129 Heart Melting Valentine's Day Quotes For Lovers Everywhere

Valentine's Day is supposed to be about celebrating our loved ones and bringing them close. It is about choosing your partner and proving to them that they are "our person." It is about loving those close to us and making sure that the people we cherish feel that love — before it's too late.

We often celebrate by giving Valentine's Day gifts like red roses and chocolate to our loved ones as a way to show our love. But when it comes to writing a card to go along with those gifts, finding the right words to say can be tough!

What do you say in a Valentine's Day card?

These cards don't have to be overly sappy and romantic. A good Valentine's Day message comes straight from the heart while still remaining true to your relationship.

So if you're looking to celebrate with someone you love this year, keep in mind the origins of Valentine's Day and use these romantic love quotes to help you say just the right thing to your partner.

Here is our collection of the best Valentine's Day quotes about love to help you ring in the holiday the right way.

Best Valentine's Day Quotes

1. “Soul mate: two little words, one big concept. A belief that someone, somewhere, is holding the key to your heart.” — Carrie Bradshaw

2. “Valentine's day is the only day you want to feel the most love, embrace all the good times with your lover. Every memory is special, don't regret the one you love.” — Unknown

3. “Valentine's Day is a day of love, which honestly, love should be given, fulfilled, and shown every day not just one time out of a year.” —​ Telisa McLaughlin

4. “Unless you love someone, nothing else makes sense.” — E.E. Cummings

5. “Love: it’s not how much rose and chocolate you get it's about the love that counts in the person's heart.” — Unknown

6. “You can't blame gravity for falling in love.” — Albert Einstein

7. “Love is a friendship that has caught fire.” — Ann Landers

8. “Kisses are a better fate than wisdom.” — E. E. Cummings

9. "Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like." — Unknown

10. "You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars." — E. E. Cummings

11. "I'll never finish falling in love with you." — Nicole Williams

12. "I want to be with you until my last page." — A.R. Asher

13. "I want you to continue being the absolute best part of my life." — E.S.

14. "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

15. "And then my soul saw you and said, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking for you.'" — Unknown

16. "If you asked me how many times you've crossed my mind I would say once because you never really left..." — Unknown

17. "And we are in bed together laughing and we don't care about anything." — Charles Bukowski

18. "I remember the first day I ever looked into your eyes and felt my entire world flip." — Unknown

19. "You make me laugh even when I don't want to smile." — Unknown

20. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." — Winnie the Pooh

21. "I wish I'd done everything on earth with you." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

22. "Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do." — Unknown

23. "You're kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much always on my mind." — Unknown

24. "It's often just enough to be with someone. I don't need to touch them. Not even talk. A feeling passes between you both. You're not alone." — Marilyn Monroe

25. "Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite." — Unknown

26. "Hey, I wanted to tell you... That smile of yours drives me crazy." — Unknown

27. "I like your face that's why I stare." — Man Overboard, "I Like You"

28. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

29. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” — A. A. Milne

Valentine's Day Quotes for Him

30. “If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” — ​Haruki Murakami

31. “Many people have touched the edges of my life... coming and going, scarcely leaving an impression. But you're an uncommon person, someone who has made a difference in my life. So it's not surprising that I find myself thinking of how special you are... and wanting us always to remain close." — Unknown

32. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

33. “They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything.” — Bill Keane

34. "In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

35. "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

36. "I didn't want to fall in love or need someone. I really didn't want anything. But then, you appeared and I started wanting everything. Happy Valentine's Day." — Unknown

37. "He broke down her walls without her even noticing. And when he rebuilt the walls he added windows to let the sunshine in." — Unknown

38. "That night when you kissed me, I left a poem in your mouth, and you can hear some of the lines every time you breathe out." ― Andrea Gibson

39. “He didn’t give me flowers or candy. He gave me the moon and the stars. Infinity.” — Jenny Han

40. "I don't need a man. But I'm happier with one. I like to have someone I can touch and squeeze and kiss." — Cher

41. "She knew she loved him when 'home' went from being a place to being a person." — E. Leventhal

42. “A lady’s imagination is very rapid; it jumps from admiration to love, from love to matrimony in a moment.” — Jane Austen

43. “If you be my Valentine, you will be forever mine.” — Jean-Paul Malfatti

44. “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.” — Elizabeth Browning Barrett

45. "He was Christmas morning, crimson fireworks and birthday wishes." — Raquel Franco

Valentine's Day Quotes for Her

46. “All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” — Ed Sheeran

47. “The heart wants what it wants. There’s no logic to these things. You meet someone and you fall in love and that’s that.” — Woody Allen

48. “There is a madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless.” — Leo Christopher

49. "And yes, there are over a million words in our language but for some reason, none of them can describe the way you make me feel." — R.M. Drake

50. "This thing we're doing here, you, me. I'm in. I am all in." — Luke Danes

51. "You're all my heart ever talks about, especially on Valentine's Day." — Unknown

52. "You're my favorite place to go to when my mind searches for peace." — Unknown

53. "I didn't plan on falling in love with you, and I doubt if you planned on falling in love with me. But once we met, it was clear that neither of us could control what was happening to us." — Nicholas Sparks

54. "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do." — William C. Hannan

55. "The first time I met you it wasn't love at first sight my love for you formed gradually. Your personality, your voice, your hair, your eyes, your humor, the way you looked away and smiled, gradually it all came clear to me you were exactly what I was looking for." — A.R. Asher

56. "Because of you I can feel myself slowly but surely becoming the me I have always dreamed of being." — Tyler Knott Gregson

57. "I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Ben Folds

58. "And he took her in his arms and kissed her under the sunlit sky, and he cared not that they stood high upon the walls in the sight of many." ― J.R.R. Tolkien

59. "I would rather have had one breath of her hair, one kiss from her mouth, one touch of her hand, than eternity without it." — "City Of Angels"

60. "His love roared louder than her demons on Valentine's Day."

61. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known — and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Funny Valentine's Day Quotes

62. “This Valentine's Day, I want you to know exactly how I feel about you in someone else's words.” — Unknown

63. “Let's have a quiet, relaxing, multi-course dinner cooked by you at home this Valentine's Day.” — Unknown

64. “I promise to still find you attractive when you're bloated from the Valentine's Day meal and candy I buy you.” — Unknown

65. “Congrats on being my first repeat Valentine.” — Unknown

66. “I'm sorry I didn't get you a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day, but if you want something sweet I'm right here." — Unknown

Romantic Valentine's Day Quotes

67. "If I know what love is, it is because of you." — Herman Hesse

68. “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I’m with you.” — Roy Croft

69. “The single most extraordinary thing I've ever done with my life is fall in love with you.” — Beth Pearson, “This Is Us”

70. “To love is to burn, to be on fire.” — Jane Austen

71. "I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes." — Unknown

72. "All, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love." — Leo Tolstoy

73. "I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

74. "I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien

75. "Once I knew you I never wanted to know anyone else." — Leo Christopher

76. “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” — John Green

77. “He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë

78. “Love must be as much a light as it is a flame.” — Henry David Thoreau

79. “So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s going to be really hard; we’re gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, every day. You and me… every day.” — Nicholas Sparks

80. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson

81. “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” — Arthur Conan Doyle

82. "There are all kinds of love in this world but never the same love twice." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

83. "I have found the one whom my soul loves." — Song of Solomon 3:4

84. "You found parts of me I didn't know existed and in you, I found a love I no longer believed was real." — Unknown

85. "He looked at her the way all women want to be looked at by a man." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

86. "There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference." — A.R. Asher

87. "I love my eyes when you look into them. I love my name when you say it. I love my heart when you touch it. I love my life when you are in it." — Unknown

88. "I was, and I remain, utterly and completely and totally in love with you, whether or not it's Valentine's Day." — Unknown

89. "I talk about you like you put stars in the sky." — Unknown

90. "And I'd choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I'd find you and I'd choose you." — "The Chaos of Stars"

91. "The mouth is made for communication and nothing is more articulate than a kiss." ― Jarod Kintz, "It Occurred To Me"

92. "Kissing — and I mean like, yummy, smacking kissing — is the most delicious, most beautiful and passionate thing that two people can do, bar none. Better than sex, hands down." ― Drew Barrymore

93. "For thousands of nights I dreamed of making love to you. No man on earth has ever hated sunrise as I do." ― Lisa Kleypas, "Again The Magic"

94. "The happiest I've ever felt was that moment I discovered you loved me too. Happy Valentine's Day, sweet pea." — Unknown

95. "When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you, I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I'm afraid to lose you." — Ritu Ghatourey

Inspirational Valentine's Day Quotes

96. "The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

97. "I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more." — Angelita Lim

98. "At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet." — Plato

99. “You always gain by giving love.” — Reese Witherspoon

100. “Some love stories aren’t epic novels, some are short stories, but that doesn’t make them any less filled with love.” — "Sex and the City"

101. “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.” — Paul McCartney

102. “I think the perfection of love is that it’s not perfection.” — Taylor Swift

103. “The most desired gift of love is not diamonds or roses or chocolate. It is focused attention.” — Richard Warren

104. “Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” — Nicholas Sparks

105. “Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart, and the senses.” — Lao Tzu

106. “A loving heart is the truest wisdom.” — Charles Dickens

107. “To the world, you are one person, but to one person, you are the world” — Bill Wilson

108. “Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” — James Baldwin

109. “Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” — Oscar Wilde

110. “The only thing we never get enough of is love, and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” — Henry Miller

111. “One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love.” — Sophocles

112. “Everything that you love, you will eventually lose, but in the end, love will return in a different form.” — Franz Kafka

113. “Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit.” — ​Khalil Gibran

114. “Love’s greatest gift is its ability to make everything it touches sacred.” — Barbara De Angelis

115. “Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones

116. “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” — Pablo Picasso

117. “If every lover was treated like they matter every day; Valentine's Day wouldn't be so special.” — Unknown

118. “Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

119. “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle

120. “Each time you love, love as deeply as if it were forever.” — Audre Lorde

121. “You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back”. — Barbra De Angelis

122. “I know of only one duty, and that is to love.” — Albert Camus

123. “The heart has its reason for which reason knows nothing.” — Blaise Pascal

124. "We've got this gift of love, but love is like a precious plant. You can't just accept it and leave it in the cupboard or just think it's going to get on by itself. You've got to keep watching it. You've got to really look after it and nurture it." — John Lennon

125. "One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving." — Paulo Coelho

126. "I think the most beautiful thing you could ever experience is finding someone who wants your all. Even if your all is a mess." — Nomoreus

127. "Above all else love each other deeply." — 1 Peter 4:8

128. "Sometimes, reaching out and taking someone's hand is the beginning of a journey. At other times, it is allowing another to take yours." ― Vera Nazarian, "The Perpetual Calendar of Inspiration"

129. "Love consists in this, that two solitudes protect and touch and greet each other." — Rainer Maria Rilke

