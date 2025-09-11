There are plenty of people in the world who hate wasting money. For some, this is warranted, as they don't really have any money to waste. For others, they might have enough money to go around, but they still feel like they want to stretch their dollar as far as it can possibly go. There's nothing wrong with this attitude, although natural spenders may find it a little hard to put up with, especially because people who can't stand wasting money almost always say these things out loud.

A Schwab study found that 64% of people actually said they regretted spending money on something that could be deemed a "short-term pleasure," so maybe more of us hate wasting money than we realize. When you just can't stand to waste any of your money, there are some things you'll find others saying that are actually pretty common.

People who can't stand wasting money almost always say these 11 things out loud

1. 'That's way too expensive'

Someone who doesn't like to waste money is definitely going to make their opinion known when something is too expensive — at least to them. It wouldn't be surprising at all to hear them say something along the lines of "That's too expensive."

Whether they're right is really up for personal interpretation, unless something that should be cheap really is being sold for an outrageous amount. But no matter what happens, they'll stand by their beliefs, refusing to buy something and advising everyone else to do the same.

Although friends who are not as concerned about wasting money might get annoyed with this kind of talk, those people who don't want to waste money might actually have a point. According to a CBS News analysis, things like tariffs and inflation (which stood at 2.7% in July) are putting a lot of pressure on consumers. Food costs about 17.3% more now than in January 2022, while a visit to the dentist's office is up 19% and the price of clothes increased by 4.1%.

It's easy to brush someone off when they say something is too expensive, but prices for many things really are on the rise. Even if something isn't too expensive for you, you have no idea what someone else's financial situation is.

Try not to laugh at or poke fun at someone's frugality. They could really be going through a hard time. Or, they might just think the few extra dollars inflation has added to that pair of shoes is absolutely ridiculous.

2. 'I bought it on sale'

People who can't stand wasting money almost always say "I bought it on sale." In fact, everything a saver buys has to be on sale. It's just not worth it if it's not discounted. If you go to the store and see something you really like, there's a good chance that if you wait just a little while longer, you'll be able to buy it as part of a sale, so why pay full price?

Buying things when they're on sale honestly feels good. There's a reason for that. Psychiatrist and medical director Dr. Chris Pagnani explained, "It's all about dopamine." Licensed therapist LaNail R. Plummer added, "It's like playing a game and winning."

Unfortunately, it's very easy to play the game and lose. You have to be careful to not go overboard when shopping a sale just because everything is at a lower price.

People who don't like to waste their money understand this balance well. They know to wait and buy what they need when it's on sale, but not overspend and get things they don't need just because they're at a lower price point. They have a good shopping strategy, and they utilize it well.

3. 'How many hours would I have to work to pay for that?'

It's easy to spend money when it's not your own. We all know that from when we were kids and got spoiled by our parents or grandparents. It's a lot harder to stomach when the money belongs to you and you know how much work it took to earn it. If someone is looking at a bigger purchase, and they don't like to waste money, they're probably going to do the mental math needed to determine how long they would have to work to pay for it.

Finance guru Katie Gatti Tassin argued that it's actually better to spend less money than it is to earn more. "Because a dollar of new earned income is taxed, and a dollar you already have in your pocket isn't," she explained. So, people who can't stand wasting money are going to be very aware of the fact that it's even harder to earn back what they spend. They'll keep a close eye on their spending because of this, and part of that is keeping their salary in mind so they know if they can afford something.

Wondering how long you'd have to work to pay for something may be a bit of a joke in many cases, but it can be serious when someone doesn't like to waste money. You may laugh about how long you would have to work for something while they would pull out a calculator and actually do the math.

Earning money is harder than saving it, and they know that well. They don't want to give up any more of their hard earned money than they absolutely have to.

4. 'You could make that yourself for a lot less'

The thing about people who can't stand wasting money is that they can't stand other people wasting it either. If they see a loved one about to spend big on something that could easily be made by hand, they're going to have a lot of questions — and suggestions.

The way they see it, if you could make it by hand for less, why wouldn't you? Whether it's a cake or a dress, saving however much it costs would be worth it to them.

For example, according to food and travel writer Pamela Vachon, ordering a large pizza as takeout costs about $15.49. Meanwhile, making it from home would only cost $9.90. That would certainly be worth saving a few dollars on and would even be a bit cheaper.

But not every DIY project saves you money. Personal finance writer Meredith Margrave said, "Here's the thing most people don't realize: DIY isn't always as cheap as we hope. There are hidden costs, and they add up fast."

So, when your friend tells you that you should save some money by making something yourself, think it through carefully. While it may be their preferred method of securing new items, it might not actually save you as much money as you think. And, honestly, not everyone is well-suited to doing it.

5. 'Is that a want or a need?'

A person who can't stand to waste any money is likely to ask, "Is that a want or a need?" This question could be posed to a loved one, to themselves or, if they're feeling confident, to a complete stranger. And, chances are, if you have to ask that, it's not really a need at all. While there are a lot of things we all want to spend our money on, that doesn't mean they're good options for us, especially when there are so many things we need even more.

Dedham Savings created a helpful guide for distinguishing between needs and wants. "When creating a budget, it's critical to think of needs versus wants," they said. "Needs are things that are necessary for survival — think food and shelter. Wants are things you decide to buy, but don't actually need — think subscription services and new clothes."

There's nothing wrong with spending money on wants. We all need to pick up some new things for fun from time to time. However, you have to make sure you have your needs taken care of first, even if you're more of a spender.

While you may not need to ask yourself if every purchase is a want or a need, it's not a bad habit to pick up from people who don't waste any money at all.

6. 'Thrifting is worth it'

Those who love saving money also tend to love thrifting, and buying secondhand is an easy way to do just that. Which would explain why people who can't stand wasting money almost always say "thrifting is worth it" to everyone they know.

You can pick up items that are in pretty good condition, just gently used, for a much lower price than what you would spend on them if they were brand new. It sounds kind of like a dream come true, but it's not always easy.

Depending on where you go thrift shopping, it can take a lot of time to go through the items in the store. There might even be a chance that you can't get through everything in one trip. But even if you only have a few minutes, giving thrifting a chance is worthwhile. "Even when you're in a rush and have 15 minutes to spare, go in," said expert thrifter Treena Bowker. "I can't explain why, but most of my quick, in-and-out stops result in a small-but-mighty haul!"

For frugal people, thrifting is a no-brainer. You can get items that you would never be willing or able to spend the money on otherwise for a nice low price. It may take some time and effort, but the investment is worth it to them, and they would encourage anyone else to do the same.

7. 'Don't buy it if you don't need it'

Much like the difference between wants and needs, people who can't stand wasting money would encourage others to not buy things they don't need. Of course, this isn't really realistic because you can't live on your needs alone, but people who like to save would still encourage it. They see no reason to waste money on extraneous wants

Aja Evans, a licensed mental health counselor and financial therapist, said it's important to never let your mood dictate your spending. "What's going on with me emotionally?" she said. "Am I just buying this because I am upset? Am I buying this because I have this dream that this is gonna solve all my problems?" Evans added that purchasing things that you want sometimes is okay as long as you do it smartly.

So, technically, it's okay to buy things you want. However, people who can't stand wasting money may not agree. They don't want to spend money on anything they don't absolutely need. It's understandable for someone who wants to save, but not everyone can be expected to follow that path.

8. 'Live within your means'

There's a pretty good chance that people who can't stand wasting money almost always say "live within your means" to the people around them. It's a practice they surely follow themselves, and they believe everyone else should too.

And, honestly, they're kind of right. Living within your means is solid advice that anyone should take. No one should spend more money than what they're making.

Finance writer Alice Gabarini Hurley said that there really is no specific amount that means you're living below your means. Whether you save $500 or $5,000, it still counts. She added that this can help you build an emergency fund and save for hard times, or meet your financial goals more quickly.

Living within your means isn't just advice that people who can't stand wasting money share with no evidence to back it up. Instead, it's actually a solid tip. Many people talk about the benefits of living within your means, and they're right — it's a good idea to not exceed your monthly income and save whatever money you can to put towards things you need, or even want, one day in the future.

9. 'I used a coupon'

Similar to saying that they bought it on sale, people who can't stand wasting money can often be overheard saying that they used a coupon to buy something. If you ask where they bought something, they'll happily tell you where they got it, and just how much of a discount they got with that coupon.

The great thing about using coupons is it's no longer required to use age old newspapers and magazines to clip them. Instead, you can find them online and on apps for specific stores.

It turns out that coupons aren't just good for consumers. According to Hurley, there's also an incentive for stores to use them, which is undoubtedly why they're still using them despite rising costs.

Stores want to incentivize customers to come in, especially if they're going to compete with the rise of online retailers. Giving customers a way to save some money on certain items is one way to do that.

Using coupons is a tried and true tactic that money-savers have turned to for decades. And, really, it's not a bad idea. Coupons are an easy way to save money while putting in relatively little effort. All you have to do is clip or save them. Even spenders surely see the value of saving wherever they can.

10. 'You should think it through before you buy that'

Have you ever felt like you wanted to buy something immediately without giving any real thought to it? Chances are you have, because it's impulse buying, and we all do it. People who can't stand wasting money know that impulse buying often isn't worth it.

If you take the time to really think about whether or not you want to make a certain purchase, you might decide that you don't really want or need it. Instead, it just seemed like a good idea at the moment.

Shopping company SimplicityDX conducted a survey to see just how pervasive impulse buying is. The results found that 48% of shoppers said they made a recent impulsive purchase. That number isn't really shocking, given how easy it is to make an impulse buy. More surprising, though, was the fact that 56% of those shoppers actually regretted the purchase.

It seems like "you should think it through before you buy that" really does hold weight. So many people regret the impulse purchases they make. When you're in the moment, it can be hard to really think about what the best thing to do is.

Sometimes it's best for you to take a step back and take a page from money savers' books — think about that purchase before you spend money on it.

11. 'Save it for a rainy day'

"Save it for a rainy day" is a quintessential slogan for people who hate to waste money. That's because it means you do the literal opposite of wasting it — you save it for when you actually need it.

Instead of making an impulsive purchase or buying something you want right now but might not care about later, you put that money away and save it for when it's really needed. Then, when a financial emergency arises, you'll be prepared because you saved.

The money you save when you choose not to make a purchase can go towards an emergency fund. Banking writer René Bennett explained, "The purpose of an emergency fund is to ensure that you can afford various expenses caused by sudden and unexpected life events, including medical costs, sudden unemployment, natural disasters, home repairs and family emergencies."

It's not really fun to save money for a rainy day, but people who can't stand to waste money are on to something. What's even less fun than saving money for a rainy day is actually reaching that rainy day and realizing you have no money to spare. By saving now, you'll be doing yourself a favor later.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.