73 Best Valentine’s Day Instagram Captions Whether You’re Single Or Coupled Up

Ready or not, Valentine's Day is on its way!

For my Valentine's Day Instagram post, I plan to force my poor boyfriend to wear the "I love you" shirt he made me wear when we were in high school — and when he does we will take ALL of the cute couple photos.

Often, the hardest part of posting on February 14th is coming up with cute Valentine's Day captions for Instagram.

I know I have trouble deciding which one would be the best fit for the picture. Instead of coming up with sweet captions, mine always sound like they're coming from a four-year-old. Or worse, I end up accidentally sounding like a weirdo.

Soon, you'll be taking cute pictures for social media with your man for this Valentine's Day, too. If you're anything like me, you need some help expressing your love in a cool and quick way.

I've done a lot of digging and have found the best Valentine's Day captions for inspiration. They express love, warmth, sincerity, and the butterflies you get in your stomach when you're with your special person.

These cute captions hit the nail on the head and will make your posting just a little bit easier and that much more perfect, no matter what your relationship status.

Cute Instagram Captions for Valentine’s Day

1. “She thought she was independent and strong, but she got one small taste of love and she was hungrier than anyone. She was ravenous.” — Ann Brasheres

2. “When you really love someone, you see all their mess and their brokenness and you love them anyway. In fact, seeing all of that sort of makes you love them more.” — Heather Hepler

3. "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." — Leo Christopher

4. “And all I could think was that I would like to spend every morning for the rest of my life waking up beside her.” — Nicholas Sparks

5. “Love heals scars love left." — Henry Rolins

6. "My favorite place is inside your hug."

7. “I'd sell my soul to have you. In my whole life, you'll always be what I wanted most." — Lisa Kleypas

8. “A wonderful gift may not be wrapped as you expect.” — Jonathan Lockwood Huie

9. "By the way, I'm wearing that smile you gave me."

10. “Traveling in the company of those we love is home in motion.” — Leigh Hunt

11. “Rules for happiness: something to do, someone to love, something to hope for.” — Emmanuel Kant

12. "Loving you is like breathing... How can I stop?"

13. “Love has no limitations. It cannot be measured. It has no boundaries. Although many have tried, love is indefinable.” — Steve Maraboli

14. "What I have with you, I don't want with anyone else."

15. "You have my whole heart for my whole life."

16. “Fall in love with someone who tastes like adventure but looks like the calm, beautiful morning after a terrible storm.” — Nikita Gill

17. "I wish I could explain your eyes, and how the sound of your voice gives me butterflies. How you smile makes my heart skip a beat and how every time I'm with you, I feel so complete."

18. "You're kinda, sorta, basically pretty much always on my mind."

19. "Cupid really does have good aim."

20. “Some people you meet and they're your friend for a day. Some you meet and you never really know at all. And then there are those who get caught inside your soul and stay there forever.” — Melodie Ramone

21. "Your voice is my favorite sound."

22. “Love can rebuild the world, they say, so everything's possible when it comes to love.” — Haruki Murakami

23. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. No other Valentine is cuter than you."

24. "If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you."

25. “I met a boy whose eyes showed me that the past, present, and future were all the same thing.” — Jennifer Elisabeth

26. “'Soulmate' is an overused term, but a true soul connection is very rare, and very real.” — Hilary Duff

27. "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars." — E.E. Cummings

28. “If you listen to the wind very carefully, you'll be able to hear me whisper my love for you.” — Andrew Davidson

29. "A sky full of stars and he was staring at her." — Atticus

30. "It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

31. “I want my world to start and end with you.” — E.L. James

32. “Over everything, I choose you.” — Marissa Meyer

33. "I love you for all that you are all that you have been and all you're yet to be." — Ernest Hemingway

Funny Valentine's Day Captions for Couples

34. “You must learn to forgive a man when he's in love. He's always a nuisance.” — Rudyard Kipling

35. "Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby — awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess." — Lemony Snicket

36. "You're the avocado to my toast."

37. "I married for love, but the obvious side benefit of having someone around to find my glasses cannot be ignored." — Cameron Esposito

38. "Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love." — Albert Einstein

39. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles Schulz

40. "Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing." — Natasha Leggero

41. "Love is a lot like a backache: it doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there." — George Burns

42. "Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your heart or burn down your house, you can never tell." — Joan Crawford

43. "I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." — Rita Rudner

44. “Because my love for you is beyond words, I decided to shut up.” — Nizar Qabbani

Anti-Valentine's Day Captions For Singles

45. "Stop asking why I'm still single. I don't ask you why you're still married."

46. “As a self-described idealistic I never consider myself as single. I like to say that I’m in between romances at the moment.” — Carl Henegan

47. “I think, therefore I’m single.” — Liz Winston

48. “I like being single — I’m always there when I need me.” — Art Leo

49. “I regard romantic comedies as a subgenre of sci-fi, in which the world operates according to different rules than my regular human world.” — Mindy Kaling

50. “Single |sin•gle| (adjective) — Too fabulous to settle.” — Mandy Hale

51. “Without a doubt... the worst part of being a single woman was having to take care of your own car.” — Lisa Kleypas

52. “I love being single. It's almost like being rich.” — Sue Grafton

53. “I am so single that I apply different flavors; watermelon, cherry, lychee, vanilla and strawberry lip balm on my chapped lips and lick my lips with my tongue to feel what's it like to kiss a woman.” — Nitya Prakash

54. “A man walks into my kitchen in athletic shorts. That's the joke — a man in my kitchen.” — Analicia Sotelo

55. "My friends tell me I have an intimacy problem. But they don't really know me." — Jerry Seinfeld

56. "A girl can wait for the right man to come along, but in the meantime that doesn’t mean she can’t have a wonderful time with all the wrong ones." — Cher

57. "A no-sex pact, huh? I seem to have one of those going with every woman in America." — Ross Geller, "Friends"

58. "Valentine's Day: the holiday that reminds you that if you don't have a special someone, you're alone." — Lewis Black

Valentine's Day Captions From Movies, Shows, and Songs

59. "I put the sing in single / Ain't worried 'bout a ring on my finger." — Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

60. "I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Ben Folds, "The Luckiest"

61. "I didn't know him and I didn't know me / Cloud nine, was always out of reach / Now I remember what it feels like to fly / You give me butterflies." — Kacey Musgraves, "Butterflies"

62. "I'm a sucker for you / You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly / I'm a sucker for you, yeah / Any road you take, you know that you'll find me." — Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

63. "If the sun refused to shine I would still be loving you. When mountains crumble to the sea there will still be you and me." — Led Zeppelin, "Thank You"

64. "Sweat pants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on / That's when you're the prettiest, I hope that you don't take it wrong." — Drake, "Best I Ever Had"

65. "'Cause all of me / Loves all of you / Love your curves and all your edges / All your perfect imperfections." — John Legend, "All Of Me"

66. "Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love"

67. "I like me better when I'm with you." — Lauv, "I Like Me Better"

68. "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." — Michael Scott, "The Office"

69. "Love is old, love is new, love is all, love is you." — The Beatles, "Because"

70. "You think I'm pretty / Without any make-up on / You think I'm funny / When I tell the punchline wrong / I know you get me / So I'll let my walls come down." — Katy Perry, "Teenage Dream"

71. "I've waited a hundred years but I'd wait a million more for nothing prepared me for the privilege of being yours would do." — Sleeping At Last, "Turning Page"

72. "If I had to choose my best day ever, my finest hour, my wildness dream come true, mine would be you." — Blake Shelton, "Mine Would Be You"

73. "You were the song stuck in my head. Every song that I've ever loved."— Fall Out Boy, "Favorite Record"

Jamille Jones is a freelance writer who focuses on relationships and pop culture.