Financial issues are at an all-time high. Between inflation, tariffs, and economic uncertainty, people are fed up with working long hours for pay that hasn't caught up to what they should be making in order to live comfortably. Living paycheck to paycheck while working 60-plus hours a week isn't normal. And while some may say it's bad financial management, there are plenty of signs you're not bad with money, you're just underpaid and overworked.

It isn't just older generations struggling, either. Gen Z is entering a workforce that provides little opportunity for development. Whether it's companies keeping them at internship levels or paying them minimum wage despite having a degree, these young people no choice but to live at home.

Here are 11 signs you're not bad with money, you're just underpaid and overworked

1. Your paycheck disappears within days

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's nothing more stressful than needing to pay bills with very little income. Many politicians and CEOs will convince you that it isn't your company's fault; rather, it's your fault for not managing your money wisely. But how can you manage your money when your money disappears once it hits your bank account?

Only paying your bills and getting groceries, it isn't normal to have zero dollars to your name after the fact. According to Nerd Wallet, you should have around three to six months of your basic expenses saved. So, if your company's pay isn't matching your basic needs, you aren't just being grossly underpaid — you're being taken advantage of.

Advertisement

2. You're being frugal but still can't build savings

Andrii lemelianenko | Shutterstock

If you can't build a savings despite being frugal in most areas of your life, it's one of the glaring signs you're not bad with money, you're just underpaid and overworked. Everywhere you go, people are always giving unsolicited advice about how to save money. They'll say "It's easy, all you have to do is save this portion of your money and invest it," and feeling bad, many will find frugal hacks and tricks to save money.

But those hacks are no longer working. Now, ordering fast food is cheaper than buying groceries sometimes. So, if someone tries to convince you to just save, pay them no mind. If you're doing your best to be money-conscious but still can't build a savings, blame your company, not yourself.

Advertisement

3. Your rent or mortgage eats up more than 30-40% of your income

Pormezz | Shutterstock

In the finance world, they make saving and budgeting sound so easy. But they don't often take into account that most people are getting paid minimum wage. The most common advice, according to financial experts from Chase Bank, is to save 28% of your income. While this may sound doable for people who are well off, if your rent or mortgage eats up more than 30-40% of your income, it indicates that there's a problem.

People do want to save, yet life nowadays isn't the same as it used to be. Rent is increasing, mortgages are only doubling, and the basic necessities are unaffordable. With very little wiggle room, people have no choice but to use a good chunk of their salary for basic living.

Advertisement

4. You constantly have to hustle to stay afloat

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

Back in the day, hard work was considered one of the most admirable traits to have. Sure, maybe once upon a time hard work got people places. Corporate greed might convince people that hard work pays off, yet the price of hustling often costs people their mental and physical health.

From not eating well to barely seeing their family, hustling has zero reward besides affording the basics. Of course, your company will try to convince you otherwise, and may hint at a promotion or higher pay to get you to stay. But as time continues, most people realize that the hustle culture is a scam and that corporations use it to trap you, not reward you.

Advertisement

5. You delay medical care because you can't afford it

vormonaman | Shutterstock

Most people who have lived paycheck to paycheck understand this struggle. You only have enough money to pay for the necessities. In the moment, you're pretty content because your basic needs are met, but when a medical emergency comes along, it's unaffordable.

It doesn't matter how dire the situation is. If you can't afford something as severe as cancer treatments or mild ones like getting your wisdom teeth removed, people are forced to live with the pain. It's a huge injustice; however, most companies don't care enough about their employees to consider their needs.

Filled with greed, companies don't blink at the fact that, according to a PYMNTS Intelligence report, 65% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Unfortunately, in this economy, people can't even afford to switch jobs, which means they're stuck in an endless cycle of stagnation.

Advertisement

6. You feel anxious about your finances, even though you don't spend recklessly

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

People who live in survival mode know financial anxiety very well. You feel anxious about your finances, even though you don't spend recklessly. When you're financially secure, you aren't thinking about whether you'll have enough money to buy groceries or pay basic bills. Being paid enough, you probably won't feel overly stressed about your finances.

However, because this is one of the signs you're not bad with money, you're just underpaid and overworked, when someone is ripping you off, you can't help but feel stressed. You're always pinching pennies, praying you have enough to last you through the month. And it indicates that you're chronically underpaid and overworked to the point of exhaustion.

Advertisement

7. You rely on credit cards for essentials, not luxuries

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

When building credit, you're often given tip after tip about how to use your credit card responsibly. According to experts from Capital One, some of the basics include understanding your card terms, getting familiar with the interest rates, making payments on time, paying more than the minimum, avoiding maxing out your credit card, and more.

People should have enough money to pay for groceries without turning to their credit cards. Unfortunately, the cost of living plus the average pay is making it impossible for people to go without their credit cards. Instead of it being used to pay for a nice gift for yourself, most people are using it to get them by. This is a huge sign that you're being underpaid, and why you should slowly plan your escape if you can.

Advertisement

8. Your salary hasn't kept up with inflation

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Everyone knows how bad inflation is. Since 2020, inflation has expanded significantly, and has been destroying people's paychecks, making it harder for them to live. And while inflation can't be helped by one single person, your company should absolutely be doing their part in taking care of you.

Employers who rip you off won't acknowledge that you need more money. Because they don't really care, they'll pretend that $12 an hour should be enough to keep a family of four afloat. However, life is getting expensive, and the minimum wage hasn't been raised since 2009.

Advertisement

9. You can't afford emergency costs

fizkes | Shutterstock

For people living paycheck to paycheck, they can't afford to have an emergency. It isn't just bosses who are stingy with paid time off. From car issues to schooling issues, being unable to afford surprise costs is another of the signs you're not bad with money, you're just underpaid and overworked.

When every day is filled with problem after problem, those emergencies don't hit the same. Yes, you do need new brakes and medical assistance, but if your credit card is maxed and you can't afford a loan, it creates another level of stress. According to Universal Urgent Care, the average costs for a medical emergency range between $700 to $3,000, without insurance. And with no other choice, you endure those hardships, hoping and praying that things get better.

Advertisement

10. You can't afford to take time off from work

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Everyone deserves time off from work. Whether it's visiting family or taking a mental health day, decompressing isn't just good for you, it's great for the company too. According to SHRM, taking time off leads to better productivity, lower stress, and better mental health.

If your company doesn't pay you for time off or makes you feel guilty, you aren't getting paid enough. If your role is so important that they can't function a day without you, but they don't care about your well-being, your job doesn't respect you. Never feel the need to be loyal to just one company. As much as they claim to care, 90% of them will drop you the moment you begin pushing back.

Advertisement

11. You can't afford to have financial goals

StockLite | Shutterstock

Most people who have a stable income typically have a goal they want to reach. Whether it's retiring at 60 years old or paying off their student loan debt, these goals keep us on track and force us to budget. However, if you aren't getting paid enough, those goals become impossible to even form.

With zero money to spare, you can't even afford to have financial goals. Instead, you take it day by day and hope for the best. Is it the best solution out there? Of course not. But with not many options left, some people have no choice but to take it one step at a time.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.