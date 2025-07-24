5 Things We’ve Gotten Used To Paying For But Are Kind Of A Scam When You Really Think About It

In today's world, everything comes with a price. Some expenses are necessary, but others have slipped through the cracks, and they're so routine that we no longer question them. We just pull out our credit cards and pay. However, when you stop to think about it, you realize it's a cleverly marketed ruse and actually kind of a scam.

But where do we draw the line? Obviously, the basics are just that: food, electricity, heating and cooling. But what about things that have become commonplace, like all the different streaming services? Sure, you might enjoy watching any show at any time, but is the cost actually worth it? Here are just a few things that we've gotten used to paying for, but are kind of a scam when you really think about it:

1. Streaming services

Buying one streaming subscription isn't enough anymore. Many services offer some content with a base subscription, then charge even more for a premium subscription for features like ad removal or live television. Some companies own multiple streaming services, allowing them to profit immensely while consumers are forced to buy more than one just to watch all the shows they want.

Thing you have a handle on your subscriptions. You might be in the minority because, according to a 2025 survey, the majority of streaming subscribers are paying nearly $1000 a year in monthly fees, and some of the unlucky few who have way more than they should (about 1 in 20) are shelling out around $2400 a year to watch TV.

Music services like Spotify and Apple Music have also jumped on the bandwagon, charging users to listen without ads or to play any song they want. Though you'll never catch me without my Spotify Premium, that doesn't mean I'm happy about it.

2. Apartment application fees

Just because you're paying to apply doesn't mean your application will be automatically approved. If you're denied, you don't get that money back, and you're out of luck.

Though they are a standard practice for most rentals and are mostly used towards running a background check and credit checks, some can still profit depending on the amount. But think of it this way: why should you be obligated to pay for those services for a landlord? Imagine if you had to pay to apply for a job for the same reasons. Doesn't make much sense, right?

Some landlords take advantage of this by charging applicants the fee with every intention of denying them simply to claim the money. Unfortunately, this isn't illegal, and the only way to avoid it is to try to make sure the person or business you're paying is reputable and legitimate.

3. Tipping and service charges

Most people agree that tipping culture has gotten a little out of hand. While most customers are happy to tip for excellent service, some don't believe they should have to pay a server's wage, and that it should be the responsibility of the business.

Some establishments will even add a service charge to a bill, which is a little different than a tip. They're often automatically included in the bill, and customers don't have the option to deny them. These charges are predetermined by restaurant owners and managers, and usually ensure that staff earn a certain amount. However, sometimes a portion of the service charges is used for administrative or other fees.

These hidden fees can often deter diners from frequenting establishments, especially in the current economic climate, and the only people who are hurt are the servers and hourly staff who depend on tips.

4. Convenience fees

Somewhat similar to service fees, convenience fees are often added to certain services like buying something online or even just paying by card. This income helps businesses offset the costs of providing the option to pay using more convenient methods, hence the name.

They're unavoidable in a lot of cases, unless you want to pay by a less common method like a check or cash, but let's be real, who even carries cash anymore? As annoying as they are, these fees often go towards systems and processes that help prevent fraud when paying by card. That doesn't mean we have to be happy about paying them, though. And like with everything else, if you choose to pay your electric bill online by credit card, those $1.50 convenience fee charges start to add up. $18.00 a year might not sound like a lot, but remember, these fees are in addition to your bill!

5. Buying fast fashion

The cheap price tag is what draws a lot of consumers in, but not many stop to think about the quality and longevity of fast fashion. People can't afford to buy all-new items when trends change, so fast fashion is often seen as a fix for that. When people no longer want the clothes, they're okay with just throwing them out because they spent so little.

The problem is, the clothes are designed to last a year or less, so you'll be forced to buy new ones frequently. The products are made at a similar price to higher-quality items, but companies are able to sell them for much cheaper because they skimp out on labor and production costs.

Even worse, fast fashion is terrible for the environment. This industry contributes significantly to pollution, water usage, and waste, while releasing harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Engaging in sustainable practices like shopping at the thrift store or trading items with friends can save both your wallet and the Earth.

