100 Funny Couples Captions For Instagram To Share On National Couples Day

National Couples Day is August 18.

We all want to show off our bae on Instagram. What better time to do it than on National Couples Day?

Get your funny couples captions ready for Instagram on August 18 when you can express your love for being in a relationship.

I’m sure your boyfriend will love the attention and your followers will feel a slight sting of jealousy (but that’s okay, right?).

Funny couples captions for Instagram

Choose the best picture(s) that represent your relationship and get to posting!

1. There’s nothing much to see here. Just a pair of weirdos madly in love.

2. We’re both willing to risk the cooties.

3. Together, we’ll put Hershey’s out of business! That’s how sweet the two of us are.

4. Aww...this one followed me home. Can I keep him/her?

5. The excellent blend of love and madness!

6. Guess what? We both like taking long romantic walks... to the fridge.

7. We go along like salt and pepper.

8. We go along like peanut butter and jelly.

9. We go along like eggs and bacon.

10. He’s my favorite person to text, 143 times a day!

11. We stick together like super glue.

12. I love this goofball!

13. We make each other laugh even when we don’t want to smile.

14. We are partners-in-crime for life!

15. We go together like cookies and milk.

16. *Insert person 1’s name here* and *insert person 2’s name here,* sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

17. Is it weird that I think that we’re even weirder together?

18. He had the courage to touch the butt.

19. A relationship is when one person is right and the other person is the boyfriend.

20. He's not perfect, but at least he's not from my hometown.

21. It wasn't love at first sight, but we turned out okay.

22. If you’re lucky enough to find a weirdo like this one, never let them go.

23. Thanks for being good at killing spiders.

24. My partner in wine.

25. Honestly, we’re better at being together than we are at taking couple selfies.

26. We’re in a cute, long relationship where everyone is like—‘Dang, they’re still together?’

27. Even when you drive me to the brink of insanity, I love you.

28. So here we are doing embarrassing stuff together.

29. The only person in the world that I’d share my snacks with.

30. Pretty glad we both swiped right.

31. We make a really great couple. Well, at least that’s what everyone’s saying.

32. Thanks for putting up with me even though I'm kind of crazy.

33. It all started with Netflix and Chill.

34. Let’s face it, we’re both addicted to this thing called “love.”

35. We just found out that kissing burns approximately 6.4 calories per minute.

36. We just want to be happy. And perhaps a little bit naked.

37. Love is an ocean of emotions entirely surrounded by expenses.

38. Big spoon and little spoon.

39. The perfect couple? Yeah, they fart and fight too.

40. Not to brag but I think we’re really cute together.

41. Love is a two-way street constantly under construction.

42. Our love is that romantic comedy that you’ve always wanted to hate but is too darn cute to!

43. Are you looking for a cute Instagram couple? Well, here we are!

44. We look at each other the way we look at chocolate cake.

45. Love is sharing your popcorn.

46. I love you even when I’m hungry.

47. I love you more than pizza.

48. You’re all mine, and I’m not sharing.

49. Keep calm and give me a kiss.

50. I promise to always be by your side. Or under you. Or on top.

51. You love flowers, but you cut them. You love animals, but you eat them. You told me that you love me, so now I’m scared.

52. I love you with all my butt. I would say heart, but my butt is bigger.

53. I think I’m nuts for you. Either that or I’m just plain nuts.

54. What in the world were you looking for when you found me?!

55. I’m always in a better place with you. Thanks for cleaning up.

56. I’m thirsty — not for water, but for you.

57. I love you like a cow loves not being a burger.

58. My heart always goes boom whenever you’re in the room.

59. You’re my favorite notification.

60. With you, everything’s twice the fun and half the trouble.

61. The only time I stop talking is when I’m kissing you.

62. You’re always on my mind. I think this is what being single-minded means.

63. Out of all the fish in the sea, I caught you. How extremely lucky is that?!

64. Forget the butterflies! Whenever I’m with you, I feel the whole zoo.

65. I know I’m a handful, but that’s why you’ve got two hands.

66. I fell in love with you the first time you laughed at my jokes.

67. I love you a latte!

68. You’re the cheese to my macaroni.

69. You’re the frosting on my cake.

70. You’re better than chocolate.

71. My favorite place is inside your hug.

72. We go together like hot sauce and everything.

73. Sometimes, I just wonder and think about how you manage to look cute all the time.

74. All I want to do is taco ‘bout you.

75. You’ve stolen a pizza my heart.

76. Like rain, I fell for you.

77. I love you so much that I’ll even cook for you.

78. Sorry, I can’t keep calm because I’m totally crazy for you.

79. Falling in love with you was the best fall I ever had in my life.

80. For you, I’ll bring out the good champagne.

81. You’re the person I want to spend every irritating moment with.

82. Sometimes, I wonder how you put up with me. Then, I remember: “Oh, I also put up with you, so we’re even.”

83. I plan on bugging you every day for the foreseeable future.

84. I hate to see you go, but love to watch you leave... because of your butt.

85. Sorry to be cheesy, but you’re my butter half!

86. I turned out liking you a lot more than I originally planned.

87. You’re the reason I look down at my phone and smile... and then walk into a pole.

88. Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to look at someone and smile for no reason.

89. I tell you everything...at least everything I think you should know.

90. Sometimes, I want to kiss you. Sometimes, I want to punch you in the face. Either way, I love you!

91. If I could start a day with you, I'd never think of having coffee again.

92. And in the middle of my chaos, there was you!

93. You're my favorite distraction.

94. I'm a mess but I'm your mess.

95. Come here I need to kiss your face.

96. You melt my heart like a popsicle on the 4th of July.

97. I donut know what I would do without you.

98. You, sir, are really attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you.

99. I love you with every pizza my heart.

100. Let's cuddle so I can steal your body heat.

