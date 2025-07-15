11 Small Things Frugal People Always Keep In Their Car That Save Them Money

When it comes to saving money, frugal people know that small savings can prevent big financial hurts in the long term. This type of penny-pinching isn't just limited to the home, but also applies to their vehicles. Whenever things are going smoothly, with bills paid up to date and a little savings, our cars seem to act up. Frugal people take this seriously and will go to great lengths to prevent their car from costing them all their savings.

They don't need a trunk full of gear, just a few smart essentials that can get them through life without breaking the bank. Things like saving napkins in their cars or covering their windshields to avoid overheating can save them more money in the long run. By using these small things, frugal people sidestep any costly situations.

Here are 11 small things frugal people always keep in their car that save money:

1. Napkins

Collecting napkins from fast food restaurants is a common practice among frugal people, but in terms of saving money on their cars, it serves a purpose. Napkins come in handy when they need to clean spills inside or outside their vehicles. It's also a cheaper alternative to purchasing tissues.

Having napkins in the care is both convenient and frugal in terms of cost. It costs nothing to get them for free, which is a frugal person's dream. By keeping something so versatile and straightforward close by, frugal drivers are always ready for the little surprises that come with traveling.

2. Phone charger

Keeping a charger in your car means never having to worry about your phone dying when you're out and about. Having your own charger prevents you from borrowing or buying cables frequently, which can add up over time. However, low-quality chargers may provide unstable voltage, stressing your phone's internal circuits and generating excess heat.

A one-time purchase of a good charger may sound like a lot, but it will benefit both your phone and car in the long run. This higher-end charger can last frugal people years if they take care of it, which is something they're great at doing. By investing once in a good charger, frugal people avoid those repeated expenses and ensure their phones stay powered for a long time.

3. Lotion and hand sanitizer

Frugal people know that having lotion and hand sanitizer in their car can save them money by reducing the need for clinic visits over time. Lotion helps prevent dry and cracked skin, which, through frequent use, can keep your skin healthy. Hand sanitizer is another essential that they carry in their cars to avoid the spread of germs.

When a handwashing station is not available, hand sanitizer is the next best option. However, ethanol-based sanitizers have been shown to experience significant decreases in alcohol concentration after two weeks due to high temperatures. Therefore, it's best to store your hand sanitizer in a location that won't receive direct sunlight, such as the glove compartment.

4. Car manual and basic tools

One of the smartest things that frugal people have on hand is their car's manual. It’s a treasure trove of information for troubleshooting minor issues without the need for expensive mechanic visits. Having the manual handy empowers drivers to solve simple problems themselves.

Alongside the manual, some frugal people carry a set of tools in the trunks of their cars to help with any sort of issues they may encounter. These items can prevent costly breakdowns or emergencies from turning into bigger expenses. It's not only about promoting savings but also keeping a safety net while on the road.

5. Spare tire and tire pressure gauge

Having a spare tire in the car might sound expensive, but it would be even more expensive to pay for towing and a brand new tire anyway. This simple preparation helps avoid costly delays and fees, especially in emergencies far from repair shops. A tire pressure gauge is another small but powerful item that frugal drivers always keep handy in their cars.

Higher-end gauges offer better performance and durability than older models. A frugal person might even check the spare tire's pressure to prevent any deflation as well. By regularly checking the tire pressure, they ensure that their tires are properly inflated, which improves fuel efficiency and prolongs tire life.

6. Jumper cables

Frugal people will do everything in their power to avoid purchasing a brand-new battery for their vehicle when it dies. A couple of jumper cables and a good Samaritan can help restart their car's battery, rather than relying on roadside assistance. Keeping jumper cables in your car means you're prepared for unexpected situations.

The type of jumper cable you have makes a difference as well. The wire gauge directly affects the current-carrying capacity; thicker wires enable higher currents and more efficient jump-starts. Frugal individuals know that a simple yet affordable tool like jumper cables is a smart way to avoid unnecessary expenses and maintain independence on the road.

7. Reusable water bottle or tumbler

Frugal individuals love reusable items like water bottles and tumbler cups to hold various beverages. It's a convenient item to keep in your car for several reasons. A reusable bottle or tumbler will save you money on purchasing drinks while you're away from home. Tumbler cups, in particular, have become popular among the majority of people.

Popular tumbler cups, such as the Stanley, have been the subject of controversy over whether they contain traces of lead. Toxicologist Kelly Krisna Johnson-Arbor has stated that, under normal use, intact Stanley tumblers pose no lead exposure risk, even after dishwasher use. So, if you're a Stanley drinkware fan, don't worry - you're safe to keep it in your car.

8. Windshield sunshade

A car's interior is one of the most important things a frugal person can maintain, and the easiest way to do this is by using a sunshade on their windshield. Blocking harmful UV rays from shrinking the leather and keeping the seats cool is just a side benefit to saving money. Fixing interior damage can be expensive, and an extremely hot car can be uncomfortable to sit in.

No amount of air conditioning can cool the seats and seatbelts quickly enough. Frugal people appreciate how a sunshade helps regulate the temperature inside their vehicle. On hot days, it becomes a lifesaver in both the interior design of the car and in the price of fuel, thanks to the use of less air conditioning.

9. Insurance and registration documents

Keeping their car insurance and copies of their registration in their cars at all times is a smart way frugal people can avoid some fines if they get pulled over or are involved in an accident. Having physical copies in the car comes in handy when your phone dies or you lose internet access. While many insurance providers offer digital proof, not every situation allows for a quick download.

These documents, normally stored in the glove compartment, make it easier to handle car-related errands such as emissions testing or registration renewals. Frugal individuals understand that time is money, and eliminating extra trips to fetch forgotten paperwork can prevent fuel costs and missed work hours. A simple folder containing insurance and registration documents might not seem like much, but it can save you time and money.

10. Umbrella

This may sound strange, but many people overlook umbrellas as a cost-saving necessity that everyone should keep in their cars. Imagine a sudden downpour that ruins precious items like your smartphone, all because you weren't prepared enough to have an umbrella in your car. Beyond what's on your person, an umbrella can protect your car's interior as you enter and exit the vehicle.

It's also essential when helping guests into your car on a rainy day. It may not seem like much, but frugal people look for savings for long-term benefits, and paying for water damage or mold is not something they want to do. On a sunny day, it can act as an alternative if you have no lotion or sunscreen for your skin. Who knew something so insignificant could have a huge impact on your vehicle and day-to-day life?

11. Shopping bags for groceries

Even though many shoppers prefer reusable bags, 61% still used disposable plastic in their last shopping trip, and most reusable bags were only used about 15 times on average. Frugal people would say that this is due to the fact that they collect plastic bags to use for other purposes in their homes. Plastic bags are more versatile in terms of use, as they can be placed in garbage bins or even used to dispose of smelly foods within the home.

However, reusables are durable and can carry heavier loads without breaking, unlike plastic ones. This means fewer trips back and forth from the car and a lower risk of spilled groceries due to torn bags. Frugal people often invest in both, as tote bags are fairly affordable and plastic bags are often given freely at grocery stores after a purchase. They will also keep both in their vehicles to use for any occasion.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.