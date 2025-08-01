While frugality is often a personal mindset — and, in many cases, a trait, according to a study from the Journal of Business Venturing — that sparks intentionality around financial habits and decisions, there are certain habits and behaviors that make conserving resources easier for someone trying to save money. From grocery shopping, to buying clothes, and even decorating their homes, it's these small and seemingly insignificant choices that make all the difference.

Many of the things frugal people will fix themselves before ever paying someone else to do are representative of their financial mindset, but manifest in innocent ways in their routines. They'd prefer to learn a new skill or spend more time fixing something than outsourcing labor that's rigidly overpriced.

Here are 11 things frugal people will fix themselves before ever paying someone else

1. Leaky pipes

Oftentimes, people lose money and end up spending more on water bills because of leaks they don't even realize they have. So, frugal people aren't just intentional about fixing plumbing issues and leaky faucets as they come up, but proactively using methods that help to find them before they become a cost issue.

Even if it means watching a few YouTube videos and catching up with older family members who've done the work themselves their whole lives, frugal people don't mind spending the extra time, energy, and effort doing things themselves, especially if they walk away with a little bit of money saved and a new skill in the process.

2. Clogged drains

Even if it seems obvious, cleaning clogged drains as they come up can help to save people money in the long run — protecting against larger blockages, plumbing issues, and water damage. On top of that, fixing clogged drains as they come up can improve the efficiency of the entire plumbing system in your living space and save you money on utility costs from month-to-month.

That's why frugal people make an effort to unclog their drains themselves as they come up, rather than wasting time and money on a service by outsourcing labor. Even if they have to invest in cleaning products or learn a new skill, it serves them better and saves them more money in the long run.

3. Basic car repairs

Whether it's an air filter, an oil change, or the windshield wipers, basic car repairs and maintenance are some of the things frugal people will fix themselves before ever paying someone else. Even if it seems intimidating, they're willing to spend the extra time on DIY car repairs and learning new skills, considering it saves them tons of money on services in the long run.

Especially in today's world, where car ownership costs the average American nearly $10K in hidden expenses every year, according to a Bankrate study, if frugal people can't get rid of their cars completely, they don't mind cutting back on services, learning new skills, and being more intentional with how they spend their money on transportation to save money.

4. Squeaky doors

Outside of the costs of lubricants and a basic tool kit, learning to fix squeaky doors and cabinets yourself almost entirely cuts down the price compared to hiring someone else to do it for you.

That's why it's one of the things frugal people will fix themselves before ever paying someone else. They know that in the long run, they'll end up spending less time waiting for service and less money investing in it if they just do it themselves.

5. Chipped paint

One of the biggest reasons why people choose to paint their own living spaces and fix chipped paint themselves is because of the cost-saving options. Not only do you cut back completely on thousands of dollars in labor costs, you can be more intentional about the kind of paint you're putting in your home.

Of course, learning how to paint and ensuring you're doing everything right — to avoid paying to have it fixed or needing to redo it in a short period of time — is the key. If they're confident in their ability to learn the skill and execute it, chipped paint is one of the things frugal people will fix themselves before ever paying someone else to do it.

6. Burned out light bulbs

Even if it seems simple, many wealthy people outsource their labor completely out of convenience — hiring people to care after even the littlest issues in their homes and living spaces. For frugal people, it's these small habits that give them a sense of control over their financial situation, whereas hiring a service comes with an inherent level of uncertainty.

Even if they have the means to outsource the labor, frugal people don't mind making small repairs and fixes, even if it's something as subtle and seemingly small as changing a broken light bulb.

7. Worn or broken clothing

By investing in a sewing kit and learning basic skills, frugal people save thousands repairing and reimaging their current clothing pieces, rather than going out and buying new ones. According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends over $2K on new clothing each year, largely influenced by consumerist trend cycles and the need to replace seasonal or outdated items.

However, these are some of the things frugal people will fix themselves, so there's little to no need to overspend while online shopping or feeding into fast fashion cycles, especially considering the quality tends to be even worse off.

8. Taxes

When you learn to do taxes yourself, you might be spending more time up front figuring out a new system, covering all your bases, and filing everything yourself, but in the long run, you're likely saving both time and money.

Not only do you understand and know your financial situation better than a serviced tax filer you'd hire, you can spend less time explaining and fielding through paperwork once you've got the skill perfected.

That's why this is one of the things frugal people will fix themselves before ever paying someone else. Unless it's a problem they absolutely can't handle on their own time or expertise, they're willing to learn and experiment to save thousands over the course of the year.

9. Cosmetic services and haircuts

The average person spends nearly $300 on haircuts alone annually, with women averaging more for every appointment. On top of other cosmetic services, like getting their nails done, getting a facial, investing in preventative healthcare, and even buying a gym membership, these cosmetic and wellness costs add up quickly.

That's why cutting their own hair and doing their own cosmetic services are some of the things frugal people will fix themselves before ever paying someone else. They'd prefer to learn the skill to save them time and money in the long run, even if it means investing time and effort into experimenting and learning now.

10. Negotiating bills

Rather than hiring a financial planner to budget their money or a money advocate to call utility companies and negotiate their bills, frugal people will do it themselves. If there's an issue with their bank or an overpriced bill, it's one of the things frugal people will fix themselves before ever paying for someone else.

While there are a number of tactics and tricks to lowering these utility bills, most companies and organizations are willing to offer a lower rate or certain perks for the people who take the time to call and negotiate with them.

11. Transportation and travel

Whether it's an issue with a vacation rental, a transportation delay, or a canceled flight, frugal people will always investigate and solve these problems themselves, rather than hiring a travel agent or booking expert to do it for them. Even if it means spending more time doing research or learning new skills for bartering with transportation companies and airlines, they don't mind paying less for less convenience.

So, while other people feed endlessly into convenience — overspending on things that save them time or effort — frugal people protect their financial stability by saving money in small ways that give them more flexibility down the road.

