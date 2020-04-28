Top 15 Timeless Beatles Songs That Perfectly Describe Your Love

Romantic playlist perfection.

It's been over half a century since The Beatles took America by storm when their first record, "Love Me Do", was released on October 5, 1962, and the Fab Four and their music are still very much in our hearts.

And how could they not be?

The Beatles — comprised of John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr — were expert craftsmen of many of the best love songs of all time.

Romantic quotes from their heart-warming lyrics resonate with us as much now as they did in the 60s, so much so that, even more than 50 years later, the Beatles' music continues to influence the best artists and song lyricists of the modern era.

Some of their songs are so unbelievably romantic that it's enough to make any girl swoon as soon as she hears the longing and passion with which they can sing about that greatest of forces: love.

Their crooning has united lovers the world over and brought people closer together.

Chances are good you've even been to a wedding where they played some of their music during the reception!

They wrote and recorded a canonical 213 songs (plus many covers of their favorites songs by others) in their decade together.

This lengthy list makes picking a favorite love song hard, but there are some that certainly stand out more than others and are recognized as some of the most brilliant, lovely pieces of music ever written.

But what are the most romantic Beatles songs there are?

Here are the 15 best Beatles loves songs of all time, along with quotes from our favorite lyrics.

1. "All You Need Is Love" — released as a non-album single in July 1967

No matter how many times you hear it, a list of love songs simply isn't complete without this splendid song (and reminder).

"There's nothing you can do that can't be done

Nothing you can sing that can't be sung

Nothing you can say, but you can learn how to play the game

It's easy

Nothing you can make that can't be made

No one you can save that can't be saved

Nothing you can do, but you can learn how to be you in time

It's easy"

2. "Sexy Sadie" — from The Beatles (aka The White Album), 1969

For the woman who can make any man swoon. Men love what she's about, and they will sell everything they own (literally) just to sit next to her.

"We gave her everything we owned just to sit at her table

Just a smile would lighten everything

Sexy Sadie, she's the latest and the greatest of them all"

3. "If I Fell" — from A Hard Day's Night, 1964

We all know how hard it is to fall in love. Some of us have a guard up and some of us have been burned in the past.

Whatever the reason, this song shows us it's a universal sentiment.

"If I fell in love with you

Would you promise to be true

And help me understand

'Cause I've been in love before

And I found that love was more

Than just holding hands"

4. "I Want To Hold Your Hand" — released as a non-album single in 1963

Don't roll your eyes just yet. Holding hands is a simple, intimate gesture that easily expresses love, and sometimes we forget it. It also relieves pain (really).

In a study at Virginia University, when neuroscientist Jim Coan "scanned the brains of married women in pain, he spotted changes that may help to shed light on an age-old mystery. As soon as the women touched the hands of their husbands, there was an instant drop in activity in the areas of the brains involved in fear, danger, and threat."

Even a photograph of their loved one was shown to have a soothing effect. Maybe a song can, too.

"And when I touch you

I feel happy inside

It's such a feelin' that my love

I can't hide"

5. "All My Loving" — from With The Beatles, 1963

This song is a simple reminder of how sweet love is.

"And then while I'm away, I'll write home every day, and I'll send all my loving to you.”

6. "And I Love Her" — from A Hard Day's Night, 1964

It's likely Sir Paul McCartney, as the story goes, wrote this about his long-time girlfriend, Jane Asher, because it's certain he penned it in her parents' home.

And it's a ballad lovers have been relating to ever since.

"I give her all my love

That's all I do

And if you saw my love

You'd love her, too

I love her"

7. "When I'm Sixty-Four" — from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967

A "let's grow old together" ditty that makes it easy for us to hope for a love that lasts forever and ever.

"Give me your answer, fill in a form

Mine for evermore

Will you still need me, will you still feed me

When I'm sixty-four"

8. "P.S. I Love You" — released as the B-side of "Love Me Do" in 1962 and included on debut album Please Please Me, 1963

Need we say more?

"As I write this letter, send my love to you

Remember that I'll always be in love with you

Treasure these few words 'til we're together

Keep all my love forever

P.S. I love you, you, you, you"

9. "I'm Happy Just To Dance With You" — from A Hard Day's Night, 1964

Is there anything more romantic than a man who just wants to sway with you to romantic music all night? He's not looking for anything sweeter than to fall in love with you and hold you close.

If that's not swoon-worthy, I don't know what is!

"I don't need to hug or hold you tight,

I just wanna dance with you all night,

In this world there's nothing I would rather do,

'Cos I'm happy just to dance with you."

10. "Something" — from Abbey Road, 1969

Frank Sinatra labeled this the best love song ever written, and who are we to disagree with the man?

"Something in the way she knows

And all I have to do is think of her

Something in the things she shows me

Don't want to leave her now

You know I believe and how"

11. "From Me To You" — released as a single in 1963

What's more romantic than a man who wants to give you absolutely everything in the world?

This song is unbelievably sweet, and will be sure to bring you and your love close together with a smile on each other's faces!

"I've got everything that you want

Like a heart that's oh so true

Just call on me and I'll send it along

With love, from me to you"

12. "Anytime At All" — from A Hard Day's Night, 1964

There is nothing sexier than knowing that you can count on a guy for anything you need. And someone who's willing to tell you that anytime at all you might need something to call on him is definitely a keeper.

Men, this song will surely make the lady you love feel special and wanted!

"If you need somebody to love

Just look into my eyes

I'll be there to make you feel right

If you're feeling sorry and sad

I'd really sympathize

Don't you be sad, just call me tonight"

13. "Love Me Do" — released as the Beatles' debut single in 1962

Promises to always be true and to love you no matter what? *Swoons*

This song will have your love saying, "Take me! I'm yours!"

"Love, love me do

You know I love you

I'll always be true

So please, love me do

Whoa, love me do"

14. "Michelle" — from Rubber Soul, 1965

A sexy song (sung partially in French!) that will simply make you melt. ... Especially if your name happens to be Michelle!

And even if it isn't, it's still sure to be a sweet, romantic love ballad.

?I love you, I love you, I love you

That's all I want to say

Until I find a way

I will say the only words I know that

You'll understand

Michelle, ma belle

Sont les mots qui vont tres bien ensemble

Tres bien ensemble"

15. "Till There Was You" — from With The Beatles, 1963 (cover of the song from 1957 Broadway musical, The Music Man)

His world was dark and lifeless ... until there was you. You opened his eyes and his mind and showed him the beauty in the world.

This song might be a cover, but The Beatles did it properly and gave it a beautiful song that is still amazing to this day.

"There was love all around

But I never heard it singing

No, I never heard it at all

Till there was you"

Stephanie Castillo is a writer whose work has been featured in Prevention, Women's Health, and more.