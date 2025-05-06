If You're Over 70 And Can Still Do These 7 Everyday Tasks, Experts Say Your Body Is Aging Exceptionally Well

As a society, we are getting collectively older, and the way we are aging has changed. The American Psychological Association agrees, "One out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past age 90. This demographic shift has moved the focus of researchers, health care providers, and policymakers from how to extend the lifespan to ways to improve the quality of our later years."

With more people living longer, the focus of aging has been shifting. Looking at people who have already reached the 70-year mark in life, we see a lot of people who have figured out how to navigate aging when the way we age has changed.

If you're over 70 and can still do these tasks, experts say your body is aging exceptionally well:

1. You can dance

Dancing is not just about stamina, but also balance, sensory acuity, and the ability to interact and flow with a partner when desired, says founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics, Larry Michel.

A 2019 study of elderly participants involved in traditional dance showed "significant improvement in their physical fitness. Dance promotes active aging by involving coordinating movements with music, brain activation to learn and remember new steps, and developing the adaptability of movement."

2. You can walk briskly

Life coach Ellen Kamaras has a quick assessment for ageing well:

Getting down to sit on the floor

Doing yoga, Zumba, or other regular physical activity

Being able to jump

Walking briskly

Speak to the point of a topic in the allotted time when asked

3. You can complete a crossword

Career and life coach Lisa Petsinis observes that if someone is still doing crossword puzzles into their 70s, it’s a strong indicator they’re aging exceptionally well — and will likely continue to. It’s not just about keeping busy; it reflects mental sharpness, curiosity, and a desire to stay engaged.

Research published in 2022 backs this up, too. Mentally stimulating activities like crossword puzzles can help preserve memory and slow cognitive decline. When older adults keep up with habits that challenge their minds, they will have a solid foundation for cognitive health, independence, and personal growth as they age.

4. You can get down on the floor and get back up again

According to a 2012 medical study, if you can get down on the floor and stand up without assistance, you are doing great for people in your age group, advises Dr. Gloria Brame.

Whether it's squats, getting out of a chair to sit on the floor and standing up again without difficulty, or easily touching your toes, you are demonstrating that you have kept active and limber. For doctors, that translates to seeing you as unusually healthy for your age.

5. You can handle common household chores

For example, carrying your groceries out of the store by yourself is a good sign you are aging gracefully — and strongly, adds Dr Brame. The same applies if you can carry your groceries into your house from the car. If you still have the energy to put them all away, you are truly exceptional for your age!

I have friends in their 50s who struggle and get short of breath carrying their groceries, but also friends in their late 70s who are still able to carry heavy objects with relative ease. Doctors say the longer you can keep doing such taxing household chores, the more likely you are to continue to age exceptionally well.

6. You can joyfully engage with the outside world

Therapist Aline P. Zoldbrod, Ph.D. knows there is one important ingredient people over 70 have evidence to indicate they’re an ace at the aging game. It’s an ability to stay joyfully engaged in the outside world. In other words, still having a passion for the activities and interests that make your life worth living.

The sad truth of the matter is that even when Baby Boomers experience themselves as being as young as they were in their fifties, the reality is that our bodies begin to show the wear and tear of our lives on this planet. The trick is not to allow yourself to spend most of your time complaining about aches and pains. That’s boring, and it makes people want to avoid talking to us.

I also think it is a huge mistake to stop doing beloved activities because to do them, we would have to do something like walk with a cane, which might make us look old. Nothing draws other people to us like the feeling that we are alive. And that aliveness is an internal thing, the sense that we are engaged and enthusiastic.

For those over 70, and those who one day will be over 70, keep dancing your joy, remain engaged in the puzzles of life, and never forget one thing: If you get knocked down and can still get back up again, you are doing fine.

