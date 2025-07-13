Let's face it: times are tough. Groceries, rent, and basic expenses are more expensive than ever, and for frugal people, that means getting very clear about what's worth spending money on — and what's not.

Call them cheap, call them practical, but frugal people have a specific mindset. If something doesn't add lasting value, they'd rather do without. Whether it's skipping the Starbucks run or refusing to pay full price for clothes, they know how to stretch a dollar without feeling deprived. So what exactly are the things frugal people would rather live without than waste their hard-earned money on?

11 things frugal people would literally rather go without than waste money on:

1. Daily coffee shop runs

The first thing frugal people would literally rather go without than waste money on is daily coffee shop runs. Whenever people see a 'get ready' with me video, without fail, there's always that one person who gets up in the morning and gets their daily Starbucks.

And while there's nothing wrong with this, a frugal person doesn't see the point of spending eight dollars on coffee when they can simply make it at home. According to Yahoo Finance, women spend $2,327 per year on their coffee runs. Even so, many women will justify it by claiming that these coffee runs are the only thing getting them through their grueling eight-hour workday.

So, if this is truly the case, then by all means, keep on doing it! As for a frugal person, they'll continue to make their own coffee from home, saving them thousands of dollars a year.

2. Name-brand products

In the past, name-brand clothing wasn't as popular as it is today. Perhaps it's because they lived in an era without social media, but people didn't have celebrities like Kylie Jenner to compare their lives to. Instead, they lived in the present moment and refused to spend hundreds of dollars on name-brand products.

However, times have changed since then. What was once about saving money has now become a competition to see who has the most Gucci shoes or purses to show off. Is it a bit ridiculous? Absolutely. But there's no denying that it's human nature to be with the in crowd.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, human beings are wired to connect as connection directly impacts health. Thankfully, a thing frugal people prefer to do without is name-brand products. Unlike everyone else, frugal people don't see the hype of name-brand products. Instead, they focus on the affordability and practicality of what they're getting and go from there.

3. Full-price clothing

If someone is a truly frugal person, then it's second nature to check the clearance rack rather than the regular racks. Perhaps it's because they were brought up by thrifty parents, but frugal folks truly prefer to go without rather than spend money on full-price clothing.

Sorry, but there's no real reason why people need to go shopping for clothes unless they actually need them. Yet, once summer dresses or winter coats start arriving, people will, without fail, spend hundreds to thousands of dollars on items they don't need. On the other hand, frugal people will shop off-season, saving them a significant amount of money.

According to a 2022 study, this is important because financial worries are associated with psychological distress. So, if someone is dying to save hundreds of dollars, always shop off-season. Not only is this more affordable, but it'll also give them peace of mind, which is always a plus.

4. Bottled water

Before people freak out, yes, frugal people do drink water. Like everyone else in the world, frugal people do need water to survive. However, how much they're willing to spend on water is a different story. Call them cheapskates, but frugal people prefer to go without bottled water rather than waste money.

Many people are unaware of this, but there's a way to obtain water for free. As most frugal people know, many churches and parks offer free spring water or spring water for a very low fee. However, if they aren't too keen on dragging water to their car, then another thing frugal people do is install very good water filters around their house.

Sure, it might take a lot of work, but there's no denying that buying cases of water a month is entirely too expensive. According to the Water Project, the average American spends $100 on water bottles alone. So, while it might be an extra expense, for a family of four, spending a bit of money on water containers for free spring water is a better option than spending hundreds on plastic-filled water bottles.

5. Impulse buys

Sure, rich people might not utter this out loud, but everyone knows that money equals happiness. From financial security to simply traveling more, money, if used correctly, can turn people's frowns upside down. However, unless people were born rich, a thing frugal people would rather go without than waste money on is impulse buys.

Sorry, while money might buy happiness, financial security tops red bottoms every day of the week. Many people overlook the fact that how people spend their money matters. According to a study published in Current Opinion in Psychology, people who spent money on materialistic purchases experienced less long-term happiness than those who spent money on experiences.

So, while it might feel tempting, remember that buying that new lip gloss will only make you happy for a minute. After the excitement wears off, most people will feel unfulfilled, causing them to spend money on the next best thing on their Amazon wishlist.

6. Subscription services

There's nothing wrong with having a few subscription-based services. Netflix and DoorDash can make anyone happy during those busy or demanding days. That being said, many people fail to keep track of the number of subscription-based services they have, resulting in excessive spending.

According to Next Gen Personal Finance, the average consumer pays $91 per month, which amounts to approximately $1,092 per year. So, while people might roll their eyes at a frugal person's habits, frugal individuals would rather forgo subscription-based services.

Sure, it sucks to have to watch ads, but a frugal person would rather bare those minutes than watch as their hard earned money is drained from their pockets. So, while others might not understand them, frugal people always limit their subscription-based services and stick to the basic premiums, even if it is a bit annoying.

7. Paper towels

On the outside, this might seem like a silly thing, after all, everyone needs paper towels in the house, right? However, besides getting a roll for cleaning up their hands, a thing frugal people would literally rather go without than waste money on is paper towels.

Unpopular opinion, but paper towels aren't all that important. If someone were to add how much money they waste on paper towels, the cons truly outweigh the pros. As strange as it is, everyone else around the world isn't as obsessed with paper towels as Americans are.

The Atlantic cited a source from Euromonitor International showing the paper towel industry generates $12 billion, with Americans accounting for $5.7 billion of that. France, the second-largest spender, spends only $635 million, which is far less.

However, this isn't entirely surprising. As it stands, other countries, including frugal people all around the world, much prefer to use rags than waste hundreds of dollars on paper towels. Even if it's a pain to wash, the benefits of washing outweigh the costs.

8. Frequent beauty treatments

Now, beauty treatments are a double-edged sword, as most people know. Like sure, it might cost a hundred dollars to get their nails done, but the pros of feeling beautiful outweigh the cons for many people. For instance, according to a study published in 2013, 81% of volunteers felt satisfied after dying their hair.

Even so, frugal people would rather go without something than waste money on it, especially beauty treatments. Besides the basics, such as cutting their hair, most frugal people aren't fond of dying their hair or getting their nails done. However, this isn't always a good mentality to have.

While it might save them money, getting that face mask or doing a basic manicure every month might improve their self-care. This is important, as the National Institute of Mental Health reports that good self-care leads to improved mental health. So, while it may suck to spend so much money, don't be afraid to invest in yourself every once in a while.

9. Fancy holiday gifts

It's not to say that frugal people don't love their family or friends. However, with a million gifts to give out during the holidays, it can feel overwhelming to dish out hundreds to thousands of dollars on gifts. This is why frugal people would go without rather than waste money on fancy holiday gifts.

There's something special about making a gift themselves by hand. Whether it's a beautiful necklace or a figurine, just because a frugal person isn't dropping a lot of money doesn't mean their gift is useless or meaningless. When time passes and close loved ones pass on, at the very least, they'll always have that one gift their dearest friend or family member poured all their energy and soul into.

10. Pre-made salads and salads

Life is busy, and most people would rather order DoorDash than spend time cooking a homemade meal from scratch. Still, when money is tight and people need to pinch their pennies, most people will cook, even if they don't feel like it. However, a thing frugal people would rather live without is pre-made salads or ready-to-go meals.

Sorry, but some of these premade meals aren't worth it. Not only do they taste bad, but the price for chopped lettuce is ridiculous than simply doing it themselves. Sure, it might be a bit time-consuming, but using that money towards a rainy day will almost always outweigh the con.

However, if someone just isn't down to cook, then be strategic. Consider using precooked rice or frozen vegetables and focus on cooking just one thing; that way, you won't feel overwhelmed.

11. Dining out all the time

Finally, the last thing frugal people would literally rather go without than waste money on is dining out regularly. Going back to saving money on food, many people rely too heavily on dining out to fuel their bodies. And while there's nothing wrong with doing it once or twice a week, doing it too often is never good for one's health.

It's unfortunate, but the rise of young people getting cancer is getting out of hand. From a lack of fiber to vaping too much, there are many reasons why young people aren't as healthy as previous generations. However, a significant reason, besides those two, is the chemicals added to foods.

And while grocery store foods aren't exempt from that, at the very least, people can flip over the ingredient list and see what's in their food. On the other hand, many fast food restaurants add 'mystery' ingredients to their food, which can lead to irreversible health conditions over time. So, while eating out is fine, do what grugal people do and keep it to a minimum. Not only will it save people money, but it's also better for their health.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.