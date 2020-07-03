25 Romantic Song Lyrics To Use As Instagram Captions On Your Cute Couple Pics

The lyrics from these love songs describe your relationship perfectly.
Most of us share a collective catalogue of classic love songs that tug at our heartstrings, but when you're looking for cute quotes that will make good Instagram captions, you want to find lyrics that haven't been overused and won't seem too tired or clichéd.
Fortunately, there are many, many romantic songs that tend to be left out of the typical circulation, and which are definitely worth being explored and listened to (again and again).
In fact, the lyrics from these love songs are so unexpectedly beautiful and romantic that you’ll pretty much want to tattoo them on your heart forever.
OK, that probably isn't even possible, but regardless, here are cute quotes from 25 romantic song lyrics that will make perfectly good Instagram captions for your next round of posts as a couple.
1. "Till The World Stops Turning" by Kaleb Jones
I will love you till the world stops turning
And ever after when it comes
And all the days between I left for learning
What this life's about
So I'll love you till the world stops turning round
2. "I Am Always Gonna Love You" by Jon McLaughlin
I'm going to love you til my dying day
I'll be beside you when you're old and grey
Just like the feelings that I feel right now
I'm never going to go away
3. "Find My Way Back" by Eric Arjes
Cause even underneath the waves
I'll be holding on to you
And even if you slip away
I'll be there to fall into the dark
To chase your heart
No distance could ever tear us apart
There's nothing that I wouldn't do
I'll find my way back to you
4. "Best Part of Me is You" by Jacob Bryant
You're the foot on the break when I'm going too fast
Cut to the views before it all goes bad
The voice in my head telling me not to
You're the water to the fire in this cigarette
Cap to the whiskey when I can't quit
And baby girl, you ain't got a clue
The best part of me is you
5. "Greatest Love Story" by Lanco
'Cause I was gonna be your forever
You were gonna be my wife
We didn't know any better
Didn't have a clue about life
But I was what you wanted you were what I needed
And we could meet in between
We were gonna be the greatest love story this town had ever seen
6. "My Girl" by Dylan Scott
That's my girl
Man her eyes really drive me crazy
You should see her smile when she holds a baby
I can honestly say that she saved me
My girl, yeah
7. "Die A Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett
If I never get to see the Northern lights
Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night
Oh if all I got is your hand in my hand
Baby I could die a happy man yeah
8. "For You" by" Serena Ryder
Heaven only knows how much I love you
Heaven only knows how much I care
And even if the sky fell from above you
You know that I'll always be there
For you
9. "Until You" by Billy Currington
I need you
Now and forever
To stay right here with me
Don't ever leave
Love was kept
From me like a secret
And I swore that I was through
Until you
10. "Rather Be With You" by Joshua Radin
I need to be bold
Need to jump in the cold water
Need to grow older with a girl like you
Finally see you are naturally
The one to make it so easy when you show me the truth
Ye.ah,
I'd rather be with you
11. "Tangled Up In You" by Aaron Lewis
In this world
Where nothing else is true
Here I am
Still tangled up in you
12. "You Make It Real" by James Morrison
When my head is strong but my heart is weak
I'm full of arrogance and uncertainty
But I can find the words
You teach my heart to speak
You make it real for me
And I'm running to you baby
You are the only one who save me
That's why I've been missing you lately
'Cause you make it real for me
13. "Yours" by Russell Dickerson
I came to life when I first kissed you
The best me has his arms around you
You make me better than I was before
Thank God I'm yours
14. "How Long Will I Love You" by Ellie Goulding
How long will I want you
As long as you want me to
And longer by far
How long will I hold you
As long as your father told you
As long as you can
15. "You’re The One" by Tyrone Wells
You're the dream I wanna wake to
You're the field I wanna run through
You're the one
You're the song I'm always singing
You're the where, the why and the reason
You're the one
16. "Until My Voice Goes Out" by Josh Abbott Band
I want you
Holding my hand, lover and my best friend
I want you telling me I'm yours up until the whole thing ends
Sounds simple, but it couldn't be more true
I want you
17. "Tenerife Sea" by Ed Sheeran
Should this be the last thing I see
I want you to know it's enough for me
'Cause all that you are is all that I'll ever need
18. "Latch" by Disclosure ft. Sam Smith
Now I got you in my space
I won't let go of you
Got you shackled in my embrace
I'm latching on to you
19. "Only You Can Love Me This Way" by Keith Urban
That you're always in my heart,
You're always on my mind
But when it all becomes too much,
You're never far behind
And there's no one that comes close to you
Could ever take your place
'Cause only you can love me this way
20. "Say You Won’t Let Go" by James Arthur
I'm so in love with you
And I hope you know
Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold
We've come so far, my dear
Look how we've grown
And I wanna stay with you until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
21. "Oh, Tonight" by Josh Abbott Band and Kasey Musgraves
Oh, tonight, we're gonna set the world on fire.
I'm gonna set aside my pride.
Not gonna be the one to say "goodbye, "
Neither am I oh, tonight.
22. "Falling" by Oh Gravity
I feel like I've fallen, seriously fallen hard for you I feel like I'm falling, seriously falling hard for you
Oh forever's a long time
But far from enough time to spend with you
I will always be there
23. "In Case You Didn’t Know" by Brett Young
In case you didn't know
Baby I'm crazy 'bout you
And I would be lying if I said
That I could live this life without you
Even though I don't tell you all the time
You had my heart a long, long time ago
In case you didn't know
24. "Sunday Morning" by Parmalee
'Cause when I get lonely
You don't have to get on my mind
'Cause you're already on it
And you touch me just in time
Making it all feel alright
Slowing it all down just right
When I'm lost on a Saturday night
Baby you save me just like
Sunday morning
25. "I Get to Love You" by Ruelle
I get to love you
It's the best thing that I'll ever do
I get to love you
It's a promise I'm making to you
Whatever may come your heart I will choose
Forever I'm yours, forever I do
I get to love you
Audi Anderson is a writer, dreamer, romantic and a doer who's just trying to find her place in this big world.
This article was originally published at PuckerMob. Reprinted with permission from the author.