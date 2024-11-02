Here's some bad news for Baby Boomers: most of the younger generations seem to have lost old-fashioned Boomer values. They don't communicate face-to-face, because they don't need to and it makes them feel anxious. They don't believe in the old saying, "Respect your elders," because they don't respect what Boomers think. Most importantly, they have zero decorum and are unafraid to put their business out there.

Some of these changes aren't entirely bad, but they aren't exactly great, either. Though aggravating, it might do Gen Z well to take a leaf out of Boomers' playbook and incorporate some of what they see as outdated values into their everyday routine. From living a simple life to valuing their family, the older generation can teach them plenty of important lessons.

Here are 10 old-fashioned Boomer values the younger generations seem to have lost

1. Living a simple lifestyle

One old-fashioned Boomer value the younger generations seem to have lost is the desire to live a simple lifestyle. The thought of living in a smaller home or driving an old beat-up car isn't that appealing to Gen Z or Gen Alpha.

The reality is, that the younger generations want the best of the best and won't settle for less. On the surface, this might not seem problematic. What's wrong with desiring the best, right? The problem is that when people only accept the best, they'll will never be satisfied with what they have.

Take the TikTok trend of little kids shopping at Sephora and demanding products that cost up to $600. Their parents get them these expensive products expecting to make their children happy, but as it turns out the short-term gratification doesn't lead to the happiness they hope for.

While buying things does give us a short-lived boost of happiness, a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that spending money on material purchases doesn't make people as happy as money spent on experiences.

Knowing this, it appears that creating experiences with loved ones is the best way to feel fulfilled and content in life. Sure, it won't be as instantly satisfying as buying the new Airwrap Dyson, but the long-term benefits of forming emotional bonds clearly outweigh the short-term benefits of acquiring more material possessions.

2. Understanding the importance of family

Another old-fashioned Boomer value the younger generations seem to have lost is understanding the importance of family. A study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that social connections are important for health, as they help manage weight, disabilities, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and depression.

In the same way we need certain vitamins each day, we also need a dose of positive human interaction. Unfortunately, the younger generations are facing isolation at unseen rates. A study published in Explore found that more than three out of five Americans feel lonely.

This is why embracing the old-fashioned Boomer value of valuing family is important. Connecting with other humans is crucial for people's mental and physical well-being.

3. Respect for elders

The old-fashioned Boomer value of respecting elders has been left in the past. Nowadays, people don't find it odd to see little kids disrespecting their parents in the middle of a grocery store. Screaming at their parents and demanding their favorite food, these kids use profanity and violence to get what they want. Unfortunately, this type of behavior is expected and even reinforced.

The new trend in parenting may come from a well meaning place. According to Rahil Briggs, PsyD, gentle parenting means respecting children and offering emotional safety. Parents who use this approach aim to treat their kids as human beings. But this shouldn't be confused with permissive parenting, an approach in which parents offer a low level of control but a high level of support. In permissive parenting, kids take the reigns, often running their parents right over.

Misguided parents who want the best for their children may unintentionally adopt a permissive parenting style, believing that it'll teach their kids emotional intelligence, but this usually backfires. Their kid's behavior worsens, leading to a lack of respect for those around them, including their elders.

4. Taking responsibility for their own actions instead of blaming others

The old-fashioned Boomer value of taking responsibility is lost on younger generations, at least when it comes to the workplace.

When it comes to messing up and disappointing a friend the younger generation is great at holding themselves accountable. Holding their friend's hand, the younger generation doesn't have an issue saying, "I'm sorry."

However, this ability to take accountability doesn't extend to their work life. If they're late to a meeting or miss an assignment, they don't have an issue finding a flimsy excuse such as, "My dog ate my homework."

Their lack of accountability and inability to be upfront rubs their employers and coworkers the wrong way. This can lead to their work mates not trusting them, causing tension and aggression in the workplace.

To avoid this, the younger generations should stick to the old-fashioned Boomer value of taking responsibility. They'll find that, although it's difficult. at first, holding themselves accountable to others will yield better results than flimsy excuses ever could.

5. Being disciplined in their day-to-day life

Being disciplined in all areas of life is important for your relationships and mental well-being. While eating healthy, exercising, journaling, and making sure to spend time with friends may feel like a drag, it's crucial for keeping your life together and in check.

Unfortunately, the younger generations appear to be struggling with the value of discipline. For instance, The American Society for Nutrition found that only 5% of men and 9% of women get their daily fiber needs met. And at Ohio State University, researchers found that on average Americans eat 400-500 calories in snacks each day. This calorie consumption is more than what people eat for breakfast.

With that in mind, it isn't surprising to see just how unwell the younger generation is. With poor nutrition, poor exercise routines, and increased loneliness, it's no surprise that staying disciplined might feel overwhelming. But if the younger generations embrace the old-fashioned Boomer value of staying consistent, they'll find that their mental and physical health improve greatly.

6. Having a sense of decorum

An old-fashioned value the younger generations seem to have lost is having a sense of decorum. Nowadays people won't be hard-pressed to scroll on TikTok and find a viral video of someone talking all too candidly about their ex online. For the sake of views, people will rant and rave about how their ex was a complete psychopath who cheated on them. Though entertaining for others, this doesn't do well for them when applying for jobs or giving dating another go.

The reality is people don't respect someone who lacks a sense of decorum. It can be off-putting to listen to someone who has no filter. This can instantly scare people off, as they don't want their own secrets or personal information shared with strangers.

This is why it's best to keep things on the low and incorporate the old-fashioned Boomer value of having a sense of decorum. Otherwise, the younger generation may find themselves struggling to form meaningful, long-lasting connections.

7. Doing long-term planning instead of living day by day

The idea of long-term planning is an old-fashioned Boomer value that the younger generations seem to have lost. Nowadays it's not uncommon to see videos of people announcing they've spontaneously quit their jobs and plan to travel abroad for an unknown amount of time.

When watching these videos, the list of reasons the younger generations give either has to do with having a crisis or putting their mental health first. Though admirable, the benefits of long-term planning shouldn't be underestimated.

A study published in Psychological Science found that people who plan to work out were increasingly likely to engage in behavior that supports their goals. So, if the younger generation desires stability or career success, they're increasingly likely to achieve those things if they simply sit down and map out how they'll get there.

Unfortunately, the trend of leaving things to the wind ignores that fact. When people fly by the seat of their pants, they essentially give up and let life control them. This, in turn, leads to poorer outcomes as they get older and realize they don't have the resources to remain stable.

So, embrace the old-fashioned Boomer value of planning carefully before committing to traveling abroad for an unknown time frame. This will alleviate stress and help you enjoy more spontaneity without sacrificing your future in the process.

8. Face-to-face communication

Next, the old-fashioned Boomer value the younger generations seem to have lost is interpersonal skills. Nowadays, people use technology to communicate pressing information. Sitting on the toilet, they'll text, "Yes, I got those documents will email them asap," while secretly rolling their eyes.

Though it's quicker and less of a hassle, communicating face-to-face is an important life skill that people of the younger generations seem to have lost.

Text messaging has been shown to displace communication. Though the progression of technology is amazing, the inability to communicate in person may make it harder to be taken seriously in relationships and in the workforce.

9. Knowing the importance of maintaining a good reputation

Though the younger generation would like to pretend that people's opinions don't matter, the truth is they matter a whole lot. In the real world, first impressions are often the difference between success and failure. When meeting a potential boss or partner, the ability to be seen as charming and polite is important.

If you're not polite at first, good luck trying to fix things later. Research published in Social Cognition found that once someone has made a bad first impression, it takes a lot of convincing to reverse the damage that's been done.

When participants were told that an imaginary girl named Barbara was rude to her coworkers, it only took a few weeks before people had formed a bad impression of her. It would then take many more weeks of corrected behavior for participants to view Barbara as being changed and morally good.

10. Keeping up with traditions

Finally, the old-fashioned Boomer value the younger generations seem to have lost is keeping up with traditions. Following age-old traditions of carving pumpkins or creating their own Christmas decorations isn't as common as it was back in the day.

Many people have abandoned their family's old school traditions because it's too much work or a waste of time. But engaging in family traditions can bring people closer, which is important for their overall well-being.

Forming close social bonds has been shown to increase happiness and longevity by 50%. With that in mind, the younger generation shouldn't reject their grandparents when they're asked to engage in family traditions. Chances are taking part will not only make them happier, but it will also ensure that both parties live a longer and happier life — which is always a plus.

