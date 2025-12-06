When most people think of being frugal, they think of individuals who do whatever they can to ensure they're not spending copious amounts of money. They're the ones who make sure they have a coupon for everything and will make due with what they have rather than buying more. While it's true that frugal people tend to be more careful with their money, the stereotype that they avoid spending on anything under any circumstance might not always be accurate.

There are definitely certain things frugal people are more than willing to splurge on, refusing to ever go back to the cheap version, because they recognize the importance of value over price at times. As much as it may hurt their wallets to spend a little extra money, it's why they're frugal in the first place. They save where they can so they have a little extra to spend on items that matter most. It doesn't mean they're doing it out of impulsivity, but because it's practical and something that's considered a non-negotiable.

Here are 11 things frugal people are more than willing to splurge on, refusing to ever go back to the cheap version

1. Direct flights

ARMMY PICCA | Shutterstock

Considering an estimated 66% of travelers have admitted that they're more interested in being able to experience the joys of vacationing and gaining new experiences from going on a travel adventure, it would make sense that direct flights matter a lot.

While frugal individuals may be cheap when it comes to where they're staying, opting for a hostel or an Airbnb over a hotel, the one thing they may not skimp out on is getting a direct flight to their destination.

Rather than having to get off and deal with the hassle of making a connecting flight, they would much rather enjoy the luxury of only having to be on one plane for their entire journey. Investing their money in direct flights means they can just sit back and relax until they get to where they need to be.

There's no having to worry about layovers and the running through all of these different airports just to make the next flight, or worse, having to wait hours upon hours in an over-cramped and noisy airport.

2. Good seats at concerts or sporting events

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

When it comes to experiencing live events, it's one of the things frugal people are more than willing to splurge on, refusing to ever go back to the cheap version. They aren't afraid to spend a little bit more to ensure that they've secured a seat in a good place.

Especially when they're seeing their favorite team or favorite artist, they don't want to have to deal with either straining their neck to see over a sea of heads or being so far up in the nosebleeds that the person or team they've come to see look like specs of dust.

While the costs of tickets for live events has skyrocketed in the years following the pandemic especially, frugal people have prepared for that. A few extra bucks means they get to have a good time and won't have any regrets when they leave.

As much as frugal people care strongly about making good financial choices, sometimes they don't mind shelling out some extra money just to have a good experience and make memories that they can look back on for years after the fact.

3. Glass over plastic

wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Frugal people aren't afraid at all of paying a little bit more for glass containers than just collecting a bunch of cheap plastic ones. For starters, glass anything will always be more durable and, above all else, better for your health. You're not having to put your leftovers in plastic and then ingest that same plastic when you go to heat up your food and eat it.

Plastic containers are also not durable in the slightest. They become easily stained and scratched up even after weeks of use. Glass, on the other hand, can last years if you take care of it properly, which frugal individuals make sure to do considering they're spending all of that money in the first place on them.

4. Ad-free streaming services

voronaman | Shutterstock

Nearly three-fourths of TV use, an estimated 72.4%, in the first quarter of 2025 was from ad-supported platforms, whether traditional network and cable outlets or streaming with ads. Most streaming platforms either have ads or will be soon implementing them, meaning users will have to upgrade their plans.

While it's a hassle, frugal individuals would rather pay extra when they're using these various streaming platforms to ensure they don't have ads at all. They don't want to sit down for a binge session and then run into an ad every 15 minutes or so. They want an uninterrupted viewing, which means an upgrade.

5. Uber over public transportation

fast-stock | Shutterstock

It might come as a surprise, but there are definitely some frugal individuals who choose an Uber ride over getting on the train or bus. Sure, public transportation is cheap but that doesn't mean it's always convenient or reliable. Unless you're living in a major city like Boston, New York City, or Chicago, relying on public transport can make you even later to the obligations that you have going on.

Even in those major cities, sometimes the trains or buses can be extremely frustrating to navigate. Being able to rely on Uber means you don't have to travel uncomfortably either, which is honestly enough for frugal individuals to call an Uber when they're going somewhere rather than cram themselves onto a crowded train during rush hour.

6. TSA PreCheck

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

There are approximately 20 million people who are active members of TSA PreCheck and the benefits are astronomical. For frugal people, it can save them both time and energy when they can just get through security in under five minutes every single time they are traveling.

Once you've experienced going through airport security without having to take your shoes off or stand in those long lines that seem to wrap around the entire entrance to the airport, there's just no going back. They can take as long as they want getting to the airport because they know that they'll be sitting at their gate with enough time to still board their flight.

Gone are the days of having to really time out an airport trip when you have TSA PreCheck, and frugal individuals enjoy saving money just as much as they enjoy being able to save their sanity.

7. High-quality coffee

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Good, high-quality coffee is another of the things frugal people are more than willing to splurge on, refusing to ever go back to the cheap version. They would much rather splurge on a good kind of coffee than settle for anything cheap.

Not only are they investing for the flavor, but they know that actually spending a little more for beans or coffee grounds means that the entire experience is worth it. Being able to have a good bag of coffee means they are saving time going out to local coffee shops as well.

They might be paying more upfront, but later down the line, it cuts down on the hassle of having to go out and find good quality coffee.

8. Noise-canceling headphones

monshtein | Shutterstock

The noise-canceling headphones market generated an estimated $13.1 billion in 2021, a number that is expected to more than triple to $45.4 billion by 2031, according to Allied Market Research data. They're just incredibly reliable at being able to protect your peace while you're going about your day.

Noise-canceling headphones are just a different kind of bliss, and for frugal individuals, they have no problem opening up their wallets to buy a pair when the need arises. Being able to drown out the chaos and noise of a hectic travel day can make the biggest difference. They just make traveling way easier, especially if it's a long journey ahead of you.

There's nothing worse than sitting there and trying to listen to music while babies cry around you and people have their loud conversations. Considering you can't exactly tell these people to shut up, noise-canceling headphones are the best bet.

9. Hiring a moving company

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

There's nothing more stressful than having to move, a sentiment that 82% of Americans who moved in 2024 admitted to, while 42% said the process brought them to tears. To lessen the load of having to move, one of the essential things frugal people are more than willing to splurge on, refusing to ever go back to the cheap version, is hiring a moving company to move their belongings.

Frugal individuals have no problem shelling out money to hire movers. All it takes is having one miserable and anxiety-inducing moving experience to then turn to professional movers.

And once you experience moving without having to do any of the heavy lifting or even packing, it's hard to turn back. When you have movers handling everything, it makes moving not as much of a hassle as it already is.

Frugal individuals can just kick their feet up and not have to worry that their things are being handled by people who don't know what they're doing.

10. Water filters

Masami.K | Shutterstock

Water filters definitely fall under the category of worth splurging on for frugal individuals. Once you've tasted clean, crisp water from a high-quality filter, it's honestly hard to go back to drinking whatever comes straight from the tap.

Owning a good water filter, whether it's built into the fridge or just having a Brita, means that every glass of water feels refreshing and not metallic.

You'll end up actually drinking more water and relying less on splurging on bottled water, which can definitely add up if you're not careful. To a frugal person, that ends up being a win-win, both for their wallet and also for their overall health.

11. Good quality bedding

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

One place where they won't cheap out on is having good quality bedding. After all, sleep is incredibly important, and while a mattress matters, so does the bedding that you're wrapping yourself in every night.

There's nothing worse than having a lumpy pillow or scratchy sheets that feel like sandpaper against your skin. It makes sleeping so uncomfortable and when you don't have enough sleep, the consequences are hard to ignore.

Frugal individuals would rather splurge on good bedding so they can have quality sleep. They may pinch pennies everywhere else, but they know a good night's sleep makes life so much easier and the upgrade to some nice bedding is always worth it.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.