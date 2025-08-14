Status symbols are generally things that make people believe you’re wealthy, whether that means free time on a weekday, a designer purse, or a luxury car. That’s why so many people overspend and take on debt to acquire them. They want to feel admired and like they belong and have achieved something.

While the things people consider to be status symbols vary somewhat depending on the person and their age, income level, and environment, if your home has certain things, people who see them will likely think you're rich, no matter how much money you make. After all, your home isn’t just the place you sleep, but also a showcase of your personal style, financial status, and identity.

If your home has these 11 things, people think you’re rich no matter how much money you make

1. High ceilings

High ceilings are one of the most sought-after aspects of living spaces, so if you were blessed with them in yours, whether you’re rich or not, they’re one of the things that make people think you have money, no matter how much you make. Like any other feature of a home, there are pros and cons to high ceilings, but for the most part, they actively improve ventilation, make homes look bigger and more spacious, and even promote more natural light.

Of course, according to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, regular natural light in your home can also boost mental health and physical well-being. So, not only are high ceilings spacious and one of the things that make people think you’re rich at home, but they also encourage more natural light to flood into your space.

2. A walk-in closet

More than 72% of homeowners who renovated their living spaces to add more closet space expressed a desire to spend more time at home afterward, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors. So, not only are they spacious and sought-after, but they also add to the personal and market value of a person’s living space.

A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the average consumer spends over $2K annually on new clothing, which is part of the reason why spacious walk-in closets have become so popular. People need space for all their purchases. So, even if you're not overspending on clothes or needing all the space, if your home has a walk-in closet, people think you’re rich, no matter how much money you make.

3. Marble countertops

Many homes with luxury kitchen features, like marble or quartz countertops, tend to sell almost 10% faster than the average home, with the majority of people naming an updated kitchen as the remodel they were most interested in for their living spaces. So, even if you don’t make a ton of money or even own a home, having these kinds of luxury countertops in the center of your home is a statement and a status symbol.

If your home has these items, people think you’re rich, no matter how much money you make. They’re the focal point of your kitchen, the main feature of gatherings at home, and a symbol of luxury that’s impossible to miss.

4. Smart home features

Whether it’s an intuitive thermostat, a fancy doorbell, or smart home features to turn your lights on and off, these things are what people can’t help but notice when they enter your home. According to a survey by Parks Associates, nearly 20% of households have 6 or more smart technology devices in their homes — they’re not only status symbols, but growing increasingly more accessible and convenient.

They’re some of the first things people notice in a wealthy person’s home, so it’s not surprising that they’re one of the things people consider to be a symbol of richness, no matter how much money you actually make.

5. A home gym

Whether it’s an entire squat rack, a room dedicated to movement, or a treadmill somewhere in the house, if your home has these things, people think you’re rich, no matter how much money you make. Not only are these things usually expensive, they also offer up the luxury of time, something that’s just as much a signal of affluence as money.

These people don’t have to inconvenience themselves by being around a million people, sharing equipment at the gym, or spending money driving to a workout class. They can do everything from the comfort of their own home.

6. A yard

Green space is a luxury, especially in our culture, where many people living in low-income situations are isolated in cities and unwalkable communities. Even the institutions and systems that develop public areas outside, like parks and new neighborhoods, are rooted in inequalities that keep low-income people from reaping the benefits of nature and greenery.

So, if your home has a yard, even if it’s just a patch of grass or greenery, people think you’re rich no matter how much money you make.

7. Artwork

If someone walks into your home and sees curated artwork, sculptures, or other intentional home decor, it’s not surprising that they automatically assume you have money. Of course, feeding into trendy things and consumerist decor is another story, but intentional, expressive, and well-curated art can often be a status symbol and a sign of wealth.

Many younger generations of wealthy people are still actively involved in the art world and interested in purchasing new artwork, which is part of the reason it continues to be a status symbol in homes.

8. Hardwood flooring

Even though many older homes already had hardwood floors before the carpet fad swept through many newer places, it’s not surprising that it’s become a status symbol. It’s often a luxury antique or vintage staple in these historic homes, which is why it’s coming back as a staple for wealthy people today.

Not only is it more practical, as well as easier to clean and maintain, but it also gives a more polished look than worn carpet that’s admirable to guests and people entering these spaces. Alongside aesthetic appeals, hardwood flooring also increases a home’s value, improves air quality inside, and even serves as a durable alternative for busy individuals and families.

9. Large windows

According to a study from the U.S. Department of Energy, Americans who earn more than $150K a year are more than twice as likely to keep their windows uncovered, passing up on things like curtains or blinds that sabotage the ambiance and natural light in their spaces.

They’re less concerned about mitigating high utility costs and more interested in curating an open, bright, and light vibe in their homes. That’s why large windows are one of the things that make people think you’re rich, no matter how much money you make. Even if you’re struggling with paying utility bills month-to-month, these large windows and the lack of curtains over them are a status symbol.

10. No clutter

Considering that many wealthy people outsource labor out of convenience, hiring nannies to care for their kids, repair people to fix household issues, and housekeepers to sort out cleanliness and clutter, it’s not surprising that a very clean home makes people think that you’re rich.

Even if it’s actually a sign of the free time you’ve had to spend cleaning, rather than money you’ve spent from outsourcing it to cleaners, having a home that’s clear of visual clutter generally makes people perceive you in a more positive and rich light.

11. Fresh flowers and plants

There are numerous benefits to having fresh plants, flowers, and greenery in your home that have nothing to do with money. They not only improve air quality, but they also promote better psychological well-being and even cultivate an aura of calmness in a living space.

However, they’re also clear signs of someone with the time to take care of them. If a plant is thriving in someone’s home, they’ve clearly nurtured it over time, and that’s a sign of wealth in itself.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.