming home to a simmering roast after spending eight hours working was the best feeling in the world. Unfortunately, people aren’t as obsessed with crockpots as they once were. A quick look at TikTok will show that the rise of one-pot and one-sheet meals is taking the internet by storm. Still, if you see a

crock pot from the '70s in someone’s kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers. It’s not enough to just have a crockpot. Almost everyone has one, even if they don’t always use them. However, if someone specifically has one of those white floral crockpots that looks like it came from the '70s or '80s, this is a huge sign they were raised by boomers.

More often than not, boomers have a habit of passing down kitchenware to their kids, which is why it’s unsurprising to see an old school crockpot in some people’s kitchens.

3. Corelle dinnerware

If someone were to be asked where they got their dinnerware from, they might shrug and blurt out an answer like, “I think Walmart.” In the past, it might’ve been a huge deal, but nowadays most people aren’t thinking about what brand of dinnerware they have in their cabinets. That being said, if you see

Corelle dinnerware in someone’s kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers. For those who don’t know, the Corelle dinnerware mainly launched around the 1970s, with the famous Corelle Spring Blossom Green launching in 1972, cited in Microwave Cooking for One. With its floral patterns, this set is popular as it is made by thermally compressing three layers of glass.

From being heat-resistant to being durable, every boomer has a set like this in their kitchen. And while Corelle dinnerware might not be as popular as it once was, there’s no denying that those who grew up with boomers can’t help but keep this set in their cabinet, even if it’s only for familiarity's sake.

4. An electric can opener

When someone needs to open a can, they often reach for a handheld can opener without giving it much thought. While handheld can openers have been a lifesaver, if you see an electric one in someone’s kitchen, they were probably raised by boomers. Everyone remembers how frustrating it was to use these.

Despite how it was marketed as being an easier alternative, waiting for it to finish spinning and, worse, needing to fix it when it inevitably got stuck was a huge waste of time. Still, boomers clung to this invention because what other options did they have?

Everyone used it, and not having one in the household was viewed as a slight oddity. So, even if it was frustrating, some people who were raised by boomers still cling to electric can openers, even if handheld ones are clearly superior.

5. A recipe box stuffed with handwritten cards

If someone wants to learn how to make recipes, they might take out their handy cookbook or look up a video on TikTok. However, if you see an electric can opener in someone’s kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers. It might be a bit old-fashioned, but back in the day, it wasn’t uncommon for boomers to store their recipes in a floral box. From homemade bread recipes to their famous cheesecake recipe, everything could be found in a stack of cards squeezed into a box.

And while many of us no longer have these cards, those raised by boomers likely have these cards sitting somewhere in their kitchen. Even if it isn’t as organized as most people would prefer, there’s no denying that these cards are priceless.

As innovation and transformation partner Faisal Hoque explained, “Food is our first language—how we feel love, safety, and belonging before we speak.”

6. A butter dish on the counter

Everyone uses butter in their daily life. Whether it’s making eggs or making grilled cheese, butter is a kitchen staple that most people can’t get enough of. Unfortunately, due to minimalism, many people opt to store their butter in the fridge and only take it out when necessary. However, if you see a butter dish on the counter in someone’s kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers. Sure, many people have seen butter dishes on the counter, but it wasn’t always that common.

Once refrigerators were invented, many opted to store their butter in the fridge. Yet in the South and in many parts of Europe, keeping butter out was still well practiced, even if health critics expressed their concerns. And despite what others may think of butter on the countertop, as it stands, this practice is not going away anytime soon.

7. A China cabinet

Everyone knows that one family member who has an expensive cabinet filled with beautiful China. Even though they barely use it, if you see a fancy China cabinet in someone’s kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers. China Cabinets have been around forever.

According to the Heritage of China Cabinets, the earliest display was during the 17th and 18th centuries. They continued, “This period coincided with the European fascination with Chinese porcelain, which was considered a luxury item.”

And even though the fashion of China cabinets is now out of style, for the boomers who value tradition, they might still have their grandmothers set stored somewhere in their kitchen.

8. A jar of bacon grease

Let’s face it: most people like bacon. Even if they don’t eat it that often, there’s something about bacon and eggs in the morning that stirs the soul. That being said, if you see a jar filled with bacon grease in someone’s kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers. There’s nothing like a scoop of bacon grease in food that gets someone’s taste buds going.

Sure, it might sound strange, but until someone’s tried it in their potato salad, they have no room to complain. And unlike the newer generations, boomers understood this, which is why they also raised their kids to have this secret ingredient stored away in their fridge.

9. A giant wooden salad bowl

Another item that, if you see in someone's kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers is a giant wooden salad bowl. Sure, most people nowadays might use glass bowls; however, once upon a time, the use of wooden spatulas and bowls was pretty common.

According to Creations by Allie, this dates back many years, where "In ancient Egypt, wooden bowls and dishes were used for everyday meals, as well as for offerings to the gods." Even in modern-day America, wooden utensils were used, either for their durability or simply because it was passed down from generation to generation.

That being said, most of this. has come to an end as people become more conscious about the materials they use and the impact it has on the planet. So, even though people who were raised by boomers still use these giant wooden salad bowls, for many in the newer generations, a simple glass bowl will do.

10. Fridge magnets

Nowadays, most people keep their houses as minimalistic as they can. Blame it on the prior generations who loved to hoard things, but the newer generations can't stand a crowded home. Feeling overstimulated, they've opted for simpler decorations and do their best to minimize bright colors within their environment.

Still, if you see fridge magnets in someone's kitchen, they were definitely raised by boomers. Now, it's not to say that the younger generations don't use fridge magnets. However, compared to boomers and those raised by them, they aren't as magnet crazy.

From magnets based on where they traveled to magnets of their family members, boomers have a habit of being sentimental. This is probably why most boomers and, by extension, the kids they've raised, tend to hoard. Despite what others may think, throwing away a piece of history or memories is harder than it looks.

11. A phone mounted on the wall

Finally, if you see a phone mounted on the wall, they were definitely raised by boomers. Once upon a time, having phones mounted on the wall was considered a luxury. According to the United States Census Bureau, "In 1960, about 1-in-5 households had no telephone available. Two decades later, in 1980, the rate of households without a phone had dropped to single digits, at 7 percent."

And while the rise of phones was exciting, there was one drawback: no privacy. It sucked, but boomers had no choice but to flirt awkwardly on the phone, with their parents staring them down in the background.

In hindsight, most would call it an invasion of privacy, but in the moment, there was something slightly thrilling and terrifying about hearing their parents' voices ring out and say, "This is for you." Now, adults themselves, boomers, carried on this tradition, unintentionally passing it on to their kids and kids' kids.

Even if the iPhone prevails now, somewhere there is someone with a wall phone just for the sake of it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.