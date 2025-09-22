A great deal of modern research focuses on intergenerational conflict between baby boomers and their younger counterparts, including a study from the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin that states tensions often surface due to differing values and changing norms. Younger generations’ attitudes are influenced by “realistic threat” — that boomers’ actions harm their well-being and success — while older generations cultivate tension over “symbolic threats” to traditional values and norms.

While some of these changing ideas and values are inherently personal, with truly valid arguments and emotions behind them, boomers who judge younger people for no good reason almost always complain about some other specific things. From technology to flawed perceptions of work ethic, these are the root causes of misunderstandings and tensions between many generations, families, and workplace environments.

Boomers who judge younger people for no good reason almost always complain about these 11 things:

1. Screen time and social media

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock.com

Although many boomers are active on social media and use the internet to make up for their lack of in-person socializing, as a Heliyon study explains, they still judge their younger Gen Z and millennial counterparts for their screen time.

They judge phone habits and social media use as signs of a lack of “work ethic” or productivity, even if their judgments are simply driven by resentment. Even when their phones or social media don’t distract them from conversations or hinder their success in places like the workplace, boomers who judge younger people for no good reason often find something to complain about.

2. Texting over calling

Luis Molinero | Shutterstock.com

Many boomers, who mostly favor the sentiment of a phone call over text messages, criticize their Gen Z and millennial peers for choosing the latter. Of course, with the rise of social media, internet access, and remote work, it's not surprising that many younger generations prefer to communicate offline when possible, but it remains a point of debate.

Boomers who judge younger people for no good reason often complain about texting when they’re trying to make a point. Whether they cite traditional values or say "how they grew up” as proof, it only pushes them further away from their younger family members and peers.

3. Wearing headphones

KOTOIMAGES | Shutterstock.com

Of course, you’re entitled to have your opinions about changing lifestyles and values in younger generations, but many people who judge them for no reason other than personal discomfort often feel entitled to their time, space, and energy.

That’s part of the reason why headphones are so particularly offensive to these kinds of baby boomers — they feel like they’re being actively offended or ignored when a young person is wearing headphones around them, even in places like public transit where they may want to have a conversation.

4. Work ethic

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

Many baby boomers have misguided perceptions of their younger peers’ work ethics — believing that things like a new dress code, remote work options, and work-life balance are signs of “laziness” rather than balance. In fact, many of the work-life balance and work schedule changes that Gen Zers and millennials campaign strongly for have actually improved their productivity compared to older generations with “hustle culture” mentalities.

Boomers who judge younger people for no good reason often overlook that research, instead latching on to misguided sentiments about younger people’s desire to work. They worked hard, and it seems like they want young people to work harder, even though there are clear options and solutions to lessen the load for everyone.

5. Work-life balance

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Compared to young workers who prioritize their personal time and work-life balance in the workplace, many baby boomers have a sense of company loyalty that often leads them to burnout and long hours. Not all boomers with this kind of corporate sentiment judge young people for no good reason, but those that do latch onto misguided stereotypes of “laziness” and “entitlement” to prove their point.

Just because Gen Zers and millennials are campaigning for a more equitable workplace environment, where their job is just a portion of their life, rather than the entire thing, doesn’t mean they don’t care about work or want to put in effort. It only means that they’re willing to push back against traditional corporate expectations that leave workers feeling tired, overworked, and underappreciated.

6. Remote work

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

It’s not surprising that many boomers are pushing back against remote work alternatives, especially with the steep learning curves that come with using technology and working from home. However, boomers who judge younger people for no good reason often latch onto their ideas about remote work, suggesting that they’re looking for an outlet to “get paid more for doing less.”

People who don’t take the time to understand the sentiment behind Gen Z’s changing values and beliefs come to this misguided conclusion, judging people without truly understanding what their actions and beliefs stand for.

7. Not settling down

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock.com

Traditional values are often the roots of many baby boomers’ lives — whether that’s corporate 9-to-5s, “settling down” and getting married, having children, or buying a home. Those who believe that tradition is “right” for everyone are the same ones who judge others for no good reason, other than a fear of change.

Boomers who judge younger people for good reason almost always complain about these things, frustrated that their kids and grandkids aren’t following the same path to success that they did at the same age.

Of course, Gen Zers have several unique reasons for specifically turning away from relationship and family traditions, many of which differ from the experiences of their boomer counterparts. "It's about priorities," generational expert Brian Driscoll argues. "Marriage and relationships were once seen as economic necessities. Today, Gen Z is choosing independence, self-care, and financial security over outdated expectations. They're rejecting the idea that a traditional relationship is the default path to happiness."

8. Climate change

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, Gen Zers and millennials lead the pack when it comes to issues of climate justice — spending a lot of time, effort, and money on advocating for environmental justice and change. However, their boomer counterparts are often on the other end of the spectrum, with many different beliefs and ideas about the current state of the climate.

While there’s certainly space for everyone’s beliefs, opinions, and education, boomers who judge younger people for no good reason almost always complain about climate change. They always have something to say about the way they advocate, their insights, or the way they go about inciting change.

9. Gender roles and identity

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Many Gen Zers reject the idea of traditional gender roles in their relationships, but they also tend to adopt new-age identities in every aspect of their lives — finding new terms and communities to support their gender exploration, relationship desires, and self-expression.

Considering baby boomers largely grew up more rigidly and traditionally, it’s not surprising that many of them judge their younger counterparts for no good reason other than their differences in identity and expression. Everyone’s identity and expression should be respected, whether it’s traditional or not — if you don’t like it, don’t do it.

10. Spending habits

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Although Gen Z does spend their money in wildly different ways than their older counterparts, largely because they don’t have the same large investments to save and look forward to, that’s their right. If they want to prioritize experiences like going out with their friends or renting an apartment in an urban city, it may not align with what their parents or grandparents did, but that doesn’t make it inherently wrong.

However, many boomers who judge younger people for no good reason almost always complain about these things, naming expenses like “alternative milk lattes” and “avocado toast” as reasons for their generation’s economic despair.

11. Casual dress and athleisure

Lightfield Studios | Shutterstock.com

Many young people prioritize their comfort, in addition to style, when they choose their outfits — hence the popularity of “athleisure.” That’s also part of the reason they push back against traditional dress codes in the office, on top of many misguided, gendered, and social expectations that dictate the clothing workers should wear in the office.

Dress codes and clothing choices are a huge point of contention between generations, especially in the workplace. Baby boomers often prioritize tradition and their sense of “professionalism,” while Gen Zers and millennials promote comfort, style, and practicality.

That’s why boomers who judge younger people for no good reason often latch onto their style first — they believe dressing down is “wrong,” even when it makes them more productive and comfortable in the workplace.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.