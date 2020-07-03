25 Romantic Song Lyrics To Use As Instagram Captions On Your Cute Couple Pics

The lyrics from these love songs describe your relationship perfectly.

Most of us share a collective catalogue of classic love songs that tug at our heartstrings, but when you're looking for cute quotes that will make good Instagram captions, you want to find lyrics that haven't been overused and won't seem too tired or clichéd.

Fortunately, there are many, many romantic songs that tend to be left out of the typical circulation, and which are definitely worth being explored and listened to (again and again).

In fact, the lyrics from these love songs are so unexpectedly beautiful and romantic that you’ll pretty much want to tattoo them on your heart forever.

OK, that probably isn't even possible, but regardless, here are cute quotes from 25 romantic song lyrics that will make perfectly good Instagram captions for your next round of posts as a couple.

1. "Till The World Stops Turning" by Kaleb Jones

I will love you till the world stops turning

And ever after when it comes

And all the days between I left for learning

What this life's about

So I'll love you till the world stops turning round

2. "I Am Always Gonna Love You" by Jon McLaughlin

I'm going to love you til my dying day

I'll be beside you when you're old and grey

Just like the feelings that I feel right now

I'm never going to go away

3. "Find My Way Back" by Eric Arjes

Cause even underneath the waves

I'll be holding on to you

And even if you slip away

I'll be there to fall into the dark

To chase your heart

No distance could ever tear us apart

There's nothing that I wouldn't do

I'll find my way back to you

4. "Best Part of Me is You" by Jacob Bryant

You're the foot on the break when I'm going too fast

Cut to the views before it all goes bad

The voice in my head telling me not to

You're the water to the fire in this cigarette

Cap to the whiskey when I can't quit

And baby girl, you ain't got a clue

The best part of me is you

5. "Greatest Love Story" by Lanco

'Cause I was gonna be your forever

You were gonna be my wife

We didn't know any better

Didn't have a clue about life

But I was what you wanted you were what I needed

And we could meet in between

We were gonna be the greatest love story this town had ever seen

6. "My Girl" by Dylan Scott

That's my girl

Man her eyes really drive me crazy

You should see her smile when she holds a baby

I can honestly say that she saved me

My girl, yeah

7. "Die A Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett

If I never get to see the Northern lights

Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night

Oh if all I got is your hand in my hand

Baby I could die a happy man yeah

8. "For You" by" Serena Ryder

Heaven only knows how much I love you

Heaven only knows how much I care

And even if the sky fell from above you

You know that I'll always be there

For you

9. "Until You" by Billy Currington

I need you

Now and forever

To stay right here with me

Don't ever leave

Love was kept

From me like a secret

And I swore that I was through

Until you

10. "Rather Be With You" by Joshua Radin

I need to be bold

Need to jump in the cold water

Need to grow older with a girl like you

Finally see you are naturally

The one to make it so easy when you show me the truth

Ye.ah,

I'd rather be with you

11. "Tangled Up In You" by Aaron Lewis

In this world

Where nothing else is true

Here I am

Still tangled up in you

12. "You Make It Real" by James Morrison

When my head is strong but my heart is weak

I'm full of arrogance and uncertainty

But I can find the words

You teach my heart to speak

You make it real for me

And I'm running to you baby

You are the only one who save me

That's why I've been missing you lately

'Cause you make it real for me

13. "Yours" by Russell Dickerson

I came to life when I first kissed you

The best me has his arms around you

You make me better than I was before

Thank God I'm yours

14. "How Long Will I Love You" by Ellie Goulding

How long will I want you

As long as you want me to

And longer by far

How long will I hold you

As long as your father told you

As long as you can

15. "You’re The One" by Tyrone Wells

You're the dream I wanna wake to

You're the field I wanna run through

You're the one

You're the song I'm always singing

You're the where, the why and the reason

You're the one

16. "Until My Voice Goes Out" by Josh Abbott Band

I want you

Holding my hand, lover and my best friend

I want you telling me I'm yours up until the whole thing ends

Sounds simple, but it couldn't be more true

I want you

17. "Tenerife Sea" by Ed Sheeran

​

Should this be the last thing I see

I want you to know it's enough for me

'Cause all that you are is all that I'll ever need

18. "Latch" by Disclosure ft. Sam Smith

Now I got you in my space

I won't let go of you

Got you shackled in my embrace

I'm latching on to you

19. "Only You Can Love Me This Way" by Keith Urban

That you're always in my heart,

You're always on my mind

But when it all becomes too much,

You're never far behind

And there's no one that comes close to you

Could ever take your place

'Cause only you can love me this way

20. "Say You Won’t Let Go" by James Arthur

I'm so in love with you

And I hope you know

Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold

We've come so far, my dear

Look how we've grown

And I wanna stay with you until we're grey and old

Just say you won't let go

21. "Oh, Tonight" by Josh Abbott Band and Kasey Musgraves

Oh, tonight, we're gonna set the world on fire.

I'm gonna set aside my pride.

Not gonna be the one to say "goodbye, "

Neither am I oh, tonight.

22. "Falling" by Oh Gravity

I feel like I've fallen, seriously fallen hard for you I feel like I'm falling, seriously falling hard for you

Oh forever's a long time

But far from enough time to spend with you

I will always be there

23. "In Case You Didn’t Know" by Brett Young

In case you didn't know

Baby I'm crazy 'bout you

And I would be lying if I said

That I could live this life without you

Even though I don't tell you all the time

You had my heart a long, long time ago

In case you didn't know

24. "Sunday Morning" by Parmalee

​

'Cause when I get lonely

You don't have to get on my mind

'Cause you're already on it

And you touch me just in time

Making it all feel alright

Slowing it all down just right

When I'm lost on a Saturday night

Baby you save me just like

Sunday morning

25. "I Get to Love You" by Ruelle

I get to love you

It's the best thing that I'll ever do

I get to love you

It's a promise I'm making to you

Whatever may come your heart I will choose

Forever I'm yours, forever I do

I get to love you

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Audi Anderson is a writer, dreamer, romantic and a doer who's just trying to find her place in this big world.

This article was originally published at PuckerMob. Reprinted with permission from the author.