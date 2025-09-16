Many people with "old souls" don't feel like they fit in, largely because they prioritize things and hold themselves to "rules" that don't always align with modern societal expectations. Whether it's appreciating things like manners, overlooking material things, or building relationships more traditionally, if you still care about these old-fashioned rules, you're probably a boomer at heart.

While boomers and their old-fashioned priorities in navigating the world are often hyper-criticized by younger generations on social media, like a study from the Gerontologist explains, not all of these rules are inherently bad. While there are certainly some that are misguided in the current context of the world, others are rooted in empathy and individuality — the kinds of things that other generations appreciate and prioritize in their own ways.

If you still care about these 11 old-fashioned rules, you're probably a boomer at heart

1. Calling instead of texting

For aging populations of baby boomers, talking on the phone is a bridge to connection that helps to address their growing rates of loneliness and isolation. Not only that, they perceive it to simply be a means of proper etiquette — talking on the phone is more "respectful" than sending a text or an email offline.

Even if it means setting up younger generations like Gen Z for discomfort, like a survey conducted by Robert Walters suggests, they appreciate the intentionality and engagement of a phone call more than a text. So, if you still care about old-fashioned rules like avoiding texts and instead talking on the phone, you're probably a boomer at heart.

2. Writing handwritten thank-you notes

According to a study from Psychological Science, many people today underestimate the profound benefits of both sending and receiving a handwritten note of appreciation or gratitude. Not only does the person receiving it feel happier and more valued, but the person writing it experiences some positive shifts, as well.

That's why many older generations prioritize taking the time to write handwritten notes, rather than just sending a text or calling, even if it's simply an old-fashioned rule that they've practiced for their whole lives. So, if you still care about these old-fashioned rules — that you have to write a letter to someone for a gift or thank them with intention — you're probably a boomer at heart, but you also reap the benefits of appreciation and gratitude.

3. 'The customer is always right'

According to a study conducted by Talker Research, baby boomers believe that they're the most "reliable" generation, so it's not surprising that the traditional rules and manners they grew up with are cemented in their routines. Why change something or accept new ways of thinking if you already consider yours to be reliably correct?

However, they're also largely the generation behind "the customer is always right," because of their values around spending money, service workers, and general ideas about work ethic. Whether that manifests itself in a harmless way or in a more entitled, rude, and dismissive way, if you still care about these old-fashioned sentiments, you're probably a boomer at heart.

Just remember that treating service workers poorly and lacking empathy when you go out is more a reflection of you than it is of them or their "quality of service." Like psychologist and behavior analyst Reena B. Patel, people who are often rude to service workers are simply trying to find a "scapegoat" for their own feelings of inadequacy, shame, or insecurity.

4. Keeping traditional family structures

Whether it's heteronormativity, the expectation to "settle down" and have children, or following gendered norms in relationships around housework and labor, if you still care about these old-fashioned rules, you're probably a boomer at heart.

Of course, at least for children, having a stable family structure and relationship is important, but that doesn't always mean tradition and conformity are the keys to promoting that. Prioritizing happiness, fulfillment, and stability is key, whether that means you're following the "nuclear family" structure or appreciating the joys of singlehood later in life.

5. Never talking about money

According to a survey from Fidelity, nearly 60% of Americans say their parents "never" talked about money at home, so it's not surprising that many people with old-fashioned rules carry a similar discomfort around finances. Not only do they believe that it's "rude" or "unclassy" to talk about money at home or around other people, they believe it's traditionally a man's job to handle on his own.

Even if these unrealistic expectations around money in relationships are proven to be toxic, alongside a slew of other consequences that come from being private and secretive about money, it's still one of the norms that older generations carry with them from their own childhoods.

6. Respecting elders no matter what

Although the concept of being respectful to everyone is rooted in positive intentions, many younger generations are growing exhausted from tolerating misbehavior. They're regularly disrespected by older generations' misguided characterizations of their generation and are tired of accepting invalidating ideas about their work ethic, so they've stopped feeding into the "respect your elders."

Respect is a two-way street, no matter your age. So, if you still care about old-fashioned rules like "respecting elders," you're probably a boomer at heart, even if it puts your general mentality, relationships, and well-being at risk in the face of disrespect.

7. 'If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all'

While the sentiment behind keeping judgments and unnecessary critiques of others to yourself is positive, a mentality like this can often encourage people to tolerate disrespect and "people-please" for the sake of other people's comfort. If someone is disrespecting you, it's your right to call out their behavior, set boundaries, and protect yourself, even if it means making other people feel uncomfortable.

Yet, many older generations still live by rules like this, overlooking the benefits of self-advocacy and the personal growth that sticking up for yourself offers. So, if you still care about old-fashioned rules like "if you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all," it doesn't mean you're a bad person — in fact, you probably have great intentions — but it does mean that you're a boomer at heart.

8. Always bringing a gift for the host

If you always bring a gift for a host when someone invites you over, whether it's a home-cooked meal or a bouquet of flowers, chances are you're a boomer at heart. It's these small acts of kindness and intention that many older generations prioritize in their lives.

They don't mind spending a little bit of extra time writing and sending a handwritten note or buying a treat for a host to show their appreciation. So, even if some of the other old-fashioned rules that've grown cemented into their generation are subtly misguided, behaviors like this are powerful, intentional, and bonding.

9. Never wasting food

Many people who grew up with boomer parents were taught to always "clean their plate" or finish their dinner before having dessert, even if it meant sabotaging their relationship with food. It became a transactional process — to eat dinner — rather than an intentional one where kids could learn to cultivate a positive relationship with eating.

Of course, part of the reason why many boomer parents have this mentality is their own childhood experiences. They largely grew up amid wartime, developing a practical understanding of nutrition and food that's largely been replaced by more emotional and intentional frameworks today. So, if you still care about these old-fashioned rules around food, you're probably a boomer at heart.

10. Being 'presentable' in public

From workplace dress policies, to ideas about professionalism, and even crafting outfits to go out in public, many older generations with traditional ideas about self-expression are stringent about clothing. They never leave the house without "getting ready" and often adopt a kind of modesty that they misguidedly hold others to as well.

So, if you still care about being "presentable" in line with social or traditional standards, chances are you're a boomer at heart.

11. Tipping is based on service

Considering the harshness of service workers accepting tips are making much less than minimum wage, instead relying on their tips for a stable sense of income, it's completely misguided for anyone to go out and tip less than the standard 20%. It all comes down to a sense of empathy and entitlement — if you're tipping less for bad service, you're not considering the kind of double standard.

Do you get paid less when you show up to your corporate job in a bad mood? When you have a bad week at work, dealing with personal issues, are you also worried about your paycheck? So, if you still care about old-fashioned rules about tipping and going out to eat, chances are you're a boomer at heart and may even lack a kind of foundational context about the service industry today.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.